BARKOWSKI, EDWARD, formerly of Kendall Park, N.J., blessing service, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, N.Y.
CONNOLLY, JOHN J. "JACK," Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.
HARTMAN, LINDA J., Peckville and previously of Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, by the Rev. Dr. Murray Joseph Thompson, pastor of Providence United Presbyterian Church, Scranton. Interment, Union Cemetery, Peckville. Donations: Providence United Presbyterian Church, 1145 Providence Road, Scranton, PA 18508, or Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103, Scranton, PA 18501-1103.
KAPELAN, DAVID WILLIAM, Scranton, private memorial service and burial, by Pastor Gan Arnold, Milwaukee Cemetery, Ransom Twp. Contributions: Salvation Army Social Service, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, 18505; or Community Intervention Center, 445 N. Sixth Ave., Scranton, 18503. Arrangements: Robert Jones of Vanston and James Funeral Home. Condolences: www.vanstonandjames.com.
KOLOSKI, CHARLES ARTHUR (CHUCK), private. Shiva, family home, today, 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Contributions: / NYC, 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001; , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; One Life to Live Pet Rescue and Adoption, 1721 Olive St., Scranton, PA 18510. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: www.NEPAFuneralHome.com.
LAMOND, JOHN J. JR., Scranton, Mass, Wednesday, noon, Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 11 a.m. to service, church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Contributions: Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
LEWCZUK, AMELIA KROLIKOWSKI, Moosic and formerly of Taylor, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Nicholas' Church. Condolences: funeral home website.
LOFTUS, DR. MARIE K., Scranton, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Calling hours: 9 a.m., church. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 777 Keystone Industrial Park Road, Throop, PA 18512. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
MAIRA, CHARLES J. "CHI CHI," Old Forge, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to Mass. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
O'HORA, ROBERT JOSEPH, South Abington Twp., memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Evangelical Free Bible Church, 431 Carbondale Road, South Abington Twp., by the Rev. Mike Measley, pastor. Donations: music department of Abington Heights Middle School Student Activity Fund, 1555 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411
RUSINKO, JANE RAFTER, Clarks Green, Mass, Saturday, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. Martin Gaiardo. Pallbearers: Paul Rusinko Jr., son; Paul III and Chad Rusinko, grandsons; Michael and Kyle Rusinko, and Paul Orose, nephews. Interment, St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dunmore.
SHEA, JAMES A. SR., South Gibson, celebration of life, Nov. 9, 2 p.m., South Gibson United Methodist Church, 2839 state Route 2067, Union Dale. Contributions: Elk Mountain Post 8488. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
SPENCER, RONALD C., Tunkhannock, Wednesday, 11 a.m., by the Rev. Julie Rosensteel of the Mehoopany United Methodist Church, Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Interment, Nicholson Cemetery. Calling hours: Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Donations: True Friends Animal Welfare Shelter, Montrose.
STEVENS, PATRICIA J., Mehoopany, Thursday, 10 a.m., Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 state Route 4002, Mehoopany, by pastors Charles Bishop and Pastor Julie Rosensteel. Interment, North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville. Viewing: Wednesday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Contributions: Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Group, 1857 state Route 4002, Mehoopany. Condolences: funeral home website.
WALDER, BRUCE SR., Hop Bottom, today, 11 a.m., Hop Bottom United Methodist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wilcox. Interment, Tower Cemetery, Kingsley. Viewing and Masonic service, 10 to service, church. Donations: Hop Bottom United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
WALSH, JOHN "JAY" RICHARD III, Scranton, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 9:30 a.m. to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
WARGO, ROBERT M., Spring Brook Twp., private, Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Donations: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
WATERS, NORMA ANNE (NAN), Morrison, Colo., formerly of Carbondale, memorial service, today, 10 a.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 River St., Carbondale. Cremains, Jermyn Cemetery. Donations: Trinity Church or Carbondale Library.
WILKEN, NANCY L., Honesdale, calling hours, today, 9 a.m. to noon, Central United Methodist Church, 205 11th St., Honesdale. Memorial service, noon. Private internment, Red Hook, N.Y. Contributions: Mission Team at Central United Methodist Church, Honesdale.
YANCHIK, GEORGE C. JR., Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Scranton, memorial service and Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scranton. Interment, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Minooka. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
ZUR, PATRICIA A., Simpson, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, convenience of the family. Calling hours, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences: www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019