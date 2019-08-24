|
AUGUSTINE, JOAN LOUISE, celebration of life service, today, noon, Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment, Lynn Cemetery. Visitation, today, 11 a.m. to service.
BROWN, MICHAEL H. SR. (THE BULL), Scranton, celebration of life picnic, today, 1 to 5 p.m., Creekside Pavilion, Lazybrook Park, Tunkhannock. Arrangements: Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville.
EISELE, JOHN EDWARD JR., Charlotte, N.C., Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: American Cancer Society. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
FALISKIE, ALICE, Peckville, Monday, 9 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Panachida, 9:30. Divine Liturgy, 10, Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald. Calling hours, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
GRECCO, ANTHONY P., Carbondale, today, 9 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
GUBANICS, HELEN "BUNNY," Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, by Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 9 to 11. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: WestScrantonFunerals.com.
HARRINGTON, WILLIAM T., Scranton, Friday, Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, Scranton, by the Rev. Dr. Murray Thompson. Pallbearers: Ken Williams, Tony Cutro, Ed Volovitch, Jeff Cruise, Robbie Lawrence and Steve Pascek. Interment, committal and military honors, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
HOLLEY, JOYCE C., Newton Twp., today, 5 p.m., Countryside Community Church by the Rev. Mark Terwillger. Private interment, Milwaukee Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 3 to 5 p.m., church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
HOWRY, BETTY, Hamlin, celebration of life, today, 2 p.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by Pastor Jon Howry, the Rev. David Lee and the Rev. William Henwood. Contributions: Global Outreach Mission: globaloutreach.com. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
MOSLEY, LAURA, Camarillo, Calif., Mass, today, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Burial, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
PELUCACCI, RONALD G., Tripp Park section of Scranton, private, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Mass, Holy Rosary Church. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.
POCIUS, DR. THOMAS E., Scranton, today, 9 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, c/o 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Condolences: funeral home website.
POWELL, GEORGIANNA K., Moscow, memorial service, Monday, 11 a.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Private interment. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home's website.
SLAMON, JAMES, Tunkhannock, celebration of life service, today, 11 a.m., Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church, 51 Putnam St., Tunkhannock. Visitation, 10 to service. Gathering follows at Tunkhannock Moose Lodge, 309 Hunter Highway, Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Contributions: Tunkhannock Presbyterian Church or to the YMCA of the Pines, to the attention of Suzette Belz at YMCA of the Pines, 1303 Stoke Road, Medford, NJ 08055, and indicate on the memo line in memory of Jim Slamon.
VALENTINE, ANNA E., Clifford Twp., Monday, 9:30 a.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford. Mass, 10, St. Pius X Church, Route 106, Royal, by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, pastor. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 24, 2019