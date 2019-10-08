|
|
BARKOWSKI, EDWARD, formerly of Kendall Park, N.J., blessing service, today, 10:30 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, N.Y.
CECCOTTI, ALBERTA, Jessup, Wednesday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
CROTHAMEL, CHARLES R. (CHARLIE), viewing, Thursday, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Road, Warminster, followed by Mass. Military interment, 2 p.m., Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Donations: Catholic Charities Appeal, c/o Nativity of Our Lord Church at the address above. Condolences: funeral home web address below. Arrangements: Schneider Funeral Home, Hatboro; schneiderfuneralhome.net.
CRUMP, ELAINE THOMAS, Gwynedd, Friday, 11 a.m., Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting. Visitation, 10 to 10:50. Interment, private. Remembrances: American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Arrangements: Kirk and Nice Inc., kirkandniceinc.com.
LAMOND, JOHN J. JR., Scranton, Mass, Wednesday, noon, Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 11 a.m. to service, church. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton. Contributions: Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
LEWCZUK, AMELIA KROLIKOWSKI, Moosic and formerly of Taylor, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St. Mass, 10, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours: today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: St. Nicholas' Church. Condolences: funeral home website.
LOFTUS, DR. MARIE K., Scranton, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Calling hours: 9, church. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 777 Keystone Industrial Park Road, Throop, PA 18512. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
MAIRA, CHARLES J. "CHI CHI," Old Forge, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours: Wednesday, 9 a.m. to Mass. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
MILLER, ARLENE, Peckville, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Visitation, 9 to service. Interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville. Condolences: funeral home website.
MORGAN, TYLER ALLEN, Taylor, private. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences: funeral home website.
OWENS, MICHAEL JR., Pittston, blessing service, today, 6:45 p.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Phillip J. Sladicka. Viewing, 3:45 to services. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
PARCHINSKI, JOSEPH STANLEY (SAM), Peckville, arrangements, John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, Pa. Private graveside service. Condolences: [email protected]
RINALDI, DOMINIC A., Old Forge, funeral with military honors, Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolence: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
SALVESON, BARBARA BUEHLER, Old Forge, private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
SPENCER, RONALD C., Tunkhannock, Wednesday, 11 a.m., by the Rev. Julie Rosensteel of the Mehoopany United Methodist Church, Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Interment, Nicholson Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Donations: True Friends Animal Welfare Shelter, Montrose.
STEVENS, PATRICIA J., Mehoopany, Thursday, 10 a.m., Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 Route 4002, Mehoopany, by Pastors Charles Bishop and Julie Rosensteel. Interment, North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville. Viewing: Wednesday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Contributions: Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Group, 1857 Route 4002, Mehoopany. Condolences: funeral home website.
WALSH, JOHN "JAY" RICHARD III, Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 9:30 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
ZUR, PATRICIA A., Simpson, today, 7 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Interment, convenience of the family. Contributions: Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences: www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 8, 2019