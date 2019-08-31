|
ADAMO, IRMAGARD "EMMA," Scranton, Mass, Friday, Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Martin Gaiardo. Pallbearers: Butchie Saita, Carmine Saita, Dr. Anthony Yanni, E.J. Dougher, Sean Eckenrode and Kevin Eckenrode. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
DERBIN, JEAN K., Park Place, Scranton, Mass, Friday, St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, bishop of Scranton, presided; the Rev. Jeffrey J. Walsh, celebrant and homilist; concelebrated by the Rev. Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney and the Rev. Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. Pallbearers: Ned Derbin, Bobby McEntee, Jim Donofrio, Gregg Stapleton and Andy Bilik. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
DZIOKOWSKI, SOPHIA "SOPHIE" REGINA, Scranton, today, Mass, 9 a.m., St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., by Monsignor Dale R. Rupert, pastor. Go directly to church. Interment, St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
GARBERA, KEITH M., Simpson, today, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Go directly to church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Contributions: Carbondale YMCA, 82 N. Main St., Carbondale, PA 18407.
GOLAY, PETER N., Scranton, Friday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Mass, Holy Rosary Church, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards. Pallbearers: Michael Golay Jr., John Polishan, Stephen Polishan, John Martin, Rich Martin and Gary Martin. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery.
GRADY, PHILIP J. JR., formerly of Endwell, N.Y., Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St. Arrangements: Vanston & James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
JANOSKY, DARRELL, Scranton, private with interment at Forty Fort Cemetery, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.
KOZAK, MARY (MAIME) G. JONES, St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home, Elmhurst Twp., formerly of Scranton, blessing service, Friday, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Scranton, by Frank Rutkowski. Pallbearers: Dwayne Enslin, Patrick Jordan, Phillip Barr, John Walsh, Frank Rutkowski Jr. and Robert Rutkowski. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Moosic.
KOZIK, ROMAINE, Peckville, private. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
KRIEGER, LEONARD J., Scranton, Mass, Friday, St. Ann's Basilica, by Father John Siby. Pallbearers: Aidan Krieger, Casey Krieger, Logan Krieger, Scott Regan, Joseph Gowarty and Timothy McHale. Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor.
LYNOTT, MATTHEW H., Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1500 Penn Ave., Scranton. Go directly to the church for Mass. Donations: St. Paul's Food Pantry, 1501 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA or Mary, Mother of God Food Pantry at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home website.
MASTERS, AMY M., Dunmore, blessing service, Sunday, noon, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Elliott Cooke, pastor, Jackson Street Baptist Church, Scranton. Visitation, 10 a.m. to services. Condolences: funeral home website.
MULLEN, JOHN F. "JACK," Elmhurst Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, William Street, Scranton, by the Rev. Herbert B. Keller, S.J. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Go directly to the church for Mass. Arrangements: Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton. Contributions: Scranton Preparatory School.
PEET, PASTOR GERALD C., formerly of Roseville, memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Steam Valley Bible Church, 570 PA-184, Trout Run. Contributions: Biblical Family Ministries, 335 W Main Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067. Arrangements: Knight-Confer Funeral Home; KnightConferFuneralHome.com.
ROMANO, BARBARA M., Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
SLEYO, CHARLES B. SR., Dunmore, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Pallbearers: Frank Galli, Bob Galli and Steve Galli, grandsons; Frank Galli, son-in-law; Dean Pence, nephew; and Mike Loretti. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
STELLA, DOMINICK "NETZER," Keystone section of Plains Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., SS. Peter & Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains, by the Rev. John C. Lambert, pastor. Interment, Lithuanian Independent Cemetery, West Wyoming. Calling hours, today, one hour before Mass, church. Arrangements: Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp. Donations: Frank J. Valvano Memorial Scholarship at the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801. Condolences: corcoranfuneralhome.com.
TAKACS, GEORGE R. III, South Florida, celebration of life, Sunday, 4 p.m., New Life Baptist Church, 840 Harrison Ave., Scranton, by Pastor Curtis Kenyon. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
THIEL, JAMES M., Whitehall, formerly of Scranton, today, noon, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Rev. Alexi Kaluzhni. Interment with military honors, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, later date. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon. Condolences: funeral home website.
URBAN, JOHN JOSEPH, Friday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Pallbearers: Ron Urban Jr., nephew; Ed Martz, Mike Duda, Joe Fleming, Daniel Bisignani and Mert Connolly. Interment, St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery, Moosic.
WENDOLOSKI, BERNARD J., Avoca, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. Visitation, today, 9 to Mass. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements, Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 31, 2019