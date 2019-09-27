Home

Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
DOMBROSKY, BERNADETTE R., Carbondale, Saturday, Law­rence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Mass, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Car­mel Church. Entombment, Our Mother of Sor­rows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 3 to 7 p.m. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

DRISCOLE, RICHARD HAYDEN JR., Falls, visiting hours, Satur­day, 5 to 9 p.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunk­hannock. Services, Sunday, 1 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Road, Dalton. Con­tributions: college fund for Rich's two daughters, Madison and Hayden Dris­cole, P.O. Box 153, Dalton, PA 18414.

GALLAGHER, KATHLEEN ANN, Clarks Summit, celebration of life, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Country Club of Scranton, 1001 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Donations: Gallagher Family Fund, c/o Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrange­ments: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

GENETT, FLORENCE K. "FLO," Dunmore, Saturday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dun­more. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

GENOVESE, CHRISTOPHER JOS­EPH, Scranton, Mass, Tues­day, 10 a.m., Immaculate Con­cep­tion Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by Monsignor John Sempa. Interment, Cathedral Cem­etery, Scranton. Go directly to church for the Mass. Viewing, Mon­day, 5 to 8 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Contributions: to the family which will be used for his sons' further education.

GLEASON, JOANNE GERRITY, Scranton, Mass, Saturday, 1:30 p.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, private, Cathedral Cem­etery. Calling hours, Satur­day, 12:30 to Mass, church. Con­tributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrange­ments: Vanston and James Fune­ral Home, Scranton. Condo­len­ces: vanstonandjames.com.

JACKSON, HELEN VLADIKA, East Windsor, N.J., Divine Liturgy, today, 9:30 a.m., Holy Ghost Byz­antine Catholic Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, today, 8:15 to 9 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Contributions: donor's fav­orite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.

JAYNE, THELMA LOUISE DAVIS, Clarks Summit, today, 10 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. Glenn White. Inter­ment, Clarks Green Cemetery. Contribu­tions: Clarks Green Assembly of God Missions.

KALAHA, MARY ANN, Dickson City, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dundaff Street, Dickson City. Interment, parish cemetery. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

KISHEL, KEVIN K., Laflin, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Maria Goretti Parish Church, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, by the Rev. James J. Walsh. Visitation, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea.

KLAPROTH, MICHELE JUNE, Scranton, visitation, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, and Mass, 11, by the Rev. Rich­ard Fox. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dick­son City. Donations: Goodwill Industries of NEPA, 925 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to Keystone Community Resources Artworks Scholarship Fund, 503 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

LAABS, PAUL W., Hawley, Sat­ur­day, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Luth­eran Church, 405 Church St., Haw­ley, by the Rev. Colleen Cox. Private interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to service. Contributions: St. Paul's Luther­an Church, 405 Church St., Haw­ley, PA 18428. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

LIVOTI, KIMBERLY ANN MOW­ER, Covington Twp., blessing service, today, 7 p.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Celebra­tion of life, today, 4 to services. Condolences: funeral home's website.

MINEGAR, JOANN, Hughes­town, today, 11 a.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hughes­town. View­ing, today, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.

POPOW, DIANE JEANETTE, Tay­­­lor, visitation, Saturday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Funeral service, 5:30, by Chaplain Paul Leonard of Traditional Hospice. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

ROOD, RAYMOND W., Jermyn, Saturday, 10 a.m., Crystal Fire Company, 201 Bacon St., Jer­myn, by Thomas Taylor. Viewing, 9 to service, Crystal Fire Com­pany. Interment, Jermyn Ceme­tery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Donations: Crystal Fire Company 1, Jermyn.

RUTKOWSKI, IGNATIUS "IGGY" JR., Pittston Twp., private memorial service. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scran­ton. Donations: St. Cats & Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, 1900 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510.

SHAFTIC, MILDRED A., Bridge­water, N.J., graveside services, today, 11 a.m., Sterling Ceme­tery, 560 Sterling Road, New­found­land. Arrangements: Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave., Somerville, N.J. Donations: Community Care Hospice, 110 West End Ave., Somerville, NJ 08876. Condo­len­ces: brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.

SHOTWELL, BETTY ROSE ASTON, Duryea, Saturday, 10 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, by Chaplain Nathan King. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Inter­ment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.

SIARKIEVICZ, BETSEY E., Allied Skilled Nursing, private. Shiva, today, 9 to noon, her daughter's home, 201 Hollister Ave., Scranton. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condo­lences: funeral home's website.

SPHABMIXAY, NOUI, Taylor, arrangements, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.

SPOTT, ALICE M. NEVILLE, Thorn­hurst Twp., Mass, today, 11 a.m., Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St. in Gouldsboro. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Visitation, to­day, 10 to Mass. Donations: Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Val­ley, 401 N. Third St., Suite 305, Philadelphia, PA 19123.

STARK, KEITH A., Forest City, today, 10 a.m., Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Interment, Lyons Street Cemetery, Union Dale. Call­ing hours, today, 9 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.

TURNER, REGINA ANNE MAR­GARET, Carbondale, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Calling hours, Sat­ur­day, 9 to 9:30, church. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Crema­tion Services, Inc., Car­­bondale. Condolences: www.parisefuneralhome.com.

WALSH, ROBERT J., St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, Elmhurst. Interment, private. Call­ing hours, today 9 to Mass. Donations: . Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

WINBURN, EMILY PATRICIA, Wilkes-Barre, private, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.

ZUBAVICH, EDWARD J. JR., Jefferson Twp., memorial Mass, later date. Arrangements: Thom­as J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 27, 2019
