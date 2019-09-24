Home

ARNONE, LOUIS J. "DUCHIE," Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Gol­den-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, St. Mary of Mount Car­mel Church, Dun­more by the Rev. Joseph Greskiewicz. Pallbearers: Chuck Arnone and Michael Beynon, nephews; Sabie Naro, Marty Monahan, Bennie Domenick and Joe Bouselli. Interment, Dun­­­more Cem­e­tery.

CALDERONE, MARY J., Dun­more, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Inter­ment, St. Cather­ine's Ceme­tery, Moscow. Calling hours, to­day, 9 to 10:45 a.m., funeral home. Contributions, VNA Hos­pice Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant 18447. Condo­len­ces: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

EASTMAN, PAULINE SOKIRA, Scranton, today, Parastas service, 9 a.m., funeral home, funeral liturgy, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 310 Mifflin Ave., Scranton, by Rev. Leonard Martin, S.J. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Mos­cow. Arrangements: Kearney Fune­ral Home, 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: www.KearneyFuneralHome.com.

ESCHENBACH, ROSE MARIE, Clarks Summit, interment, Abing­ton Hills, later date. Calling hours, today 3 to 5 p.m., Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home and Crema­tion Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

GENELL, PATRICIA "PATTY CAKES" MARIE, Old Forge, bless­­ing service, today, 7 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis Pau­selli, pastor. Visitation, today, 4 to service. Contributions: Grif­fin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Grif­fin Pond Road, South Abing­ton Twp., PA 18411. Condo­len­ces: funeral home's website.

JENNINGS, JOYCE, Baylor's Lake, today, noon, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Visitation, 10 to Mass. Donations: St. Jude Chil­dren's Research Hospital. Arrange­ments: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

KOESNADI, SANTOSO, Scran­ton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

MAILE, WILLIAM J., Forest City, Wednes­day, Mass, 11 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Midland Street, Simpson. Entomb­ment, Our Mother of Sorrows Mauso­leum, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jones & Bren­nan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Go directly to the church Wednesday. Donations: Forest City Volunteer Ambulance Service, 300 Railroad St., P.O. Box 73. Forest City, PA 18421. Condolences: funeral home website.

MAROLD, PATRICK W., Dalton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Jos­eph's Center Chapel, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton. Interment, Sand Banks Cemetery, Green­field Twp. Calling hours, today, 9 to 9:45 a.m., chapel. Arrange­ments: Joseph W. Scotchlas Fune­ral Home, Inc., Simpson.

MINEGAR, JOANN, Hughes­town, Friday, 11 a.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hughes­town. View­ing, Friday, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.

MOORE, KAREN ANN, Dun­more, blessing service, Wednes­day, 4 p.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, private. Call­ing hours, 2 to service. Mem­orials: , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Con­do­lences: funeral home vanstonandjames.com.

NALEVANKO, FLORENCE, Oly­phant, Monday, Mass, St. Pat­rick's Church, Olyphant, by the Rev. John A. Doris. Pallbearers: Armond Bisignani, Bill Briganti, Eric Hvezda, Bill Feduchak, Mark DiNunzio and Bob Lopes. Inter­ment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blake­ly.

PLIS, ANGELINE A., Suscon, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lack­a­­wanna Ave., Dupont, by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro, pastor. Go directly to church Tuesday. Pri­vate interment, parish cem­e­tery. No calling hours. Arrange­­ments: Corcoran Fune­ral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, PA 18705. Donations: Janet Weiss Chil­dren's Hospital, 100 N. Acad­emy Ave., Danville, PA 17822. Condo­lences: corcoranfuneralhome.com.

PODUNAJEC, PETER, Waymart, today, 10 a.m., Waymart Pres­by­terian Church, 200 Belmont St., by Wendy D'Agostino, pastor. Inter­­ment, with military honors, Way­­mart Cemetery at Canaan Cor­ners. Contributions: Parkin­son's Research Foundation. Arrange­­­ments, Jenkins-Howell Fune­­­ral Home, Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart, PA 18472. Condo­lences: www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com.

SARNOSKI, DOLORES M., Whites Crossing, Monday, Jos­eph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Mass, St. Mic­hael's Church, Simp­son, by the Rev. James Price, C.P. Pallbearers: Ryan Pollock, Robert Gabell, Rich­ard Goldovich, Jason, Chris­to­pher and Jeremy Geadritis, Jos­eph Lloyd and Richard Mozelack. Inter­ment, Holy Trinity Cem­e­tery, Simp­­son.

SCHOONOVER, WILLIAM, West Scranton, Wednesday, bless­­ing service, with military honors, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kear­ney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Burial, Indian­­town Gap National Ceme­tery, Annville. Calling hours, Wednes­­day, 9 to services. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.

SKRUTSKI, JAMES, West Scran­ton, Mass, Wednesday, noon, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrange­ments: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

TERPAK, JOSEPH JR., Jermyn, Requiem services, Monday, St. John's Russian Ortho­dox Cath­e­dral, Mayfield, by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Soroch­ka. Pallbearers: Stephen Terpak, son; Joshua Terpak, grandson; John, Paul, Gregory and Nicholas Terpak, brothers. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery, Mayfield.

TURNER, REGINA ANNE MAR­GARET, Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Calling hours, Sat­ur­day, 9 to 9:30, church. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Car­bondale. Condolences: www.parisefuneralhome.com.

WALSH, MARILYN WISE, Arch­bald, blessing service today, 7 p.m., Louis M. Margotta Fune­ral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Interment, private. Visitation, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 24, 2019
