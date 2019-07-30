|
BROWN, KAYE, Virginia, today, 11 a.m., St. Andrew & St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Catholic Church, 402 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria, Va. Interment, Wednesday, 1:30 p.m., West Side Cemetery, Brooklyn, Pa. Arrangements: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. Donations: Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, P.O. Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462; or the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria, 4101 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria, VA 22304.
GALL, GERALDINE, Suscon, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont. Visitation, today, 9:30 to Mass. Interment, parish cemetery. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services, Duryea.
HOLL, QUINTEN C., Honesdale, today, 11 a.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Honesdale.
KULICK, MARY "JOAN" LUTZCA, Rehoboth Beach, Del., memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Mark Church Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, Md. Arrangements: Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Contributions: Link Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Lebanon, OH 45036; or Grass Roots Rescue, www.grrde.org/donate. Condolences: parsellfuneralhomes.com.
MARINO, BARBARA ANN, Mayfield, Monday, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P. Pallbearers: Sal Marino, Chris Bartlett, Jason Carey, Chris Valenzano, Chad Bonk, Gianni and Nicholas Marino. Interment, St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, Montdale.
MORRIS, MARGUERITE McGRAW, formerly of North Scranton, Monday, Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, by Monsignor Joseph P. Kelly. Pallbearers: George and Robert Morris, sons; Kevin, Brian and Andrew Romano, Gregory, Timothy, Michael and Christopher Morris, grandsons. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
NARDONE, JEAN R., Old Forge, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Entombment, Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Go directly to the church by 9:45. Private viewing. Memorials: Allied Services Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com or the funeral home facebook page.
OPEIL, MARGARET, Greenfield Twp., today, Mass, 11 a.m., St. John Vianney Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 10 to service, church. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or St. John Vianney Parish at Corpus Christi Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant.
SHIMKUS, PETER (PETE) J. JR., West Scranton, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main St., Scranton. Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home's website.
WALSH, THE HONORABLE JAMES J., Washington, D.C., Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, and Saturday, 9:30 to Mass, church. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home. Condolences: funeral home website.
ZABROWSKI, JOHN R. JR., Duryea, private. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
Published in Scranton Times on July 30, 2019