CALDARA, HUGO J., Eynon, Friday, Mass, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon, by the Rev. Brian J.T. Clarke. Pallbearers: John Smolko, Dominic Coassolo, Gina Caldara, Matthew Sohis, Nick Crocker, Jake and Scott Rutkowski. Interment with military honors, St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon.
CZARKOWSKI, JAMES J., Laceyville, formerly of the Tripp Park section of Scranton, graveside services, today, 11 a.m., Moscow Cemetery, by Pastor Eric Luczak. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.
DEARIE, NATHANIEL F. "NAT," Carbondale, Monday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Monday, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Brennan and Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
GENELL, ANGELO M., Old Forge, Mass, Friday, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Concelebrated by the Rev. David Cappelloni, the Rev. Joseph Adonizio and other concelebrants. Pallbearers: Terrence Burke, Mike Ferrett, Cody Kunigel, Skylar Lavage, Peter Sulla and George Weitz. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.
HARRISON, IRENE S., Greenwood section of Moosic, today, 10:30 a.m., Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 to service. Contributions: St. Stanislaus Youth Center, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18505.
HERNE, FLORITA S., Ransom Twp., calling hours, Monday, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, service, 6:30, by the Rev. Mark Terwilliger, Countryside Community Church. Private interment, Glenwood Mausoleum. Condolences: funeral home website.
HOMETS, MADELYN R., Carbondale, today, 9 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
JONES, MARGARET, Gouldsboro, today, 10 a.m., St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Home and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Donations: Gouldsboro Ambulance Squad, 490 Main St., Gouldsboro. Condolences: funeral home website.
KOMSKI, HELEN R., Dupont, today, 10:30 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, Dupont. Mass, 11 a.m., Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, Dupont. Viewing, today, 8:30 to 10:30.
KULICK, MARY "JOAN" LUTZCA, Rehoboth Beach, Del., memorial service, today, 10 a.m., St. Mark Church Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, Md. Arrangements: Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del. Contributions: Link Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 44, Lebanon, OH 45036; or Grass Roots Rescue, www.grrde.org/donate. Condolences: parsellfuneralhomes.com.
LUCCHI, JOSEPH CARL, Scranton, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Minooka. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolence: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
MENICHETTI, EVA, Jessup, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Go directly to the church. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website. Arrangements: Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
MURPHY, DAVID W. "MURPH," Lake Ariel, memorial service, today, 2 to 5 p.m., Murphy's Farm, 279 Faller Road, Lake Ariel. Interment, private. Donations: Nature Conservancy, 2101 N. Front St., Building 1 Suite 200, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
ROGAN, GENE M., Carbondale, Friday, Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Mass, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. James Price, C.P. Pallbearers: Thomas Farley, Brian Rogan, Jonathan Rogan, Anthony Grant, Joseph Cerra and William Zavislak. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
SCARFALLOTO, NICOLO, Carbondale, today, 10:30 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Mass, 11, St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
STEVENS, BETTY LOU BURNSIDE, Moosic, today, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Visitation, today, 9 to services. Condolences: funeral home website.
TAUBE, JENNIFER R., Hockessin, Del., today, 2 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Leslie Bullock. Interment, Nicholson Cemetery. Calling hours, today, noon to service time. Donations: PAWS for People, www.pawsforpeople.org.
TROVATO, DELORES "DEE," Dalton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: Aplastic Anemia Foundation, 4330 East West Highway, Suite 230, Bethesda, MD 20814; or to , 1525 Valley Center Parkway 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Arrangements: Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home website.
WALSH, THE HONORABLE JAMES J., Washington, D.C., Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Viewing, today, 9:30 to Mass, church. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home. Condolences: funeral home website.
WILBUR, ANNA MARIE, Dupont, today, 4 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Michael Shambora. Viewing, today, 2 to service. Interment, private. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 3, 2019