BROWN, KAYE, Virginia, Tues­day, 11 a.m., St. Andrew & St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Catholic Church, 402 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, Va. Interment, Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., West Side Cemetery, Brooklyn, Pa. Arrangements: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. Donations: Ele­phant Sanctuary in Tennessee, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462; or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eis­enhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304.

FRIEDMAN, SUSAN R., Lans­dale, memorial service, today, 4 p.m., Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, 701 Derstine Ave., Lans­dale. Contributions: Ski For Light Inc., 1455 W. Lake St., Minne­apolis, MN 55408; huffandlakjer.com

GALL, GERALDINE, Suscon, Tues­day, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hart of Jesus Church, 215 Lack­a­wanna Ave., Dupont. Visitation, Tuesday, 9:30 to Mass. Inter­ment, parish cemetery. Arrange­ments: Kiesinger Funeral Services, Duryea.

HOLL, QUINTEN C., Honesdale, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Hessling Fune­ral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Hones­dale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Honesdale. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m.

KUBASKO, GEORGE J., Pittston Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea.

KULICK, MARY "JOAN" LUTZ­CA, Rehoboth Beach, Del., mem­orial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Mark Church Chapel, 30 Mel­vin Ave., Catonsville, Md. Arrange­ments: Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Con­tri­butions: Link Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Lebanon, OH 45036; or Grass Roots Rescue, www.grrde.org/donate. Condolences: parsellfuneralhomes.com.

MARINO, BARBARA ANN, Mayfield, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Montdale. Arrangements: Louis M. Mar­got­ta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.

McGUIRE, EDWARD J. JR., Clarks Summit, private. Arrange­ments: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.

MORRIS, MARGUERITE Mc­­GRAW, formerly of North Scran­ton, today, 11 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scran­ton. Visitation, today, 9:30 to Mass, church. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery, Scranton. Contri­butions: St. Francis of Assisi Kit­chen, 500 Penn Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Edward Knight-O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.

OCHENDUSZKO, JEFFREY PAUL "JJ" JR., Scranton, today, 7:30 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Private cremation, Strauch's Pocono Crematory, Gouldsboro. Viewing, today, 5 to the time of the service, funeral home. Condolences: fune­ral home website or Face­book page.

OPEIL, MARGARET, Greenfield Twp., Tuesday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. John Vianney Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp. Inter­ment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cem­etery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Tuesday, 10 to service, church. Contributions: Hos­pice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, 704 Mont­dale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinksy Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant.

SELLANO, ANN "NANCY," Phoenixville, private. Contri­bu­tions: St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on July 29, 2019
