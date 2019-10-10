Home

FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BARLOW, MARGARET MARY, Jermyn, today, 9:30 a.m., Bat­tenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn. Mass, 10, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn, by the Rev. John C. Ruth, pastor. Interment, Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield. Go directly to the church.

CABETS, JAMES J., Scranton, memorial Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Inurnment with military honors, Cathedral Cem­etery. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cre­ma­tion Services, West Scranton.

CAREY, MARY D., Lebanon, memorial service, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. Arrange­­ments: Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown; GroseFH.com.

CECCOTTI, ALBERTA, Jessup, Wednesday, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, Jessup. Mass, St. Michael's Church, Jessup, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock. Pallbearers: Raymond Ceccotti Jr., Mark Bed­nash, Bruce Beggin, James San­der­son and Paul Mazzoni. Inter­ment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cem­etery, Arch­bald.

CROTHAMEL, CHARLES R. (CHAR­­LIE), viewing, today, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 W. Street Road, Warminster, followed by Mass. Military interment, 2 p.m., Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Donations: Catholic Char­ities Appeal, c/o Nativity of Our Lord Church at the address above. Condolences: funeral home web address below. Arrange­­­­ments: Schneider Fune­ral Home, Hatboro; schneiderfuneralhome.net.

CRUMP, ELAINE THOMAS, Gwyn­edd, Friday, 11 a.m., Heri­tage Chapel at George Washing­ton Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting. Visita­tion, 10 to 10:50. Interment, pri­­vate. Remembrances: Ameri­can Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Arrangements: Kirk and Nice Inc., kirkandniceinc.com.

DUKAUSKAS, DANIEL D. "DUKE," West Scranton, private memorial Mass and encryptment, with military honors. No calling hours. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Crema­tion Services, 262 Railroad Ave., Scranton.

EIBACH, ANN M., Scranton, Mass, today, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1221 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Inter­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scran­­ton. Go directly to church. Arrange­ments: Corey Brian Strauch Servi­ces LLC, 602 Birch St., Scranton. Contributions: St. Paul of the Cross Parish, 1217, Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.

GOOD, MARY MONAHAN, West Scranton, Friday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., West Scran­ton. Interment, Cathedral Ceme­tery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home's website.

HARTMAN, LINDA J., Peckville and previously of Scranton, Mon­day, Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, Peckville, by the Rev. Dr. Murray Joseph Thompson, pastor of Providence United Presby­terian Church, Scranton. Pall­bear­ers: David, Brian, Evan and Justin Roberts, and Jonathan O'Hara, all nephews. Interment, Union Cemetery, Peckville.

HEBDEN, BETTY "BETSY," Tay­lor, memorial service, Sunday, 7 p.m., Rock Church Worship Cen­ter, Scranton, by Pastor Chris Stark. Visitation, Sunday, 6 to services, church. Contributions: Rock Church Worship Center, 530 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Thom­as P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.

KILLORAN, SEAN P., Avoca, arrangements: Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

KITA, THEODORE GEORGE, Lan­caster, visitation, today, 6 to 8 p.m., and Friday, 8:15 to 9 a.m., Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, Friday, 9:30 a.m., Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Dickson City. Contri­bu­tions: St. Anne's Retirement Community, Benevolence Fund, 3952 Colum­bia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. Condolences: SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrange­ments: Charles F. Snyder Jr. Fune­ral Home & Crematory.

KLIKUS, KARRIE CUMMINGS, Mass, Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St. Calling hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., church. Contributions: An online fundraising effort has been established to financially support the children in this time of need. Condo­len­ces: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.

LAMOND, JOHN J. JR., Scran­ton, Mass, Wednesday, Immac­ulate Conception Church, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Joseph F. Sica. Interment, Cathedral Cem­e­tery.

LEWCZUK, AMELIA KROLI­KOW­SKI, Moosic and formerly of Taylor, Wednesday, Semian Fune­ral Home. Mass, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor and the Very Rev. John Cigan, JCB. Pallbear­ers: Michael Lewczuk, son; Mic­hael Lewczuk, grandson; John Farrence and Stephen Lefchak, nephews; John W. Farrence, great-nephew; and Kevin Conway, grandson-in-law. Inter­ment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.

LOFTUS, DR. MARIE K., Scran­ton, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Wash­ing­ton Ave., Scranton. Calling hours: 9, church. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Con­tributions: United Neighbor­hood Centers of Northeastern Penn­sylvania, 777 Keystone Indus­­trial Park Road, Throop, PA 18512. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condo­lences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

MAIRA, CHARLES J. "CHI CHI," Old Forge, Wednesday, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: Stephen Shumbres, Eric, Robert and Levi Kania, George Davis and Bill Reviello. Interment, Holy Cross Ceme­tery, Old Forge.

