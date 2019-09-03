Home

ASTOLFI, ANN, Scranton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Pat­rick's Roman Catholic Church, Scranton. Interment, St. Mic­hael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Arrange­­ments: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dun­more. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.

BILLETS, DIANE YOUNG, Dun­more, Thursday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore. Interment, Cath­edral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m., Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Go directly to the church Thurs­day. Contributions: National Kid­ney Foundation or Cats Bridge to Rescue at www.catsbridge.org.

CASALE, MARIA, West Scran­ton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica by the Rev. Siby John C.P. Inurnment in Brazil. Arrangements: Edward J. Chom­ko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

CONNIFF, GORDON M., Scott Twp., graveside service, today, 11 a.m., Canaan Corners Ceme­tery, Owego Turnpike, Waymart. Contri­bu­tions: Gino J. Merli Vet­er­ans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, c/o Resi­dent Welfare Fund. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.

DZIAK, MICHAEL JR., Falls, Mass, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2438 PA-92, Harding. Burial, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunk­han­nock. Contributions: Lake Winola Fire Company, P.O. Box 72, Lake Winola, PA 18625. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.

EVERLY, DAVID, Scranton, graveside service, today, 11 a.m. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.

FAIRBANKS, DR. MATTHEW JEROME, Scranton, celebration of life, Sept. 8, 1 to 4 p.m., Electric City Ballroom at the Hil­ton Scranton & Conference Cen­ter, Adams Avenue. Dona­tions: Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876.

FITT, SHIRLEY M., Ransom, private services, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences: funeral home website.

FIVES, DONALD L., Vandling, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City. Viewing, today, 9 to 9:30, Joseph W. Scotchlas Fune­ral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Entombment with military honors, St. Tikhon's Mauso­leum, South Canaan. Donations: Ascension Parish, 621 Hudson St., Forest City, PA 18421, in Donald's name. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

GILMARTIN, ROBERT M., Mid­land Park, N.J., formerly of Scran­ton, Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, N.J. Call­ing hours, today, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, N.J. Entombment, Garden of Mem­ories, Washington Twp., N.J. Contributions: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org), 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. Condolences: vpfh.com.

HOUGHTALING, BARBARA ANN, Honesdale, Mass, Wednes­day, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Rileyville. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Hess­ling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale. Contribu­tions: St. Joseph's Church, 414 Church St., Honesdale, PA 18431.

HRONICH, ALANA ADRIANNE, Taylor, private, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Con­tributions: Humane Society of the United States. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

LATHROP, BETTY DANA MITCH­­ELL, Dunmore, service, Sat­urday, 11 a.m., Elk Lake Community Church, Elk Lake, by Pastor Charles Bishop. Visitation, 10. Contributions: Elk Lake Com­munity Church, c/o Kimberly Hol­lister, 268 Little Elk Lake Road, Montrose, PA 18801.

MacKRELL, JAMES "FISH," Car­bondale, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Morris Place at Terrace Street, Carbondale. Military honors, 7. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.

MARSALA, CHARLES P. SR., West Scranton, services, Wednes­­day, 10 a.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Contribu­tions: Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103, Scranton, PA 18501-1103. Condolences: funeral home website.

REGAN, KENNETH G., Scran­ton, memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Knight O'Donnell Fune­ral Home, 323 William St., Scran­ton. Calling hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery.

SCOBLICK, GERALD P. SR., Archbald, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Scranton. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.

SCHUH, ELAINE JONES, Avoca, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Kiesinger Fune­ral Services Inc., 255 McAl­pine St., Duryea. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.

YABLONSKI, JACOB P. JR., Jefferson Twp., Mass, Wednes­day, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Military honors follow the Mass. Private Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church Street Moscow. Con­do­len­ces: duffyandsnowdon.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 3, 2019
