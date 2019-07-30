Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BROWN, KAYE, Virginia, to­day, 11 a.m., St. Andrew & St. Mar­garet of Scotland Anglican Cath­olic Church, 402 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, Va. Interment, Wednes­day, 1:30 p.m., West Side Cemetery, Brooklyn, Pa. Arrangements: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. Donations: Ele­phant Sanctuary in Tennessee, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462; or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eis­enhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304.

GALL, GERALDINE, Suscon, to­day, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hart of Jesus Church, 215 Lack­a­wanna Ave., Dupont. Visitation, today, 9:30 to Mass. Inter­ment, parish cemetery. Arrange­ments: Kiesinger Funeral Servi­ces, Duryea.

HOLL, QUINTEN C., Honesdale, today, 11 a.m., Hessling Fune­ral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Hones­dale. Interment, St. Mary's Cem­e­tery, Honesdale.

KULICK, MARY "JOAN" LUTZ­CA, Rehoboth Beach, Del., mem­orial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Mark Church Chapel, 30 Mel­vin Ave., Catonsville, Md. Arrange­­ments: Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Con­tri­butions: Link Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Lebanon, OH 45036; or Grass Roots Rescue, www.grrde.org/donate. Condolences: parsellfuneralhomes.com.

MARINO, BARBARA ANN, May­field, Monday, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P. Pallbearers: Sal Marino, Chris Bart­lett, Jason Carey, Chris Val­en­zano, Chad Bonk, Gianni and Nicholas Marino. Interment, St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Montdale.

MORRIS, MARGUERITE Mc­­GRAW, formerly of North Scran­ton, Monday, Holy Rosary Church, Scran­ton, by Monsignor Joseph P. Kelly. Pallbearers: George and Robert Morris, sons; Kevin, Brian and Andrew Romano, Gregory, Timothy, Michael and Christopher Morris, grandsons. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery, Scranton.

NARDONE, JEAN R., Old Forge, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Entombment, Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Go directly to the church by 9:45. Private viewing. Memorials: Allied Services Hos­pice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scran­­ton, PA 18508. Arrange­ments: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com or the funeral home facebook page.

OPEIL, MARGARET, Greenfield Twp., today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. John Vianney Church, 704 Mont­dale Road, Scott Twp. Inter­ment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cem­etery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 10 to service, church. Contributions: Hos­pice of the Sac­red Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, 704 Mont­dale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447. Arrange­ments: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Oly­phant.

SHIMKUS, PETER (PETE) J. JR., West Scranton, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Fune­ral Home Inc., 125 N. Main St., Scranton. Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, Cathedral Cem­etery. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home's website.

WALSH, THE HONORABLE JAMES J., Washington, D.C., Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Pat­rick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., Kevin K. Kearney Fune­ral Home, 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, and Saturday, 9:30 to Mass, church. Interment with mil­i­tary honors, Cathedral Cem­e­tery. Contributions: St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scran­ton. Arrangements: Vans­ton and James Funeral Home. Condolences: funeral home website.

ZABROWSKI, JOHN R. JR., Dur­yea, private. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now