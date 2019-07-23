BROWN, LOIS H., Lake Ariel, Thursday, James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, at 11 a.m., by members of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Rev. Wendy D'Agostino. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Calling hours, Thursday, 10 a.m. to service. Contributions: Lake Ariel United Methodist Church, 110 Maple Ave., Lake Ariel, PA 18436; or to the Harriet Green Chapter, 198 OES c/o Laura Fryzel, 625 Sterling Road, Sterling, PA 18436. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.



DUGAN, MARY A., Ledgedale, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 305 St. Mary's Church Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. Go directly to the church. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale. Arrange­ments: James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Contributions: St. Mary's Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 188, Lake Ariel, PA 18436. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.



FANTINI, DARREL GEORGE, Gouldsboro, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Fune­ral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Mass, 10:30, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 2121 Commerce St., Pocono Summit. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: funeral home's website.



FETCHO, FRANCIS J. "BABE," Jessup, Monday, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup, Mass, St. Michael's Church, Jessup, by the Rev. Gerard McGlone. Pallbear­ers: Richard, John and Georgette Fetcho, Michael Angeloni, John Toth, Paul Synyson and Jerry Hell­man. Interment with military honors, St. Michael's Cemetery, Jessup.



GIFFORD, NORMAN R., Toby­hanna, memorial service, today, 2 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, by Pastor Eric Luczak. Military honors follow. Calling hours, noon to 2. Contributions: Hos­pice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: funeral home's website.



HOLMES, JOHN J. F., M.D., Clarks Summit, today, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Mass, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, Mother of Sorrow Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 9:15 a.m., Jennings-Calvey Fune­ral Home, 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Friends of the Poor, 148 Meridian Ave., Scranton, PA 18504.



KEPPICK, JOAN SOCHOVKA, Taylor, Monday, Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Pallbear­ers: Robert Corey, M.D., Joseph, Sean and Brian McCormack, Thomas M. Sochovka and Marlin Salerno. Interment, St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Taylor.



KOSTIAK, MARY JO, Carbon­dale, Wednesday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Fallbrook Street, Carbon­dale. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Car­bon­dale. Go directly to the church. Donations: Susan G. Komen Foundation, 125 N. Was­hing­ton Ave., Suite 260, Scran­ton, PA 18503. Condolences: fune­ral home website.



KRUCAR, JEFFREY WALTER, Greenfield Twp., today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Go directly to the church. No public calling hours. Interment, private. Condo­lences: funeral home website.



MEYERS, HERBERT CHRISTO­PHER, Gouldsboro, today, 10 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Fune­ral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Entombment with Rite of Committal and military honors, 1:30 p.m., St. Gertrude Ceme­tery, Colonia, N.J. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: fune­ral home website or Face­book page.



POWANDA, ANDREW M., Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, memorial Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Inurn­ment of cremains, Indiantown Gap VA National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dick­son City. Condolences: funeral home website.



REFFLER, JUDY, Scranton, Thurs­day, 11 a.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, Delaware Street and Monsey Avenue, Scran­ton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Robert Reffler Scholarship Fund, Holy Cross High School. Arrange­ments: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton & Moscow. Condolences: funeral home's website.



ROMEO, FRANCES, Carbon­dale, Monday, Lawrence A. Gab­riel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale, Mass, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, by the Rev. Seth Was­nock. Pallbearers: JT and Ste­phen Moro, grandsons; Dr. Frank and John Moro, Joseph Jugan and William Boyle. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

