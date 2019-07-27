|
ACQUISTO, ANNA-MAE (ANNA MARIA), Allentown, formerly of Mayfield, Mass., today, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, 624 Madison Ave., Jermyn, by the Most Rev. John M. Dougherty, D.D., administrator. Burial, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. No public calling hours. Contributions: Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish. Arrangements: Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant, PA, 18447. Condolences: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
BROWN, KAYE, Virginia, Tuesday, 11 a.m., St. Andrew & St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Catholic Church, 402 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, Va. Interment, Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., West Side Cemetery, Brooklyn, Pa. Arrangements: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. Donations: Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462; or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304.
BROWN, MARJORIE IRENE KLATT, Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Hickory Street Presbyterian Church, 435 Hickory St., Scranton. Private interment, Abington Hills Cemetery. Contributions: Hickory Street Presbyterian Church, 435 Hickory St., Scranton, PA 18505; or to donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
ELSTON, JOHN J., Scranton, Sunday, 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Calling hours, 5 to 7 p.m.
GOEBEL, SUSAN N., Greentown, memorial service, today, 1 p.m., Faith Baptist Fellowship Church, 1397 Easton Turnpike, Lake Ariel. Contributions: Building Fund for Faith Baptist Church and the address above. Arrangements: Pennsylvania Cremation Services LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton.
HILLING, EARL R., Mayfield, today, 3 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Interment, Valley View Cemetery with military honors. Calling hours, 1 to 3 p.m.
KILMER, ANN L., Carbondale, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 9:30, church. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
KUBASKO, GEORGE J., Pittston Twp., Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Calling hours, Sunday, from 5 to 8 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea.
LLOYD, DONNA SUE, Carbondale, today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, services, 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale. Calling hours, today, 11:30 am to 12:30 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: First Presbyterian Church of Carbondale, 76 Salem Ave., Carbondale, PA 18407; or St. Cats and Dogs, 700 Nay Aug Road, Scranton, PA 18510. Condolences: funeral home website.
MARGIS, MARCIA J., Warrington, today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 33 Conwell Ave., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Interment, private, at a later date, Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery, Doylestown. Contributions: Kind Like Joey, 324 Stonyhill Drive, Chalfont, PA 18914; or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: www.fluehr.com.
McCANN, HELEN MARIE, Lake Ariel, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, Lake Ariel. Meet at the church. Interment, Indian Orchard Cemetery. Arrangements: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
MURPHY, DONALD J., Camp Hill, memorial services, today, 12:30 p.m., Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Visitation, 11:30 a.m. Memorials: Heartland Hospice Services - Carlisle, 1200 Walnut Bottom Road, Suite 302, Carlisle, PA 17015, www.heartlandhospicefund.org. Condolences: MalpezziFuneralHome.com.
NORTON, FRANCES E. KELLY, Scranton, today, 10:10 a.m., Maloney Lounge of Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10:30, Holy Family Chapel, by the Rev. E. Francis Kelly, chaplain and cousin. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Little Sisters of the Poor, c/o Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home's website.
NOYES, WILLARD LEE, D.O., FACOS, Thompson, today, 9 a.m., Church of the Good Shepard, 1780 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Reception follows with details to be announced at the funeral. Burial, today, 3:30 p.m., Fairfield Cemetery, Montgomery. Contributions: Barnes-Kasson Hospital, Susquehanna, Pa.; Coxton Lake Fish Fund or the Thompson Hose Company.
OCHENDUSZKO, JEFFREY PAUL "JJ" JR., Scranton, Monday, 7:30 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Private cremation, Strauch's Pocono Crematory, Gouldsboro. Viewing, Monday, 5 p.m. to the time of the service, funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
PAINTER, GEORGE R., Carbondale, Sunday, 11:30 a.m., Covenant Reformed Church, 47 S. Church St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Richard J. Miller, pastor. Interment, Monday, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Arrangement: Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
SCHUBERT, MARY IRENE GEIS, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Church of Our Lady of the Abingtons, Dalton, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Arrangements: Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Rosary, 6:30 p.m. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Welfare Fund, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
SIMON, HELEN M., Little Flower Manor, Wilkes-Barre, today, 9:30 a.m., funeral home. Mass, 10, St. Andre Bessette Parish, 666 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, by her son, the Rev. Robert Simon. Go directly to the church today. Interment: Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dallas. Donations: Diocesan Fund for Retired Priests, c/o Diocese of Scranton, 300 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: gubbiottifh.com.
ZIELENSKI, ROMAINE DONNELLY, Taylor, today, blessing, 9:15 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Burial, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home's website.
