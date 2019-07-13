|
FETCHKOSKY, MARGARET, Greenfield Twp., today, 10 a.m., St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, 33 Midland St., Simpson, by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest David J. Hritcko. Interment, St. Basil's Cemetery. Calling hours, 9 to service, church. Contributions: St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
GREGOSH, JOSEPH, Ransom, today, 11 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Mike Frost. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to service. Contributions: Newton-Ransom Volunteer Fire Company, 1890 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
HANIS, JEANNE L., Scranton, viewing, today, 8 to 9:30 a.m., followed by a blessing service by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Interment, Holy Family Cemetery. Contributtions: Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517. Condolences: [email protected]
INTOCCIA, NEIL R., Throop, today, 11 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Mass, 11:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, Throop. Interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery, Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website. Contributions: Prostate Cancer Foundation.
JEFFREY, MARY ELIZABETH M.D., Haverford, today, visitation, 9 a.m., Mass, 10, Church of St. John the Evangelist, 35 William St., Pittston. Contributions: St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083; Cardinal Foley School, 300 E. Eagle Road, Havertown, PA 19083; or Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: celebrateherlife.com.
KORISCHAR, JUDITH A., Scranton, Monday, 9:30 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Ave., Olyphant, Divine Liturgy, 10, SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. Viewing, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas, 6:30. Contributions: Allied Recreational Department, 303 Smallacombe Drive, Scranton, PA 18508.
MASSARA, JOSEPH V., Wyoming, today, Mass, noon, Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 605 Luzerne Ave.,West Pittston, by Monsignor John J. Sempa. Interment, Wyoming Cemetery. Calling hours, 11 a.m. to noon, Immaculate Conception Church, 605 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston. Arrangements: Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Condolences: metcalfeshaver.com.
OTTO, PHILLIP, Taylor, today, 10 a.m., Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, 676 Stewart Creek Road, Lehighton. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
SAITA, BENJAMIN F., Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment with Military Honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 9:30, funeral home. Contributions: Tommy Gaynord Memorial Fund, 33 Forest Glen Drive, Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences: funeral home website.
SOULINHAVONG, KEO, Scranton, today, noon, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences: funeral home website.
TRAINOR, WILLIAM "BILL," Roaring Brook Twp., Mass, Tuesday, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. David Cappelloni. Urnbearers: Roland, Nicholas and William Trainor, sons. Interment with military honors, Dunmore Cemetery.
WEISS, FRED ROY, Madisonville, memorial service, today, 1 to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 274, Third Street, Gouldsboro. Donations: American Legion Post 274, P.O. Box 55, Gouldsboro, PA 18424. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
