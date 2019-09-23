Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
FUNERAL NOTICES

ARNONE, LOUIS J. "DUCHIE," Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Gol­den-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Car­mel Church, Chestnut Street, Dun­more. Interment, Dun­­­more Cem­e­tery. Contri­bu­tions: donor's fav­orite charity. Condolen­ces: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

BANICKY, LILLIAN A., Jessup, today, 8:30 a.m., Arthur A. Albi­ni Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Panachida ser­vice, 9. Divine Liturgy, 9:30, Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment with military honors, parish cemetery. Con­dolences: funeral home website.

CALDERONE, MARY J., Dun­more, Tuesday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Inter­ment, St. Cather­ine's Ceme­tery, Moscow. Calling hours, Tues­day, 9 to 10:45 a.m., funeral home. Contributions, VNA Hos­pice Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant 18447. Condo­len­ces: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

CHMIEL, ADAM "BOOTSIE," Du­­pont, today, 9 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, Dupont. Mass, 9:30, Sacred Heart Church, Dupont.

ESCHENBACH, ROSE MARIE, Clarks Summit, interment, Abing­ton Hills, later date. Calling hours, Tuesday 3 to 5 p.m., Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home and Crema­tion Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

FITZPATRICK, ROBERT J., Dun­more, today, 10 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Grav­ity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Pat Lee. Interment, Fair­view Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst. Condo­lences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

GENELL, PATRICIA "PATTY CAKES" MARIE, Old Forge, bless­ing service, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis Pau­selli, pastor. Visitation, Tuesday, 4 to service. Contributions: Grif­fin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Grif­fin Pond Road, South Abing­ton Twp., PA 18411. Condo­len­ces: funeral home's website.

HART, MAURICE (MARC) I., Ph.D., Dalton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Contributions: Hospice of the Sac­red Heart, Wilkes-Barre, PA; the Chemistry Department of the University of Scranton or Scran­ton Preparatory School.

HUDAK, JEFFREY (JEFF), Old Forge, blessing service, today, 7 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricci­ardi, pastor. Celebration of life, today, 4 to blessing service. Con­tributions: Natalie Hudak's education fund, c/o Bank of America. Condolences: funeral home's website.

KIELAR, BERNARD (BERNIE), Whites Crossing, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Leon S. Gorgol Fune­ral Home, 1131 Pittston Avenue. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathe­dral. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions, Juvenile Dia­betes Research Foundation, 210 Woods Road., Palmerton, PA 18071, or Whites Crossing Vol­unteer Fire Co., 35½ Gravity Road, Carbondale, PA 18407.

KOLOC, LINDA K., Winton section of Jessup, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Go directly to the church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. No public calling hours. Arrange­ments, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences, fune­ral home website.

JORDAN, WILLIAM P. "BILL," M.D., East Strouds­burg, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish (St. Patrick site), 200 Dela­ware Ave., Olyphant. Calling hours, 9 to 9:30 a.m., church. Burial and graveside services, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Oly­phant. Dona­­tions: Wounded War­rior Project.

MAROLD, PATRICK W., Dalton, Tuesday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Jos­eph's Center Chapel, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton. Interment, Sand Banks Cemetery, Green­field Twp. Calling hours, Tuesday, 9 to 9:45 a.m., chapel. Arrange­ments: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home, Inc., Simpson.

NALEVANKO, FLORENCE, Oly­phant, today, Mass, noon, St. Pat­rick's Church, Olyphant. Inter­ment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blake­ly. Go directly to church. Con­tri­bu­tions: Gino J. Merli Vet­erans Cen­ter Resident Welfare Fund. Con­dolences: glinskyfuneralhome.com.

PHELPS, AMELIA, formerly of Archbald, religious service, to­day, 6:45 p.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Public visitation, today, 5 to 7. Contributions: Blue Chip Animal Farm, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

PLIS, ANGELINE A., Suscon, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lack­a­wanna Ave., Dupont, by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Go directly to church Tuesday. Pri­vate interment, parish cem­e­tery. No calling hours. Arrange­­ments: Corcoran Fune­ral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705. Donations: Janet Weiss Chil­dren's Hospital, 100 N. Acad­emy Ave., Danville, PA 17822. Condo­lences: corcoranfuneralhome.com.

PODUNAJEC, PETER, Waymart, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Waymart Pres­by­terian Church, 200 Belmont St., by Wendy D'Agostino, pastor. Inter­ment, with military honors, Way­mart Cemetery at Canaan Cor­ners. Contributions: Parkin­son's Research Foundation. Arrange­­ments, Jenkins-Howell Fune­­ral Home, Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart, PA 18472. Condo­lences: www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com.

SARNOSKI, DOLORES M., Whites Crossing, today, Jos­eph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simp­son. Inter­ment, Holy Trinity Cem­e­tery, Simp­­son. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolen­ces: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

SCHOONOVER, WILLIAM, West Scranton, Wednesday, bless­ing service, with military honors, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kear­ney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, Indian­town Gap National Ceme­tery, Annville. Calling hours, Wednes­day, 9 a.m. to services. Condolences: funeral home website.

TOWLE, JANE, Scranton, arrange­ments: Edward J. Chom­ko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

TERPAK, JOSEPH JR., Jermyn, Requiem services, today, 9:30 a.m., St. John's Russian Ortho­dox Cathedral, Mayfield, by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Soroch­ka. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield. Arrange­ments: Ryczak-Harri­son Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.

TERRERY, CHARLES LEO SR., Dunmore, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Go directly to the church. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery Scran­­ton. Contributions: Gino J. Mer­li Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

TURNER, REGINA ANNE MAR­GARET, Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Calling hours, Sat­ur­day, 9 to 9:30, church. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 23, 2019