MEEHAN, JOHN J. III, Scranton, Saturday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Calling hours, Fri­day, 2 to 6 p.m. Interment, Fair­view Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St. Dunmore, PA 18510 in John's memory. Condolences: funeral home website.

MILLER, ARLENE, Peckville, bless­­ing service, Tuesday, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup, by Deacon Jerry Carpenter. Pall­bearers: Brandon, Nathan, Seth, Jaden, Dominic, Michael and Diego, all grandsons. Interment, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Peckville.

NAUSS, MARY, Elmhurst Twp., formerly of Spring Brook Twp., Mass, Friday, 9:30 a.m., chapel at St. Mary's Villa Residence, 1 Pioneer Place, Elmhurst Twp., by Monsignor Joseph Quinn and Mon­­signor William Feldcamp. Pri­vate interment, St. Mary's Cem­etery, Hanover Twp. Donations: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.

NEMEROVICH, TILLIE RICH­ARD­SON, Throop, calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sander­son St., Throop. Blessing service, Friday, 9:30 a.m., by the Rev. Scott Sterowski. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Throop.

OCETNIK, VICTOR, formerly of Covington Twp., graveside services, today, 11 a.m., Fairview Memorial Park, by Rev. Lori Rob­inson, pastor, Moscow United Methodist Church. Military honors and interment, follow. Contri­butions: Moscow United Metho­dist Church Memorial Fund, 126 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cre­ma­tion Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.

OGONOSKY, WALTER, Taylor, to­day, 9:30 a.m., Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pitts­ton Ave. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Stanis­laus Polish National Cath­olic Cath­edral. Interment, parish cem­e­tery. Contributions: Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.

PIAZZA, MARY C. PINTO, Scran­­ton, Mass, today, 2 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave. Calling hours, today, 1 to Mass, church. Contri­bu­tions: St. Jude Children's Hos­pital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Balti­more Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrange­ments: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

REYNAR, NETTIE W. SELLICK, Carbondale, Saturday, 1 p.m., Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Car­bon­dale. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale. Calling hours, Saturday, noon to 1 p.m. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org. Condolences: funeral home website.

RINALDI, DOMINIC A., Old Forge, funeral with military honors, Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ric­ciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolence: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com

SCOTT, DOMINIC R., Clarks Sum­mit, calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Fune­ral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Sum­mit. Mass, Friday, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Interment with military honors, Cath­edral Cem­etery. Contribu­tions: St. Fran­cis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18503; or the VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

SPORER, MARGERET ELLEN (MARGE), Duryea, Friday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Inter­­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go direc­tly to church on Friday. Contribu­tions: American Heart Associ­a­tion, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693, or online at heart.org. Condolences: funeral home website.

TRUNCALE, KATHLEEN A., Roar­ing Brook Twp., blessing service, Saturday, 1 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay. Calling hours, Sat­urday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contri­butions: donor's choice. Condo­len­ces: funeral home's website.

TSANG, EDWARD W., Blakely, arrangements, Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

STANKO, JOSEPH "JOE," Ber­wick, formerly of Scranton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Immaculate Con­cep­tion Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Go directly to the church. Arrangements: Vanston and James Fune­ral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery, Scranton. Contri­bu­­tions: St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18503. Condolen­ces: vanstonandjames.com.

STEVENS, PATRICIA J., Mehoop­­any, today, 10 a.m., Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 Route 4002, Mehoop­­any, by Pastors Charles Bishop and Julie Rosensteel. Interment, North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville. Arrangements: Shel­don-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhan­nock. Contributions: Jen­nings­ville United Methodist Church Women's Group, 1857 Route 4002, Mehoopany. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

TINKLEPAUGH, CAROL FRAN­CES, Moscow, formerly of Goulds­­boro, Mass, today, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St., Gouldsboro. Inter­ment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Visitation, to­day, 9:30 to Mass, church. Dona­tions: Dale & Francis Hughes Cancer Center, 181 E. Brown St., East Strouds­burg, PA 18301-3004. Arrange­ments: Brian Arthur Strauch Fune­ral Homes & Cremation Ser­vi­ces LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home's website or Facebook page.

WADLINGTON, JUNE, calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home in Nic­holson. Service, Friday, 10:30 a.m., West Nicholson United Methodist Church. Private interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Contributions: West Nicholson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 151, Nicholson, PA 18446. Condolences: litwinfuneralhome.com.

ZELENOWSKI, MATTHEW K., Scranton, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 10, 2019
