ARNONE, LOUIS J. "DUCHIE," Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore by the Rev. Joseph Greskiewicz. Pallbearers: Chuck Arnone and Michael Beynon, nephews; Sabie Naro, Marty Monahan, Bennie Domenick and Joe Bouselli. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.
CALDERONE, MARY J., Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10:45 a.m., funeral home. Contributions, VNA Hospice Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant 18447. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
EASTMAN, PAULINE SOKIRA, Scranton, today, Parastas service, 9 a.m., funeral home, funeral liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 310 Mifflin Ave., Scranton, by Rev. Leonard Martin, S.J. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Arrangements: Kearney Funeral Home, 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: www.KearneyFuneralHome.com.
ESCHENBACH, ROSE MARIE, Clarks Summit, interment, Abington Hills, later date. Calling hours, today 3 to 5 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
GENELL, PATRICIA "PATTY CAKES" MARIE, Old Forge, blessing service, today, 7 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Visitation, today, 4 to service. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home's website.
JENNINGS, JOYCE, Baylor's Lake, today, noon, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Visitation, 10 to Mass. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
KOESNADI, SANTOSO, Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
MAILE, WILLIAM J., Forest City, Wednesday, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Midland Street, Simpson. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Go directly to the church Wednesday. Donations: Forest City Volunteer Ambulance Service, 300 Railroad St., P.O. Box 73. Forest City, PA 18421. Condolences: funeral home website.
MAROLD, PATRICK W., Dalton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Center Chapel, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton. Interment, Sand Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Calling hours, today, 9 to 9:45 a.m., chapel. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home, Inc., Simpson.
MINEGAR, JOANN, Hughestown, Friday, 11 a.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hughestown. Viewing, Friday, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
MOORE, KAREN ANN, Dunmore, blessing service, Wednesday, 4 p.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, private. Calling hours, 2 to service. Memorials: , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Condolences: funeral home vanstonandjames.com.
NALEVANKO, FLORENCE, Olyphant, Monday, Mass, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, by the Rev. John A. Doris. Pallbearers: Armond Bisignani, Bill Briganti, Eric Hvezda, Bill Feduchak, Mark DiNunzio and Bob Lopes. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely.
PLIS, ANGELINE A., Suscon, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Go directly to church Tuesday. Private interment, parish cemetery. No calling hours. Arrangements: Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705. Donations: Janet Weiss Children's Hospital, 100 N. Academy Ave., Danville, PA 17822. Condolences: corcoranfuneralhome.com.
PODUNAJEC, PETER, Waymart, today, 10 a.m., Waymart Presbyterian Church, 200 Belmont St., by Wendy D'Agostino, pastor. Interment, with military honors, Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners. Contributions: Parkinson's Research Foundation. Arrangements, Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart, PA 18472. Condolences: www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com.
SARNOSKI, DOLORES M., Whites Crossing, Monday, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Mass, St. Michael's Church, Simpson, by the Rev. James Price, C.P. Pallbearers: Ryan Pollock, Robert Gabell, Richard Goldovich, Jason, Christopher and Jeremy Geadritis, Joseph Lloyd and Richard Mozelack. Interment, Holy Trinity Cemetery, Simpson.
SCHOONOVER, WILLIAM, West Scranton, Wednesday, blessing service, with military honors, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Calling hours, Wednesday, 9 to services. Condolences: funeral home website.
SKRUTSKI, JAMES, West Scranton, Mass, Wednesday, noon, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
TERPAK, JOSEPH JR., Jermyn, Requiem services, Monday, St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Mayfield, by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka. Pallbearers: Stephen Terpak, son; Joshua Terpak, grandson; John, Paul, Gregory and Nicholas Terpak, brothers. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield.
TURNER, REGINA ANNE MARGARET, Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 9:30, church. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: www.parisefuneralhome.com.
WALSH, MARILYN WISE, Archbald, blessing service today, 7 p.m., Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Interment, private. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019