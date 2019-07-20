CARRO, JOAN NOTO, Sunrise, Fla., today, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow. Reception, 9 a.m., Mass, 10.



DUTCHER, LAWRENCE ALAN, Scranton, funeral with military honors, today, 5 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 2 to service. Private interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Contributions: Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18505.



DUTKO, CYNTHIA, Old Forge, memorial service, Sunday, 11:30 a.m., Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, 174 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora. Contributions: Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church. Send flowers or other acts of kindness to the church for the service and not to the family's home. Cremation arrangements: Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.



FREDERICKSON, WILLIAM (BILL), Rocky Glen section of Moosic, Friday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge, by the Rev. Erik J. Ferguson. Pallbearers: Larry Lukasik, Joe Keating, Don Keting, Joe Fetter, Butch Kreilick, Bob Kreilick. Interment with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Spring Brook Cemetery.



GRAHAM, ROBERT CHARLES, Olyphant, calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, private. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.



HARRIGAN, MILDRED, Dickson City, today, 9:15 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, Mass, 10, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, by Monsignor Peter P. Madus. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.



HOLLENBACK, NANCY TRYON, RT-ARRT, Newton Lake, Friday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. James A. Price, C.P. Pallbearers: Dominick Andidora, Paul Fortuner, John Healey, Paul Moran, Mike Bisaccio, John Pizzimenti. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



HOLMES, JOHN J. F., M.D., 91, Clarks Summit, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Mass, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, Mother of Sorrow Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Monday, 5 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral Home, 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Friends of the Poor, 148 Meridian Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.



HOPKINS, THOMAS "HOPPY," North Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Calling hours, 9 a.m. to service, church. Go directly to the church for the viewing and Mass. Interment with full military honors, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice Center, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; or to Elan Gardens, 465 Venard Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.



JAMES, FREDERICK THOMAS SR., Disputanta, Va., today, 1 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 720 Delaware St., Scranton.



KAISER, SUSAN M., Carbondale, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, private, St. Francis Cemetery, Narrowsburg, N.Y. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Donations: at https://donate3.cancer.org/.



KULICK, WILLIAM "COTTON" G., Olyphant, today, noon, St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Blakely, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney. Military honors will follow. Arrangements: Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant. Condo­len­ces: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.



KURTZ, ROBERT, Clarks Summit, today, 9:30 a.m., Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Mass, 10, St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery. Contributions: St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18505.



MARINO, ROSARIO (ROSS) JR., Dunmore, celebration of life, today, 11 a.m. to noon, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a eulogy at noon by his beloved daughter.



MUCHAL, THERESA MARGARET, Archbald, Wednesday, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, by the Rev. Amani Wah (Yeboah) Clement. Interment, St. Thomas Cemetery. Pallbearers: Paul Delicati Jr., John Kiehart, David Delicati, Julius Smargassi, Ron Zory, grandsons; Paul F. Delicati, great-grandson.



PARCHINSKI, SHARON E., Amelia Island, Fla., Sunday, 2:30 p.m., Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard. Contributions: Fernandina Beach Fire and Rescue Department, 225 S. 14th St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Condolences: oxleyheard.com.



ROGARI, JOSEPH C., Archbald, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Montdale. Go directly to church. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Homes. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.



SCHNEIDER, VICKI LYNN, Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home, 201 Route 191, LaAnna, Cresco. Visitation, 9:30 to service. Interment, private.



SHOEMAKER, ROBERT DENNIS, Scranton, today, 10 a.m. to noon, Bethel AME Church, 716 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.



SWEENEY, PATRICK J., Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Go directly to church. Arrangements: Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home, Scranton. Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



WILLIAMS, BRIAN W., Scranton, Friday, Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril D. Edwards. Pallbearers: Jack, Jim, Bob, Paul and Tom Hirschler, uncles; Brian E. Klock, M.D., friend. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Published in Scranton Times on July 20, 2019