Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
ANTOSH, PHYLLIS, Tunkhan­nock, Saturday, noon, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Pas­tor John Buxton. Interment, Sun­ny­side Cemetery. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to service. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: fune­ral home website.

COSNER, ESTHER I., Hallstead, today, 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 96 Pine St., Hallstead. Calling hours, 2 to service, church. Arrangements: Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hall­stead. Contributions: First Bap­tist Church, P.O. Box N, Hallstead, PA 18822.

DUGGAN, JOHN J., Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Cremation, Hickory Crematory. Condolences: funeral home website.

EAGAN, FRANK G. JR., most recently of Tafton, blessing service, Friday, 12:30 p.m., Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave, Mahwah, N.J., by the Rev. Manolo Punzalan. Arrangements: Thom­as P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.

LEPKOSKI, CHRISTOPHER THOM­AS, Jessup, celebration of life, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

LESH, EDNA M., Newburgh, N.Y., Saturday, 11 a.m., St. George's Episcopal Church, 105 Grand St., Newburgh, by the Rev. Wayne Schmidt. Private burial in Dunmore. Donations: support.bright­focus.org. Arrangements: White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550, or WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.

McALARNEY, DELORES "DEE," Throop, Mass, today, 9 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Entomb­ment, St. Mary's Mauso­leum, Dickson City. Go directly to church. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Dona­tions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

MILLER, ALFRED "BUD," West Scran­ton, today, 10 a.m., Vans­ton and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, by the Rev. Jeremy Mullen. Interment with military honors, Washburn Street Cemetery. Contributions: Trinity Congregational Church, 229 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504; or to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: vantonandjames.com.

MONIE, JOHN A., Archbald, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald. Interment, Archbald Protestant Cemetery. No viewing or visitation. Arrange­ments: Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Condolences: rapochfuneralhome.com.

O'KON, MAGDALEN "MADGE," Peckville, Thursday, Mass, Sac­red Heart of Jesus Church, Peck­ville, by the Rev. Richard Burke. Pallbearers: Raymond O'Kon, Emily Ann O'Kon, Gene Dombro­sky, Tina and Jillian Jesuit. Inter­ment, Pros­pect Hill Cemetery, Peckville.

RUGGIERO, JAMES ROBERT, Waverly, today, Mass, 2 p.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Inter­ment, Hickory Grove Ceme­tery. Announcement at the Mass for close friends and family who want to join for a memorial gathering, 5 p.m. Donations: Shatter­proof.org. Condolence letters: fam­ily, 221 Grouse Hill Road, North Abington Twp., PA 18414. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

SEXTON, LYNN C. SR., Jeffer­son Twp., cremation, Lake Reg­ion Crematory, Lake Ariel. Cele­bration of life, Saturday, 11 a.m., Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Road, Mount Cobb, by Senior Pastor Pat Lee, Pastor Bonnie Sandone and Dr. Lisa Robertson. Calling hours, 10 to service. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Contributions: Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Road. Mount Cobb, PA 18436; or the , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive. Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

TRAGO, EDWARD J., Carbon­dale, Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbon­dale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Call­ing hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Car­bondale. Go directly to church. Donations: Hospice of the Sac­red Heart, 100 William St., Dun­more, PA 18510. Condo­lences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019
