Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BARKOWSKI, EDWARD, formerly of Kendall Park, N.J., bless­ing service, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Sum­mit, PA 18411. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, N.Y.

CONNOLLY, JOHN J. "JACK," Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery, Scranton. Contri­butions: Griffin Pond Animal Shel­ter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

HARTMAN, LINDA J., Peckville and previously of Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Hedley W. Mason Fune­ral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, by the Rev. Dr. Murray Joseph Thompson, pastor of Prov­i­dence United Presbyterian Church, Scranton. Interment, Union Cemetery, Peckville. Dona­tions: Providence United Presby­terian Church, 1145 Providence Road, Scranton, PA 18508, or Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, P.O. Box 1103, Scranton, PA 18501-1103.

KAPELAN, DAVID WILLIAM, Scranton, private memorial service and burial, by Pastor Gan Arnold, Milwaukee Cemetery, Ran­som Twp. Contributions: Sal­vation Army Social Service, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, 18505; or Community Interven­tion Center, 445 N. Sixth Ave., Scranton, 18503. Arrangements: Robert Jones of Vanston and James Funeral Home. Condolen­ces: www.vanstonandjames.com.

KOLOSKI, CHARLES ARTHUR (CHUCK), private. Shiva, family home, today, 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Contributions: / NYC, 132 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001; , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; One Life to Live Pet Rescue and Adoption, 1721 Olive St., Scran­ton, PA 18510. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc. Condolences: www.NEPAFuneralHome.com.

LAMOND, JOHN J. JR., Scran­ton, Mass, Wednesday, noon, Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Call­ing hours, 11 a.m. to service, church. Interment, Cathedral Cem­­e­tery. Arrangements: Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Lin­den St., Scranton. Contribu­tions: Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18510.

LEWCZUK, AMELIA KROLI­KOW­SKI, Moosic and formerly of Taylor, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Sem­ian Funeral Home, 704 Union St. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Cath­olic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shes­tak, pastor. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Call­ing hours: Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Nicholas' Church. Condolences: funeral home website.

LOFTUS, DR. MARIE K., Scran­ton, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Wash­ing­ton Ave., Scranton. Calling hours: 9 a.m., church. Interment, St. Cath­erine's Cemetery, Mos­cow. Con­tri­butions: United Neigh­borhood Centers of Northeastern Penn­sylvania, 777 Keystone Indus­trial Park Road, Throop, PA 18512. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

MAIRA, CHARLES J. "CHI CHI," Old Forge, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Holy Cross Ceme­tery, Old Forge. Calling hours: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to Mass. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Fune­ral Services, LLC, 522 Fal­lon St., Old Forge. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

O'HORA, ROBERT JOSEPH, South Abington Twp., memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Evan­gel­ical Free Bible Church, 431 Car­bon­dale Road, South Abington Twp., by the Rev. Mike Measley, pastor. Donations: music department of Abington Heights Middle School Student Activity Fund, 1555 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411

RUSINKO, JANE RAFTER, Clarks Green, Mass, Saturday, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. Mar­tin Gaiardo. Pallbearers: Paul Rusinko Jr., son; Paul III and Chad Rusinko, grandsons; Mic­hael and Kyle Rusinko, and Paul Orose, nephews. Interment, St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cem­etery, Dunmore.

SHEA, JAMES A. SR., South Gibson, celebration of life, Nov. 9, 2 p.m., South Gibson United Methodist Church, 2839 state Route 2067, Union Dale. Contri­butions: Elk Mountain Post 8488. Arrangements: James Wil­son Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

SPENCER, RONALD C., Tunk­han­nock, Wednesday, 11 a.m., by the Rev. Julie Rosensteel of the Mehoopany United Methodist Church, Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Interment, Nicholson Cemetery. Calling hours: Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Donations: True Friends Animal Welfare Shel­ter, Montrose.

STEVENS, PATRICIA J., Mehoop­any, Thursday, 10 a.m., Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 state Route 4002, Mehoopany, by pastors Charles Bishop and Pastor Julie Rosen­steel. Interment, North Flat Cem­e­tery, Laceyville. Viewing: Wednes­day, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunk­hannock, PA 18657. Con­tributions: Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Group, 1857 state Route 4002, Mehoopany. Condolences: funeral home website.

WALDER, BRUCE SR., Hop Bottom, today, 11 a.m., Hop Bot­tom United Methodist Church, by Pastor Lynn Wilcox. Interment, Tower Cemetery, Kingsley. View­ing and Masonic service, 10 to service, church. Donations: Hop Bottom United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

WALSH, JOHN "JAY" RICHARD III, Scranton, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 9:30 a.m. to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

WARGO, ROBERT M., Spring Brook Twp., private, Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cre­ma­tion Services, LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Donations: Parkin­son's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

WATERS, NORMA ANNE (NAN), Morrison, Colo., formerly of Carbondale, memorial service, today, 10 a.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 River St., Carbondale. Cremains, Jermyn Cemetery. Dona­tions: Trinity Church or Car­bondale Library.

WILKEN, NANCY L., Hones­dale, calling hours, today, 9 a.m. to noon, Central United Metho­dist Church, 205 11th St., Hones­­dale. Memorial service, noon. Private internment, Red Hook, N.Y. Contributions: Mis­sion Team at Central United Meth­odist Church, Honesdale.

YANCHIK, GEORGE C. JR., Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Scranton, memorial service and Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Stan­islaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 529 E. Locust St., Scran­ton. Interment, St. Stani­slaus Cemetery, Minooka. Arrange­ments: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

ZUR, PATRICIA A., Simpson, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Savino Tradi­tional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scran­ton. Interment, convenience of the family. Calling hours, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Contribu­tions: s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences: www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now