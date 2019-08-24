Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
AUGUSTINE, JOAN LOUISE, cele­bration of life service, to­day, noon, Sheldon-Kukuchka Fune­ral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment, Lynn Cemetery. Visitation, to­day, 11 a.m. to service.

BROWN, MICHAEL H. SR. (THE BULL), Scranton, celebration of life picnic, today, 1 to 5 p.m., Creekside Pavilion, Lazy­brook Park, Tunkhannock. Arrange­­ments: Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Rey­nolds St., Factoryville.

EISELE, JOHN EDWARD JR., Charlotte, N.C., Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Jos­eph G. Quinn, pastor. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery. Con­tri­butions: American Cancer Soci­ety. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scran­ton. Condolences: funeral home website.

FALISKIE, ALICE, Peckville, Monday, 9 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Panachida, 9:30. Divine Liturgy, 10, Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald. Calling hours, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.

GRECCO, ANTHONY P., Car­bon­dale, today, 9 a.m., Car­mine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.

GUBANICS, HELEN "BUNNY," Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, by Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 9 to 11. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: WestScrantonFunerals.com.

HARRINGTON, WILLIAM T., Scran­ton, Friday, Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, Scranton, by the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson. Pallbearers: Ken Williams, Tony Cutro, Ed Volovitch, Jeff Cruise, Robbie Lawrence and Steve Pascek. Interment, committal and military honors, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst Twp.

HOLLEY, JOYCE C., Newton Twp., today, 5 p.m., Coun­try­side Community Church by the Rev. Mark Terwillger. Private inter­ment, Milwaukee Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 3 to 5 p.m., church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Contribu­tions: Griffin Pond Animal Shel­ter. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cre­ma­tion Services Inc.

HOWRY, BETTY, Hamlin, celebration of life, today, 2 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by Pastor Jon Howry, the Rev. David Lee and the Rev. William Hen­wood. Contributions: Global Out­reach Mission: globaloutreach.com. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

MOSLEY, LAURA, Camarillo, Calif., Mass, today, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Burial, St. Jos­eph's Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 to Mass, church. Arrange­ments: Thom­as P. Kearney Fune­ral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

PELUCACCI, RONALD G., Tripp Park section of Scranton, private, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Mass, Holy Rosary Church. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.

POCIUS, DR. THOMAS E., Scran­ton, today, 9 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, Immaculate Concep­tion Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cem­e­tery. Contributions: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, c/o 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Condolences: funeral home website.

POWELL, GEORGIANNA K., Moscow, memorial service, Monday, 11 a.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Private interment. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home's website.

SLAMON, JAMES, Tunkhan­nock, celebration of life service, today, 11 a.m., Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church, 51 Putnam St., Tunkhannock. Visitation, 10 to service. Gathering follows at Tunkhannock Moose Lodge, 309 Hunter Highway, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Arrangements: Shel­don-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhan­nock. Contributions: Tunkhan­nock Presbyterian Church or to the YMCA of the Pines, to the attention of Suzette Belz at YMCA of the Pines, 1303 Stoke Road, Medford, NJ 08055, and indicate on the memo line in memory of Jim Slamon.

VALENTINE, ANNA E., Clifford Twp., Monday, 9:30 a.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Mass, 10, St. Pius X Church, Route 106, Royal, by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, pastor. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now