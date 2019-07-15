BARRETT, JOHN J. JR., Scran­ton, Friday, Mass, by the Rev. Simon Harkins, pastor, St. Mic­hael the Archangel Roman Cath­olic Church, by the Rev. Simon Harkins, with Bishop John Dough­erty and Monsignor Patrick Pratico seated in the sanctuary. Pallbearers: Michael Barrett, John and John M. Krupskas, Jeffery Kaylor, Anthony Alito and Nicholas Baloga. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery.



CAPORELLI, LAWRENCE PAUL, Orlando, Fla., Thursday, 11:30 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery Chap­el at the entrance to the cemetery, by the Rev. Deacon Edward Shoener. Interment will follow services. Calling hours, 10:30 to service. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Scranton.



EHNOT, JOAN ANNE, Peckville, Tuesday, Mass, 6 p.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, by Mon­sig­nor Peter P. Madus, former pastor. Calling hours, 5 to service. Contributions: Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18505; , 527 Plymouth Road, 415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462; or a . Arrangements: Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Con­dolences: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.



FLANNERY, MARY ELLEN (LOS­COMBE), West Scranton, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. John Ruth. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



FORD, NANCY ALGER, Bridge­ton, N.J., Wednesday, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Gathering Place, P.O. Box 171, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, www.GatheringPlaceCS.org; or Ranch Hope, P.O. Box 325, Alloway, NJ 08001, www.ranchhope.org. Arrange­ments: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cre­mation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.



JAMES, FREDERICK THOMAS SR., Disputanta, Va., Saturday, 1 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 720 Delaware St., Scranton.



KORISCHAR, JUDITH A., Scran­ton, today, 9:30 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Ave., Oly­phant, Divine Liturgy, 10, SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. Contributions: Allied Recreational Department, 303 Smallacombe Drive, Scranton, PA 18508.



KULICK, WILLIAM "COTTON" G., Olyphant, Saturday, noon, St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Blakely, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Military honors will follow. Arrangements: Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Condo­len­ces: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.



McKEEL, MICHAEL J., South Scran­ton, today, 9 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scran­ton, by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Hospice of the Sac­red Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; Mountain View Care Center Auxiliary, 2309 Stafford Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or St. John Neumann Parish Memorial Fund. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.



SOLENSKY, HELEN, Throop, Tues­day, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Bles­sed Sacrament Church, Throop. Interment, St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Contributions: local chapter of the . Con­do­lences: [email protected]



SUHOW, PAULETTE M., Scran­ton, today, 7 p.m., Savino Tradi­tional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scran­ton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. Interment, private, Cathedral Cem­etery. Calling hours, 5 to service.



SYLVESTER, JAMES N., Port Orange, Fla., today, 10:30 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Protopresbyter Mark Leasure, St. George's Orthodox Church, Tay­lor. Interment with military honors, St. George's Orthodox Cem­etery. Calling hours, today, 9:30 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.



THOMAS, MARLENE M., Scott Twp., calling hours, today, 9 to 10 a.m., Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Oly­phant, blessing service, 10, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor, funeral home. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Mont­dale. Contributions: , 57 Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1309. Condolences: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.



TROTTA, RALPH A., Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, private, Old Forge Cem­etery. Viewing, today, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.



VILLA, DOROTHY "DOTTIE" M., Allentown, calling hours, Tues­day, 4 to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Sznyter Fune­ral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery, Kane Street, Scranton. Contributions: Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, 2105 Jennings St., Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Scranton Times on July 15, 2019