BOLAND, MARGARET BANICK, Scranton, Mass, Friday, St. Peter's Cathedral, Scranton, by the Rev. Monsignor Thomas Banick. Pallbearers: Terrence Boland, grandson; Elizabeth Boland, granddaughter; Matthew Boland, grandson; Gregory Boland, grandson; and Noah Spigelman. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
CAUDULLO, MICHAEL A., Carbondale, Monday, 9 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Viewing, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
DAVIS, ELAINE (GINLEY), West Scranton and Estero, Fla., Monday, 11:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, noon, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, West Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Monday, 9 to 11:15 a.m., funeral home. Condolences: funeral home's website.
DAVIS, WILLIAM A., Lake Winola, services, today, noon, Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, by Pastor John Buxton. Interment with military honors, Newton Cemetery. Calling hours, 11 a.m. until service. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the Patriots Cove, 4298 PA-29, Noxen, PA 18636. Condolences: www.vanstonandjames.com. Arrangements: Robert C. Jones, funeral director.
DE SARRO, RALPH M., Scranton, memorial service, today, 2 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God Church, Green Ridge Street, Scranton. Calling hours, 1 to service. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.
ELLARD, JANE I. (WOODMANCY), Moosic, blessing service by the Rev. David O'Brien, pastor of the Moosic Assembly of God Church. Pallbearers: Kenny and Kyle Miller, Blaine Christian Jr., Bob and Ed Ellard, and John Dolgash. Burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmurst Twp.
FAIRBANKS, DR. MATTHEW JEROME, Scranton, professor emeritus, University of Scranton, celebration of life, Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m., Electric City Ballroom at the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, Adams Avenue. Donations: Sisters of Providence, 1 Sisters of Providence, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, IN 47876.
FARRIS, LORI ANN, Olyphant, and a resident of Allied Skilled Nursing, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, 10 until Mass, church. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
FERGUSON, PATRICIA A., Roaring Brook Twp., formerly of South Scranton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul of the Cross Parish at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Go directly to church. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.
FERRETTI, ROBERT "LOUIE," Jessup, today, 8:30 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 9:30, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Condolences: funeral home website.
FIFER, FRANK J., Simpson, military honors funeral, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment, Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson. Condolences: www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
GILROY, RITA BOYKO, Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, St. Ann's Basilica, 1233 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica, 1233 St. Ann St., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences: funeral home website.
HOOK, MARK E., Honesdale, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Church, Honesdale. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours, Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
LANGAN, THE REV. VINCENT F., pastor emeritus of St. John the Evangelist Church, South Waverly, and St. Joseph, Athens, a resident of Villa St. Joseph, Dunmore, calling hours, today, 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Pontifical Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Scranton, by the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Donahue Funeral Home, Scranton. Contributions: Pennsylvanians for Human Life, 400 Wyoming Ave., Suite 110, Scranton, PA 18503.
LATHROP, BETTY DANA MITCHELL, Dunmore, service, today, 11 a.m., Elk Lake Community Church, Elk Lake, by Pastor Charles Bishop. Visitation, 10. Contributions: Elk Lake Community Church, c/o Kimberly Hollister, 268 Little Elk Lake Road, Montrose, PA 18801.
LEO, DOLORES, Carbondale, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment, later date. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 10:30, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale,
MADDOCK, MARLYN S., Clarks Summit, memorial service, today, 2 p.m., Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contributions: United Cerebral Palsy of NEPA, the Women's Resource Center or the .
McLAUGHLIN, BARBARA, Moscow, calling hours, today, 9 to 10 a.m., St. Catherine's Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Mass immediately following. Contributions: at .
O'CONNOR, MARK JAMES, Crawfordville, Fla., memorial Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross at St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Street, Olyphant. Calling hours, 8:30 a.m. to service, church. Interment, later date, St. Catherine's Cemetery. Donations: veterans organization of the donor's choice. Condolences: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
OTTONE, FRANCIS "FRANK" M. JR., West Scranton, services, today, 9 a.m., Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Lucy's Church, by the Rev. Sam J. Ferretti, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
REGAN, KENNETH G., Scranton, memorial service, today, 10 a.m., Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home, 323 William St., Scranton. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery.
SCHENCK, BEAU, Carbondale. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
TOMAINE, JOSEPHINE M., Carbondale, formerly of Greentown, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
ZELINSKI, HELEN C., Scranton, Monday, Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino, Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 1300 W. Locust St., Scranton. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Go directly to the church. Donations: , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: nepafuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 7, 2019