BROWN, KAYE, Virginia, Tuesday, 11 a.m., St. Andrew & St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Catholic Church, 402 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, Va. Interment, Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., West Side Cemetery, Brooklyn, Pa. Arrangements: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. Donations: Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462; or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304.
ELSTON, JOHN J., Scranton, today, 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Calling hours, 5 to 7 p.m.
FRIEDMAN, SUSAN R., Lansdale, memorial service, Monday, 4 p.m., Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Contributions: Ski For Light Inc., 1455 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55408; huffandlakjer.com.
KUBASKO, GEORGE J., Pittston Twp., Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea.
MARINO, BARBARA ANN, Mayfield, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Montdale. Viewing, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
OCHENDUSZKO, JEFFREY PAUL "JJ" JR., Scranton, Monday, 7:30 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Private cremation, Strauch's Pocono Crematory, Gouldsboro. Viewing, Monday, 5 p.m. to the time of the service, funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
PAINTER, GEORGE R., Carbondale, today, 11:30 a.m., Covenant Reformed Church, 47 S. Church St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Richard J. Miller, pastor. Interment, Monday, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Arrangement: Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
SLAMON, JAMES, Tunkhannock, later date. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Contributions: Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church; or to the YMCA of the Pines, Attn: Suzette Belz, 1303 Stoke Road, Medford, NJ 08055.
YERKA, STEPHAN "FRITZ," St. James City, Fla., formerly of Silver Spring, Md., Mass, Saturday, St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Church, Dickson City, by the Rev. Senior William Chromey. Interment with military honors, St. Adalbert's Polish National Catholic Parish Cemetery, Dickson City.
ZIELENSKI, ROMAINE DONNELLY, Taylor, Saturday, blessing, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge. Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Pallbearers: Starr Lipe, grandson; Martin Butrim. Burial, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on July 28, 2019