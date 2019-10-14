|
BATZEL, JOSEPH R., Covington Twp., today, 11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Hollisterville, by Pastor James D. Sheridan and Pastor Dennis Andrew, grandson. Interment, with military honors, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Viewing, today 9, church. Donations: Child Evangelism Fellowship of Lackawanna County Inc., P.O. Box 402, Chinchilla, PA 18410-0402, or First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Moscow, PA 18444. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
BAUM, CATHERINE, originally of Altoona, Mass, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences, funeral home website.
CABETS, JAMES J., Scranton, memorial Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Inurnment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Scranton.
CLARKSON, RICHIE, Archbald, today, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment, Archbald Cemetery.
CORRIGAN, NOREEN R., Lake Ariel, Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 334 St. Mary Church Road, Ledgedale, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Ledgedale. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel. Condolences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com. Donations: American or .
DOMBROSKI, MARION DERENICK, Ransom Twp., today, 8:45 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, Divine Liturgy, 9:30, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Interment, parish cemetery. Donations: Michele's Ladies in Pink, 131 Basalyga St., Jessup, PA 18434. Condolences: funeral home website.
DEVERS, ANN GRILL, Scranton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Go directly to church. Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
DROBNAK, JANICE WILLIAMS, Southampton, N.J., Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica Church, St. Ann's Street, Scranton. Calling hours, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Donations: Samaritan Center at Vorhees, 265 NJ-73, Vorhees Twp., NJ 08043, or , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences, www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
DUBERNAS, STANLEY "ZEKE" JR., Old Forge, blessing service, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Interment with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Old Forge. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
GILROY, MARLENE L., Scranton, interment, private, SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Arrangements, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc.
HEVERS, JOHN, Jefferson Twp., Tuesday, 11 a.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Karen Rickaby. Visitation, 10 to 11 a.m. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Donations: .
HEWITT, MICHAEL J., Taylor, calling hours, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed with services by Rev. James Whitman. Condolences: www.semiancares.com.
KINGSLEY, HILDA M. (FRITZEN), Old Forge, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1608 Oram St., Scranton, by Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Viewing, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
KRAH, WILLIAM JR., Duryea, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home, Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
MULHERN, JOSEPH G., Nicholson, Mass, Tuesday, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 205 Main St., Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment, Nicholson Cemetery. Calling hours: Tuesday, 9 to 10:45 a.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Donations: AseraCare Hospice, 1212 S. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
PRIBULA, DOROTHY A., Exeter, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter, by Rev. Michael Finn. Interment, St. John's Slovak Cemetery, Schooley Street, Exeter. Go directly to church at 9. Condolences: www.gubbiottifh.com. Arrangements, Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
RINALDI, DOMINIC A., Old Forge, Saturday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor, and Deacon Albert Giacometti. Pallbearers: Eugene Tomassoni, Raymond Astolfi, Charles Gechunis, Joseph Sznyter, James Tricarico and Robert Sheppard. Interment with military honors, Old Forge Cemetery.
RUTKOWSKI, ROSE STEINDEL, Old Forge, arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor.
SECOR, CLEMENT F., Dalton, today, 3 p.m. at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, by Deacon Robert P. Sheils Jr. Viewing, 2 to 3 p.m. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp. Contributions: Lake Winola Fire Company 1 Inc., P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625. Condolences, funeral home website.
SICA, ROSELYN (BIANCA), Old Forge and formerly of Scranton and Moscow, today, 9 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services, LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504. Condolences, www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
TAGLIAFERRI, KATHLEEN PELUCACCI, Old Forge, today, 9:15 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 620 S. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.
WAYLAND, LUCY (GREEN), Waymart, Friday, Holly Memorial Gardens, Charlottesville, Va. arrangements, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
WEIL, DONNA R., Scranton, Wednesday, noon, Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Calling hours: Wednesday, 11 a.m. to noon. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.
WILMOT, PATRICIA 'CHEECH' ANN (RUTOSKY), Tuesday, 9 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann Basilica, Scranton. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Viewing, today 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
WINSKI, MARIE E., Tunkhannock, today, 10 a.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Donations: Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 14, 2019