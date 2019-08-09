|
|
ANTOSH, PHYLLIS, Tunkhannock, Saturday, noon, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Pastor John Buxton. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to service. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.
COSNER, ESTHER I., Hallstead, today, 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 96 Pine St., Hallstead. Calling hours, 2 to service, church. Arrangements: Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Contributions: First Baptist Church, P.O. Box N, Hallstead, PA 18822.
DUGGAN, JOHN J., Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Cremation, Hickory Crematory. Condolences: funeral home website.
EAGAN, FRANK G. JR., most recently of Tafton, blessing service, Friday, 12:30 p.m., Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave, Mahwah, N.J., by the Rev. Manolo Punzalan. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.
LEPKOSKI, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS, Jessup, celebration of life, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: funeral home website.
LESH, EDNA M., Newburgh, N.Y., Saturday, 11 a.m., St. George's Episcopal Church, 105 Grand St., Newburgh, by the Rev. Wayne Schmidt. Private burial in Dunmore. Donations: support.brightfocus.org. Arrangements: White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550, or WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
McALARNEY, DELORES "DEE," Throop, Mass, today, 9 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Entombment, St. Mary's Mausoleum, Dickson City. Go directly to church. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
MILLER, ALFRED "BUD," West Scranton, today, 10 a.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, by the Rev. Jeremy Mullen. Interment with military honors, Washburn Street Cemetery. Contributions: Trinity Congregational Church, 229 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504; or to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: vantonandjames.com.
MONIE, JOHN A., Archbald, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald. Interment, Archbald Protestant Cemetery. No viewing or visitation. Arrangements: Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Condolences: rapochfuneralhome.com.
O'KON, MAGDALEN "MADGE," Peckville, Thursday, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville, by the Rev. Richard Burke. Pallbearers: Raymond O'Kon, Emily Ann O'Kon, Gene Dombrosky, Tina and Jillian Jesuit. Interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville.
RUGGIERO, JAMES ROBERT, Waverly, today, Mass, 2 p.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, Hickory Grove Cemetery. Announcement at the Mass for close friends and family who want to join for a memorial gathering, 5 p.m. Donations: Shatterproof.org. Condolence letters: family, 221 Grouse Hill Road, North Abington Twp., PA 18414. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
SEXTON, LYNN C. SR., Jefferson Twp., cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Celebration of life, Saturday, 11 a.m., Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Road, Mount Cobb, by Senior Pastor Pat Lee, Pastor Bonnie Sandone and Dr. Lisa Robertson. Calling hours, 10 to service. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Contributions: Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Road. Mount Cobb, PA 18436; or the , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive. Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
TRAGO, EDWARD J., Carbondale, Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Go directly to church. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019