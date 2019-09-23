|
ARNONE, LOUIS J. "DUCHIE," Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
BANICKY, LILLIAN A., Jessup, today, 8:30 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Panachida service, 9. Divine Liturgy, 9:30, Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment with military honors, parish cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.
CALDERONE, MARY J., Dunmore, Tuesday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, Tuesday, 9 to 10:45 a.m., funeral home. Contributions, VNA Hospice Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant 18447. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
CHMIEL, ADAM "BOOTSIE," Dupont, today, 9 a.m., Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, Dupont. Mass, 9:30, Sacred Heart Church, Dupont.
ESCHENBACH, ROSE MARIE, Clarks Summit, interment, Abington Hills, later date. Calling hours, Tuesday 3 to 5 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
FITZPATRICK, ROBERT J., Dunmore, today, 10 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Pat Lee. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
GENELL, PATRICIA "PATTY CAKES" MARIE, Old Forge, blessing service, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Visitation, Tuesday, 4 to service. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home's website.
HART, MAURICE (MARC) I., Ph.D., Dalton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Wilkes-Barre, PA; the Chemistry Department of the University of Scranton or Scranton Preparatory School.
HUDAK, JEFFREY (JEFF), Old Forge, blessing service, today, 7 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi, pastor. Celebration of life, today, 4 to blessing service. Contributions: Natalie Hudak's education fund, c/o Bank of America. Condolences: funeral home's website.
KIELAR, BERNARD (BERNIE), Whites Crossing, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Avenue. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 210 Woods Road., Palmerton, PA 18071, or Whites Crossing Volunteer Fire Co., 35½ Gravity Road, Carbondale, PA 18407.
KOLOC, LINDA K., Winton section of Jessup, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Go directly to the church. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp. No public calling hours. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences, funeral home website.
JORDAN, WILLIAM P. "BILL," M.D., East Stroudsburg, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish (St. Patrick site), 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Calling hours, 9 to 9:30 a.m., church. Burial and graveside services, St. Patrick's Cemetery, Olyphant. Donations: Wounded Warrior Project.
MAROLD, PATRICK W., Dalton, Tuesday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Center Chapel, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton. Interment, Sand Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Calling hours, Tuesday, 9 to 9:45 a.m., chapel. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home, Inc., Simpson.
NALEVANKO, FLORENCE, Olyphant, today, Mass, noon, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely. Go directly to church. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center Resident Welfare Fund. Condolences: glinskyfuneralhome.com.
PHELPS, AMELIA, formerly of Archbald, religious service, today, 6:45 p.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Public visitation, today, 5 to 7. Contributions: Blue Chip Animal Farm, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
PLIS, ANGELINE A., Suscon, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Go directly to church Tuesday. Private interment, parish cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements: Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705. Donations: Janet Weiss Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822. Condolences: corcoranfuneralhome.com.
PODUNAJEC, PETER, Waymart, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Waymart Presbyterian Church, 200 Belmont St., by Wendy D'Agostino, pastor. Interment, with military honors, Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners. Contributions: Parkinson's Research Foundation. Arrangements, Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart, PA 18472. Condolences: www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com.
SARNOSKI, DOLORES M., Whites Crossing, today, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment, Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
SCHOONOVER, WILLIAM, West Scranton, Wednesday, blessing service, with military honors, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Calling hours, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to services. Condolences: funeral home website.
TOWLE, JANE, Scranton, arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
TERPAK, JOSEPH JR., Jermyn, Requiem services, today, 9:30 a.m., St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield. Arrangements: Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
TERRERY, CHARLES LEO SR., Dunmore, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 208 Smith St., Dunmore. Go directly to the church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery Scranton. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
TURNER, REGINA ANNE MARGARET, Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 9:30, church. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: www.parisefuneralhome.com.
