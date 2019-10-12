|
BATZEL, JOSEPH R., Covington Twp., Monday, 11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Hollisterville, by Pastor James D. Sheridan and Pastor Dennis Andrew, grandson. Interment, with military honors, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Viewing, Monday 9, church. Donations: Child Evangelism Fellowship of Lackawanna County Inc., P.O. Box 402, Chinchilla, PA 18410-0402, or First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
CABETS, JAMES J., Scranton, memorial Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Inurnment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
CAREY, MARY D., Lebanon, memorial service, today, 11:30 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St., Scranton. Arrangements: Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown; GroseFH.com.
CLARE, KEVIN, Greentown, today, 10:15 a.m., Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, Village of LaAnna, S. Sterling. Mass, 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 334 St. Mary Church Road, Lake Ariel. Interment, with military honors, St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10:15 a.m., funeral home.
CLARKSON, RICHIE, Archbald, Monday, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, Archbald Cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.
CONNOLLY, ROBERT, Scranton, private funeral. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home, blessing by Father Scott Sterowski.
HEBDEN, BETTY "BETSY," Taylor, memorial service, Sunday, 7 p.m., Rock Church Worship Center, Scranton, by Pastor Chris Stark. Visitation, Sunday, 6 to services, church. Contributions: Rock Church Worship Center, 530 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.
KAMOSKY, LOIS, Throop, today, 9:30 a.m., Throop United Methodist Church, 136 Charles St., Throop. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Go directly to the church. Donations: Throop United Methodist Church. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.
KITA, THEODORE GEORGE, Lancaster, Mass, Friday, Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Pallbearers: Ron Bonacci, Jeff Jones, Luke Leidy, Michael Powanda, Jack Kubash and Craig Myers. Military rites performed by Shopa-Davey and U.S. Air Force, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.
KLIKUS, KARRIE CUMMINGS, Mass, today, 12:30 p.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St. Calling hours, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., church. Contributions: An online fundraising effort has been established to financially support the children in this time of need. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
KRAH, WILLIAM JR., Duryea, Mass, Oct. 19, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
LOFTUS, DR. MARIE K., Scranton, today, 10 a.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Calling hours: 9, church. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 777 Keystone Industrial Park Road, Throop, PA 18512. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
MEEHAN, JOHN J. III, Scranton, today, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St. Dunmore, PA 18510, in John's memory. Condolences: funeral home website.
MICEK, MATUSHKA PAMELA ANN, West Scranton, Divine Liturgy, today, 8:30 a.m., SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Washburn and Filmore streets, Scranton, by her husband, Archpriest Basil Micek, followed by funeral services at 10. Burial, parish cemetery, West Scranton. Donations: in Matushka Pamela's memory to the church. Arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences: semiancares.com.
NEMEROVICH, TILLIE RICHARDSON, Throop, blessing service, Friday, John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski. Pallbearers: Dan Knott Sr., Dan Knott Jr., Dan Knott III, Mark Saboto and Sam Skodacek. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Throop.
PAZZALIA, ANN D., Jefferson Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Go directly to the church. Arrangements: Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville. Contributions: St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., PA 18444.
REYNAR, NETTIE W. SELLICK, Carbondale, today, 1 p.m., Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale. Calling hours, today, noon to 1 p.m. Donations: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org. Condolences: funeral home website.
RINALDI, DOMINIC A., Old Forge, funeral with military honors, today, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
RUDISILL (PLACE), JOAN LEE, Southampton, memorial service, today, noon, by Marian Meyer, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to service. Donations in Joan's name: Sacred Heart Hospice, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
SCOTT, DOMINIC R., Clarks Summit, Mass, Friday, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor. Pallbearers: Brady Carpenter, Shane Carpenter, Davy DeLambo, Jack Malone, Kevin Malone and Mikey Malone, all nephews. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery.
SICA, ROSELYN (BIANCA), Old Forge and formerly of Scranton and Moscow, Monday, 9 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Viewing, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences, www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
TAGLIAFERRI, KATHLEEN PELUCACCI, Old Forge, Monday, 9:15 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 620 S. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home's website.
TRUNCALE, KATHLEEN A., Roaring Brook Twp., blessing service, today, 1 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay. Calling hours, today, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home's website.
WILMOT, PATRICIA "CHEECH" ANN RUTOSKY, Tuesday, 9 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, St. Ann Basilica, West Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation, Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. Donations: Go Red for Women through the (goredforwomen.org) or Fox Chase Cancer Center (foxchase.org). Condolences: funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 12, 2019