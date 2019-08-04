|
BALENDY, ROBERT, Forest City, private. Arrangements and on-site cremation: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
BERNARDI, MAUREEN, South Abington Twp., Monday, Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: funeral home website.
CRISOSTOMO, ANTONIO, Clarks Summit, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
DEARIE, NATHANIEL F. "NAT," Carbondale, Monday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Monday, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Brennan and Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
FRITZ, WILSON L., Covington Twp., Monday, noon, Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Eric Luczak. Calling hours, Monday, 10 a.m. to noon, funeral home. Interment and committal, along with military honors, Fairview Memorial Park. Condolences: funeral home website.
HERNE, FLORITA S., Ransom Twp., calling hours, Monday, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, service, 6:30, by the Rev. Mark Terwilliger, Countryside Community Church. Private interment, Glenwood Mausoleum. Condolences: funeral home website.
HOMETS, MADELYN R., Carbondale, Saturday, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Mass, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth Wasnak, assistant pastor; the Rev. Patrick Albert and Deacon Kevin Miller. Pallbearers: Dominick Esgro IV, Jeffrey, Connor and David Nevins, Jeffrey Snyder and Joseph Bennett. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
LUCCHI, JOSEPH CARL, Scranton, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Minooka. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolence: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
MENICHETTI, EVA, Jessup, Saturday, Mass, St. Michael's Church, Jessup, by the Rev. Gerard McGlone. Pallbearers: Jack Sweeney, Jason Menichetti, Kenny Jones, Julie Sghiatti, Vince Paoletti, Jake and Jaden Sweeney. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
PERRI, WILLIAM "BILL," Olyphant, Monday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
SCARFALLOTO, NICOLO, Carbondale, Saturday, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth Wasnak, assistant pastor. Pallbearers: Joseph DeSena, Richard Vito, Carlos Berrios, Joseph and Salvatore Scarfalloto and Thomas Bier. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
STEVENS, BETTY LOU BURNSIDE, Moosic, Saturday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora. Pallbearers: Peggy Hobbs, Sean and Larry Stevens, and Patrick King. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
WALSH, THE HONORABLE JAMES J., Washington, D.C., Mass, Saturday, St. Patrick's Church, Scranton, by Monsignor David L. Tressler, the Rev. Richard Fox and Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. In attendance: Most Rev. John M Dougherty, D.D., auxiliary bishop emeritus. Pallbearers: James, Michael and John Rogan, Connelly Boyle, David and Mark Walsh. Honorary pallbearers: Friendly Sons of St. Patrick President David Fitzpatrick, M.D., and past presidents of the organization. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019