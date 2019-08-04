Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BALENDY, ROBERT, Forest City, private. Arrangements and on-site cremation: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.

BERNARDI, MAUREEN, South Abington Twp., Monday, Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Con­dolences: funeral home website.

CRISOSTOMO, ANTONIO, Clarks Summit, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Call­ing hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.

DEARIE, NATHANIEL F. "NAT," Carbondale, Monday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Inter­ment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cem­­etery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Monday, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Brennan and Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Con­­dolences: funeral home website.

FRITZ, WILSON L., Covington Twp., Monday, noon, Duffy & Snow­don Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Eric Luczak. Calling hours, Mon­day, 10 a.m. to noon, funeral home. Interment and committal, along with military honors, Fair­view Memorial Park. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

HERNE, FLORITA S., Ransom Twp., calling hours, Monday, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, ser­vice, 6:30, by the Rev. Mark Ter­williger, Countryside Community Church. Private interment, Glen­wood Mausoleum. Condolences: funeral home website.

HOMETS, MADELYN R., Car­bon­dale, Saturday, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Car­bondale. Mass, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbon­dale, by the Rev. Seth Wasnak, assistant pastor; the Rev. Patrick Albert and Deacon Kevin Miller. Pallbearers: Dominick Esgro IV, Jeffrey, Connor and David Nevins, Jeffrey Snyder and Joseph Ben­nett. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

LUCCHI, JOSEPH CARL, Scran­ton, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­­tis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Peter's Cath­edral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Mary's Byz­antine Catholic Cemetery, Min­ooka. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolence: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

MENICHETTI, EVA, Jessup, Saturday, Mass, St. Mic­hael's Church, Jes­sup, by the Rev. Gerard McGlone. Pallbearers: Jack Sweeney, Jason Menichetti, Kenny Jones, Julie Sghiatti, Vince Paoletti, Jake and Jaden Sween­ey. Interment, St. John's Ceme­tery, Jessup.

PERRI, WILLIAM "BILL," Oly­phant, Monday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cre­ma­tion Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

SCARFALLOTO, NICOLO, Car­bon­dale, Saturday, Car­mine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Car­bondale. Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbon­dale, by the Rev. Seth Wasnak, assistant pastor. Pallbearers: Joseph DeSena, Richard Vito, Carlos Ber­rios, Joseph and Salvatore Scarfalloto and Thomas Bier. Inter­ment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.

STEVENS, BETTY LOU BURN­SIDE, Moosic, Saturday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Sham­bora. Pallbearers: Peggy Hobbs, Sean and Larry Stevens, and Patrick King. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.

WALSH, THE HONORABLE JAMES J., Washington, D.C., Mass, Saturday, St. Pat­rick's Church, Scranton, by Monsignor David L. Tressler, the Rev. Rich­ard Fox and Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. In attendance: Most Rev. John M Dougherty, D.D., auxiliary bishop emeritus. Pall­bear­ers: James, Michael and John Rogan, Connelly Boyle, David and Mark Walsh. Honorary pallbearers: Friendly Sons of St. Patrick President David Fitzpat­rick, M.D., and past presidents of the organization. Interment with mil­i­tary honors, Cath­edral Cem­e­tery.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now