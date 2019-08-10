|
|
ANTOSH, PHYLLIS, Tunkhannock, today, noon, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Pastor John Buxton. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to service. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.
DUGGAN, JOHN J., Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Cremation, Hickory Crematory. Condolences: funeral home website.
EAGAN, FRANK G. JR., most recently of Tafton, blessing service, Friday, 12:30 p.m., Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Ave, Mahwah, N.J., by the Rev. Manolo Punzalan. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.
FISHER, DONALD, Scranton, private. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Cremation Hickory Crematory. Condolences: funeral home website.
HARRISON, PATRICIA ANN "GRAM" SHORT, Scranton, Monday, 11 a.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services Funeral Home LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery. Viewing, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website.
JULIA, BETTY, Bethlehem, formerly of Greenfield Twp., today, 10:30 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, Mass, 11 a.m., Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., funeral home. Contributions: Greenfield Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, 424 Route 106, Greenfield Twp., PA 18407. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
LEPKOSKI, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS, Jessup, celebration of life, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: funeral home website.
LESH, EDNA M., Newburgh, N.Y., today, 11 a.m., St. George's Episcopal Church, 105 Grand St., Newburgh, by the Rev. Wayne Schmidt. Private burial in Dunmore. Donations: support.brightfocus.org. Arrangements: White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550, or WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
McALARNEY, DELORES "DEE," Throop, Mass, Friday, Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop. Pallbearers: Ryan McAlarney, Corey McAlarney, Sean McAlarney, Casey McAlarney, Shane McAlarney, Connor McAlarney, Rick Romanko, Jack Lee. Entombment, St. Mary's Mausoleum, Dickson City.
MILLER, ALFRED "BUD," West Scranton, Friday, Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton, by the Rev. Jeremy Mullen. Pallbearers: Stephen Rakowicz, David Price, Robert Price, Peter Ciullo, Trent Colon, Mike Ksiazek. Interment with military honors, Washburn Street Cemetery.
MONIE, JOHN A., Archbald, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald. Interment, Archbald Protestant Cemetery. No viewing or visitation. Arrangements: Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Condolences: rapochfuneralhome.com.
MUNLEY, JEREMIAH F., Sturges, Monday, 11 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, by the Rev. Michael Butash and the Rev. Alan Rupert. Interment, private. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m.; Monday, 10 a.m. to service. Contributions: Grace Bible Church, 130 University Drive, Dunmore, PA 18512; or to Primitive Methodist Church, 763 Jefferson Ave., Jermyn, PA 18433. Condolences: funeral home website.
RUMOVITZ, LEO V., Scranton, formerly of Olyphant, Eynon and Dickson City, Monday, 10:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Adalbert's PNCC, Dickson City. Interment, St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, Monday, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website.
SEXTON, LYNN C. SR., Jefferson Twp., cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Celebration of life, today, 11 a.m., Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Road, Mount Cobb, by Senior Pastor Pat Lee, Pastor Bonnie Sandone and Dr. Lisa Robertson. Calling hours, 10 to service. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Contributions: Light of Christ Church, 2071 Moosic Lakes Road. Mount Cobb, PA 18436; or the , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 Rocky Point Drive. Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
SINGLETON, KAREN S. (SHAFFER), Pittston, Monday, 10 a.m., Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Visitation, Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m.; Monday, 9 to 10 a.m., funeral home. Contributions: American Cancer Center, donate3.cancer.org. Condolences: kniffenfuneralhome.com.
TELEP, JULIE, Mayfield, today, 9:30 a.m., requiem service, St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, by Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, one hour before service, church. Contributions: donor's choice. Arrangements: Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home, Lackawanna Avenue, Mayfield.
TIERNEY, PAUL J., Horseheads, N.Y., formerly Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 905 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen, N.Y.. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Condolences: RoyceChedzoy.com.
TRAGO, EDWARD J., Carbondale, Monday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Go directly to church. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: funeral home website.
VAIL, BARBARA, Scranton, today, noon, 2314 Sienna Drive, East Norriton. Contributions: SPCA of Montgomery County, 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428, in Barbara Vail's memory.
VILCHOCK, BERNARD J., Old Forge, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, private, Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea. Viewing, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 10, 2019