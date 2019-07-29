|
|
BROWN, KAYE, Virginia, Tuesday, 11 a.m., St. Andrew & St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Catholic Church, 402 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, Va. Interment, Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., West Side Cemetery, Brooklyn, Pa. Arrangements: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. Donations: Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462; or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304.
FRIEDMAN, SUSAN R., Lansdale, memorial service, today, 4 p.m., Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale. Contributions: Ski For Light Inc., 1455 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN 55408; huffandlakjer.com
GALL, GERALDINE, Suscon, Tuesday, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. Visitation, Tuesday, 9:30 to Mass. Interment, parish cemetery. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services, Duryea.
HOLL, QUINTEN C., Honesdale, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Honesdale. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m.
KUBASKO, GEORGE J., Pittston Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea.
KULICK, MARY "JOAN" LUTZCA, Rehoboth Beach, Del., memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Mark Church Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, Md. Arrangements: Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Contributions: Link Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Lebanon, OH 45036; or Grass Roots Rescue, www.grrde.org/donate. Condolences: parsellfuneralhomes.com.
MARINO, BARBARA ANN, Mayfield, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Montdale. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
McGUIRE, EDWARD J. JR., Clarks Summit, private. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.
MORRIS, MARGUERITE McGRAW, formerly of North Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton. Visitation, today, 9:30 to Mass, church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.
OCHENDUSZKO, JEFFREY PAUL "JJ" JR., Scranton, today, 7:30 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Private cremation, Strauch's Pocono Crematory, Gouldsboro. Viewing, today, 5 to the time of the service, funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
OPEIL, MARGARET, Greenfield Twp., Tuesday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. John Vianney Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Tuesday, 10 to service, church. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinksy Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant.
SELLANO, ANN "NANCY," Phoenixville, private. Contributions: St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on July 29, 2019