AMATO, VINCENT J., Carbondale, today, 9 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
CABETS, JANET T., South Scranton, today, 9:30 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin, pastor. Interment, private. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
CAINES, RALPH SR., private. Arrangements: Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.
CERRA, THOMAS "MEATBALL" JR., Carbondale, today, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
COMPARETTA, DAVID BRIAN, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: an education fund being established for David's children, Emily and Brian. Checks can be made payable to PA 529, c/o Jacobi Capital Management LLC, 620 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, enter Comparetta on the memo line. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
FARRELL, TERESA L., Honesdale, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment, St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
GALLAGHER, ROSALIE M., Green Ridge section of Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.
GEBERT, CORRINE M., formerly of Mayfield, today, 11 a.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, by Terry Drost, pastor, Peckville Assembly of God. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp. Calling hours, 10 to service.
GILL, JAMES SEEL IV, the Hideout, Lake Ariel, Sunday, 3:30 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with full military honors. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Attn: Volunteer Services in memory of Jim Gill, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
LEPKOSKI, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS, Jessup, celebration of life, today, 10 a.m. to noon, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: funeral home website.
MCGUIRE, ROBERT W., Wilkes-Barre, memorial funeral service, today, 12:30 p.m., North Wilkes-Barre location of the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. Visitation, 11 a.m. to services.
MORELLI, ANNA, Olyphant, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, Mass, noon, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment, parish cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website. Contributions: Holy Cross Parish, Delaware Street, Olyphant, PA 18447.
O'SHEA, PATRICK P., Eynon, today, 3 p.m., Cornerstone Alliance Church, 938 Main St., Peckville. Celebration of life, Sunday, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 408, 20 Cartland Place, Newark, N.J. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home.
PADILLA JOAN RUTH, private, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home's website.
PHILLIPS, KATHLEEN R. COLLINS, Carbondale, today, Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Interment, Archbald Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411; www.griffinpondanimalshelter.com.
REGAN, JOSEPH J. SR., West Scranton, Monday, 10 a.m., Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton, by the Rev. Gary Eaches, pastor, United Baptist Church, West Scranton. Interment, Shady Lane Cemetery. Viewing, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
SCANLON, PATRICK, Vandling, Friday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth D. Wasnock. Pallbearers: PJ Scanlon, Timothy Prince, Rick and Kyle Jones. Interment with military honors by the United States Air Force, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
SPAULDING, PATSY K., Hop Bottom, calling hours, today, 1 to 3 p.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville.
TINSLEY, ROBERT, Monday, 10 a.m., Elkdale Baptist Church of West Clifford, 45 Route 2014, Clifford Twp., by the Rev. Frank Bissol, pastor. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Viewing, Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, and Monday, 9:30 to 10 a.m., church. Contributions: Elkdale Baptist Church, 45 S.R. 2014, Clifford Twp., PA 18470. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 17, 2019