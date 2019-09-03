|
ASTOLFI, ANN, Scranton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Scranton. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
BILLETS, DIANE YOUNG, Dunmore, Thursday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Go directly to the church Thursday. Contributions: National Kidney Foundation or Cats Bridge to Rescue at www.catsbridge.org.
CASALE, MARIA, West Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica by the Rev. Siby John C.P. Inurnment in Brazil. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
CONNIFF, GORDON M., Scott Twp., graveside service, today, 11 a.m., Canaan Corners Cemetery, Owego Turnpike, Waymart. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, c/o Resident Welfare Fund. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
DZIAK, MICHAEL JR., Falls, Mass, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2438 PA-92, Harding. Burial, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Contributions: Lake Winola Fire Company, P.O. Box 72, Lake Winola, PA 18625. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
EVERLY, DAVID, Scranton, graveside service, today, 11 a.m. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
FAIRBANKS, DR. MATTHEW JEROME, Scranton, celebration of life, Sept. 8, 1 to 4 p.m., Electric City Ballroom at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, Adams Avenue. Donations: Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876.
FITT, SHIRLEY M., Ransom, private services, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences: funeral home website.
FIVES, DONALD L., Vandling, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City. Viewing, today, 9 to 9:30, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Entombment with military honors, St. Tikhon's Mausoleum, South Canaan. Donations: Ascension Parish, 621 Hudson St., Forest City, PA 18421, in Donald's name. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
GILMARTIN, ROBERT M., Midland Park, N.J., formerly of Scranton, Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, N.J. Calling hours, today, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, N.J. Entombment, Garden of Memories, Washington Twp., N.J. Contributions: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Condolences: vpfh.com.
HOUGHTALING, BARBARA ANN, Honesdale, Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Rileyville. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale. Contributions: St. Joseph's Church, 414 Church St., Honesdale, PA 18431.
HRONICH, ALANA ADRIANNE, Taylor, private, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Contributions: Humane Society of the United States. Condolences: funeral home website.
LATHROP, BETTY DANA MITCHELL, Dunmore, service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Elk Lake Community Church, Elk Lake, by Pastor Charles Bishop. Visitation, 10. Contributions: Elk Lake Community Church, c/o Kimberly Hollister, 268 Little Elk Lake Road, Montrose, PA 18801.
MacKRELL, JAMES "FISH," Carbondale, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place at Terrace Street, Carbondale. Military honors, 7. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
MARSALA, CHARLES P. SR., West Scranton, services, Wednesday, 10 a.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103, Scranton, PA 18501-1103. Condolences: funeral home website.
REGAN, KENNETH G., Scranton, memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery.
SCOBLICK, GERALD P. SR., Archbald, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Scranton. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
SCHUH, ELAINE JONES, Avoca, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
YABLONSKI, JACOB P. JR., Jefferson Twp., Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Military honors follow the Mass. Private Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church Street Moscow. Condolences: duffyandsnowdon.com.
