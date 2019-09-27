|
DOMBROSKY, BERNADETTE R., Carbondale, Saturday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Mass, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 3 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
DRISCOLE, RICHARD HAYDEN JR., Falls, visiting hours, Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Services, Sunday, 1 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Road, Dalton. Contributions: college fund for Rich's two daughters, Madison and Hayden Driscole, P.O. Box 153, Dalton, PA 18414.
GALLAGHER, KATHLEEN ANN, Clarks Summit, celebration of life, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Country Club of Scranton, 1001 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Donations: Gallagher Family Fund, c/o Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
GENETT, FLORENCE K. "FLO," Dunmore, Saturday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
GENOVESE, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH, Scranton, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by Monsignor John Sempa. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Go directly to church for the Mass. Viewing, Monday, 5 to 8 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Contributions: to the family which will be used for his sons' further education.
GLEASON, JOANNE GERRITY, Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 1:30 p.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Interment, private, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Saturday, 12:30 to Mass, church. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
JACKSON, HELEN VLADIKA, East Windsor, N.J., Divine Liturgy, today, 9:30 a.m., Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 8:15 to 9 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.
JAYNE, THELMA LOUISE DAVIS, Clarks Summit, today, 10 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Glenn White. Interment, Clarks Green Cemetery. Contributions: Clarks Green Assembly of God Missions.
KALAHA, MARY ANN, Dickson City, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dundaff Street, Dickson City. Interment, parish cemetery. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.
KISHEL, KEVIN K., Laflin, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Parish Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, by the Rev. James J. Walsh. Visitation, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea.
KLAPROTH, MICHELE JUNE, Scranton, visitation, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, and Mass, 11, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. Donations: Goodwill Industries of NEPA, 925 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to Keystone Community Resources Artworks Scholarship Fund, 503 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
LAABS, PAUL W., Hawley, Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 405 Church St., Hawley, by the Rev. Colleen Cox. Private interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to service. Contributions: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 405 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
LIVOTI, KIMBERLY ANN MOWER, Covington Twp., blessing service, today, 7 p.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Celebration of life, today, 4 to services. Condolences: funeral home's website.
MINEGAR, JOANN, Hughestown, today, 11 a.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hughestown. Viewing, today, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
POPOW, DIANE JEANETTE, Taylor, visitation, Saturday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Funeral service, 5:30, by Chaplain Paul Leonard of Traditional Hospice. Condolences: funeral home website.
ROOD, RAYMOND W., Jermyn, Saturday, 10 a.m., Crystal Fire Company, 201 Bacon St., Jermyn, by Thomas Taylor. Viewing, 9 to service, Crystal Fire Company. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Donations: Crystal Fire Company 1, Jermyn.
RUTKOWSKI, IGNATIUS "IGGY" JR., Pittston Twp., private memorial service. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Donations: St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510.
SHAFTIC, MILDRED A., Bridgewater, N.J., graveside services, today, 11 a.m., Sterling Cemetery, 560 Sterling Road, Newfoundland. Arrangements: Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave., Somerville, N.J. Donations: Community Care Hospice, 110 West End Ave., Somerville, NJ 08876. Condolences: brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
SHOTWELL, BETTY ROSE ASTON, Duryea, Saturday, 10 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, by Chaplain Nathan King. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
SIARKIEVICZ, BETSEY E., Allied Skilled Nursing, private. Shiva, today, 9 to noon, her daughter's home, 201 Hollister Ave., Scranton. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences: funeral home's website.
SPHABMIXAY, NOUI, Taylor, arrangements, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
SPOTT, ALICE M. NEVILLE, Thornhurst Twp., Mass, today, 11 a.m., Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St. in Gouldsboro. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Visitation, today, 10 to Mass. Donations: Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Valley, 401 N. Third St., Suite 305, Philadelphia, PA 19123.
STARK, KEITH A., Forest City, today, 10 a.m., Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Interment, Lyons Street Cemetery, Union Dale. Calling hours, today, 9 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
TURNER, REGINA ANNE MARGARET, Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 9:30, church. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: www.parisefuneralhome.com.
WALSH, ROBERT J., St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, Elmhurst. Interment, private. Calling hours, today 9 to Mass. Donations: . Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
WINBURN, EMILY PATRICIA, Wilkes-Barre, private, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
ZUBAVICH, EDWARD J. JR., Jefferson Twp., memorial Mass, later date. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
