BATZEL, JOSEPH R., Covington Twp., today, 11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Hollisterville, by Pastor James D. Sheridan and Pastor Dennis Andrew, grandson. Interment, with military honors, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Viewing, today 9, church. Donations: Child Evangelism Fel­lowship of Lackawanna County Inc., P.O. Box 402, Chinchilla, PA 18410-0402, or First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cre­ma­tion Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.

BAUM, CATHERINE, originally of Altoona, Mass, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbon­dale. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Law­rence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences, funeral home website.

CABETS, JAMES J., Scranton, memorial Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jack­son St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Inurnment with military honors, Cathedral Cem­etery. Arrangements: Edward J. Chom­ko Funeral Home & Cre­ma­tion Ser­vi­ces, Scranton.

CLARKSON, RICHIE, Archbald, today, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Thomas Aqui­nas Church, Archbald. Inter­ment, Archbald Cemetery.

CORRIGAN, NOREEN R., Lake Ariel, Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 334 St. Mary Church Road, Ledgedale, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment, St. Mary's Ceme­tery, Ledgedale. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Condolences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com. Donations: Amer­ican or .

DOMBROSKI, MARION DER­EN­ICK, Ransom Twp., today, 8:45 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, Divine Liturgy, 9:30, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Interment, parish cemetery. Donations: Michele's Ladies in Pink, 131 Basalyga St., Jessup, PA 18434. Condolences: funeral home website.

DEVERS, ANN GRILL, Scran­ton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Go directly to church. Lawrence E. Young Fune­ral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

DROBNAK, JANICE WILLIAMS, Southampton, N.J., Mass, Wednes­day, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica Church, St. Ann's Street, Scranton. Calling hours, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Savino Traditional Fune­rals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Inurn­ment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Donations: Samaritan Center at Vorhees, 265 NJ-73, Vorhees Twp., NJ 08043, or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences, www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.

DUBERNAS, STANLEY "ZEKE" JR., Old Forge, blessing service, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kear­ney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, St. Stan­is­laus Cemetery, Old Forge. View­ing, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

GILROY, MARLENE L., Scran­ton, interment, private, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Arrange­ments, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.

HEVERS, JOHN, Jefferson Twp., Tuesday, 11 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cre­mation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Karen Rickaby. Visitation, 10 to 11 a.m. Interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Donations: .

HEWITT, MICHAEL J., Taylor, call­ing hours, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed with services by Rev. James Whitman. Condolences: www.semiancares.com.

KINGSLEY, HILDA M. (FRITZ­EN), Old Forge, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1608 Oram St., Scranton, by Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Viewing, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.

KRAH, WILLIAM JR., Duryea, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

MULHERN, JOSEPH G., Nichol­son, Mass, Tuesday, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 205 Main St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment, Nicholson Cem­e­tery. Calling hours: Tues­day, 9 to 10:45 a.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Donations: Asera­Care Hospice, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

PRIBULA, DOROTHY A., Exe­ter, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter, by Rev. Michael Finn. Interment, St. John's Slovak Cem­etery, Schooley Street, Exe­ter. Go directly to church at 9. Condolences: www.gubbiottifh.com. Arrangements, Gubbiotti Fune­ral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyo­ming Ave., Exeter.

RINALDI, DOMINIC A., Old Forge, Saturday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor, and Deacon Albert Giacometti. Pall­bear­ers: Eugene Tomassoni, Ray­mond Astolfi, Charles Gechu­nis, Joseph Sznyter, James Trica­rico and Robert Sheppard. Inter­ment with military honors, Old Forge Cemetery.

RUTKOWSKI, ROSE STEINDEL, Old Forge, arrangements: Sem­ian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.

SECOR, CLEMENT F., Dalton, today, 3 p.m. at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Sum­mit, by Deacon Robert P. Sheils Jr. Viewing, 2 to 3 p.m. Interment, Abington Hills Ceme­tery, South Abington Twp. Contri­butions: Lake Winola Fire Com­pany 1 Inc., P.O. Box 73, Lake Win­ola, PA 18625. Condolences, funeral home website.

SICA, ROSELYN (BIANCA), Old Forge and formerly of Scranton and Moscow, today, 9 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences, www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

TAGLIAFERRI, KATHLEEN PEL­U­CACCI, Old Forge, today, 9:15 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 620 S. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ric­ciardi, pastor. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery. Contributions: Grif­fin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abing­ton Twp., PA 18411. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

WAYLAND, LUCY (GREEN), Way­mart, Friday, Holly Memorial Gardens, Charlottesville, Va. arrange­ments, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

WEIL, DONNA R., Scranton, Wednes­day, noon, Howard J. Snow­don Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Call­ing hours: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to noon. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.

WILMOT, PATRICIA 'CHEECH' ANN (RUTOSKY), Tuesday, 9 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann Basilica, Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Viewing, today 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.

WINSKI, MARIE E., Tunkhan­nock, today, 10 a.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Inter­ment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunk­hannock. Donations: Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunk­han­nock, PA 18657. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019
