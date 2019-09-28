Home

FUNERAL NOTICES

BEST, ROBIN, Old Forge, celebration of life, Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.

DeANDREA, ROSE MARIE, Moosic, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Entombment: Monday, noon, Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield, N.J. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Donations: The Cody Barrasse Memorial Foundation, www.codybarrassefoundation.com, P.O. Box 4145, Scranton, PA 18505; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, www.hospicesacredheart.org, 600 Baltimore Drive #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences, www.NEPAFuneralHome.com. Arrangements, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

DOMBROSKY, BERNADETTE R., Carbondale, today, Law­rence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Mass, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Car­mel Church. Entombment, Our Mother of Sor­rows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: funeral home website.

DRISCOLE, RICHARD HAYDEN JR., Falls, visiting hours, today, 5 to 9 p.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Services, Sunday, 1 p.m., Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Road, Dalton. Con­tributions: college fund for Rich's two daughters, Madison and Hayden Dris­cole, P.O. Box 153, Dalton, PA 18414.

ESTUS, PATRICK A. SR., Jermyn, Sunday, 3 p.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Shannon Dee Bailey. Cremation will follow. Calling hours, Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m. Donations: to Pat's funeral expenses on funeral home website. Condolences: www.parisefuneralhome.com.

GALLAGHER, KATHLEEN ANN, Clarks Summit, celebration of life, today, 1 to 3 p.m., Country Club of Scranton, 1001 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Donations: Gallagher Family Fund, c/o Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

GENETT, FLORENCE K. "FLO," Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dun­more. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

GENOVESE, CHRISTOPHER JOS­EPH, Scranton, Mass, Tues­day, 10 a.m., Immaculate Con­cep­tion Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by Monsignor John Sempa. Interment, Cathedral Cem­etery, Scranton. Go directly to church for the Mass. Visitation, Mon­day, 5 to 8 p.m., Corey Brian Strauch Services, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Contributions: to the family for his sons' further education.

GLEASON, JOANNE GERRITY, Scranton, Mass, today, 1:30 p.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Interment, private, Cathedral Cem­etery. Calling hours, today, 12:30 to Mass, church. Con­tributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrange­ments: Vanston and James Fune­ral Home, Scranton. Condo­len­ces: vanstonandjames.com.

KLAPROTH, MICHELE JUNE, Scranton, visitation, today, 10 a.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton, and Mass, 11, by the Rev. Rich­ard Fox. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dick­son City. Donations: Goodwill Industries of NEPA, 925 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to Keystone Community Resources Artworks Scholarship Fund, 503 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

LAABS, PAUL W., Hawley, to­day, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Luth­eran Church, 405 Church St., Haw­ley, by the Rev. Colleen Cox. Private interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst. Calling hours, today, 10 to service. Contributions: St. Paul's Luther­an Church, 405 Church St., Haw­ley, PA 18428. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

NORTON, SISTER M. IMMACULATA, I.H.M., Scranton, Mass, 11 a.m., Tuesday, Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Peace Residence. Prayer service, 4 p.m. Interment to follow Mass Tuesday, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Memorial contributions may be made to support the retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

POPOW, DIANE JEANETTE, Tay­­­lor, visitation, today, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Funeral service, 5:30, by Chaplain Paul Leonard of Traditional Hospice. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

PRONKO, EUGENE, "GENE," formerly of Blakely, Mass, 11 a.m., Oct. 2, Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Vienna, Va.

ROBINSON, OTTO P. JR., ESQ., Scranton, celebration of life, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Internment, private. Donations: donors' choice.

ROCHE, ANITA "BABE," Elk Lake, Waymart, a celebration of life and cremation, private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart.

ROOD, RAYMOND W., Jermyn, today, 10 a.m., Crystal Fire Company, 201 Bacon St., Jer­myn, by Thomas Taylor. Viewing, 9 to service, Crystal Fire Com­pany. Interment, Jermyn Ceme­tery. Donations: Crystal Fire Company 1, Jermyn.

SHOTWELL, BETTY ROSE ASTON, Duryea, today, 10 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, by Chaplain Nathan King. Inter­ment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.

TURNER, REGINA ANNE MAR­GARET, Carbondale, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Calling hours, to­day, 9 to 9:30, church. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Edward A. Wade Funeral Home and Crema­tion Services, Inc., Car­­bondale. Condolences: www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 28, 2019
