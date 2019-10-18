|
|
ANGERSON, JONATHAN ANTHONY, North Pocono area, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow. Visitation, today, 9 to service, church. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes, Spring Brook Twp.
BARTUSKA, AMANDA, Springfield, Va., celebration of life, Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., Post 122, Duryea. Noon blessing by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora. Arrangements, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
BEKY, DANIEL J., Larksville, memorial funeral services, Sunday, 3 p.m., rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse, Wilkes-Barre. Visitation, Sunday, 11 a.m. to service. Arrangements: John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc.
CAMPBELL, DAVID J., Scranton, blessing service, today, 11 a.m., Cathedral Cemetery Chapel by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
DICKERMAN, ROBERT D. "BOB," Greentown, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church. Calling hours, 9:30 to service. Contributions: Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426; the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; or the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling.
DONATO, MARY CAROL, Olyphant, Thursday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. Seth Wasnock. Pallbearers: Ross Donato, son; John LaFountain, son-in-law; Butch Donato, brother-in-law; Dan Scanlon and Paul Swerdak. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery.
DURKIN, FRANCIS P., Dunmore, Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Calling hours, 8:30 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
FENOCCHI, DONALD J., DMD, Jessup, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Go directly to the church. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Blakely. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Contributions: Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, PA; or to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: glinskyfuneralhome.com for further information.
HELRING, JOHN J. "JACK," Clarks Summit, and Hyannis, Mass., memorial Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. Calling hours, today, 7 to 9 p.m., church. Donations: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
HENSLEY, JOHNNY C., formerly of Duryea, celebration of life service, today, 7 p.m., Bethel United Methodist Church, Avoca. Visitation, today, 6 to 7 p.m. Arrangements: Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
HOPKINS, DAVID W. SR., Dalton, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, by Pastor John Craig. Calling hours, 10 to service. Contributions: Calli Fund, c/o Jeff Walter, 82 Long Pine Lane, Factoryville, PA 18419.
KRAH, WILLIAM JR., Duryea, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
LIBERMAN, SHELDON, Scranton, Wednesday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore, by Rabbi Samuel Sandhaus. Interment, Dalton Jewish Cemetery. Shiva, Oct. 23 and 24, 2 to 4 p.m., and Oct. 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Webster Towers, 500 N. Webster Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., Scranton, 18510; the Jewish Heritage Connection, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, 18510; or to Chabad of the South Hills, 1701 McFarland Road, Pittsburgh, 15216. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
MACKRELL, MARY A., Marathon, N.Y., calling hours, Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Stephen's Church, Marathon, followed by Mass at 11. Donations: American Diabetes Association. Condolences: sunsetmemorialservices.com.
McDONOUGH, CATHERINE "COOKIE," Scranton, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Inurnment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, 8:30 to Mass, church. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
McGOWAN, MARIAN, Nativity section of Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 9 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go directly to church Saturday. Contributions: Marywood University or donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.
PATTERSON, JOHN H. III "JOHN JOHN," Mount Cobb, Mass, Thursday, St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon, pastor. Pallbearers: Joseph Dombrowski, Michael Degavage, Tony Martucci, Corey Kime and Brian McLaughlin. Interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City, with fireman honors by the North Pocono Mutual Aid Fire & Rescue Honor Guard and the Jefferson Twp. Volunteer Fire Company.
RISSE, ANNE STEGNER, Dunmore, calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Final prayer service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Hessling Funeral Home, 420 Main St., Honesdale. Calling hours during the hour prior. Donations: Green House Project, Nay Aug Park, 200 Arthur Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
ROBERTS, JAMES, Waymart, today, 10 a.m., Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., 269 Belmont St., Waymart. Interment, Keen Cemetery.
RUTKOWSKI, ROSE STEINDEL, Old Forge, Monday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, St. Ann's Basilica, 1251 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Mausoleum. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
RYBITSKI, ROBERT, Bethlehem, calling hours, Saturday, 8 to 10 a.m. Service, 10, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton. Entombment with military honors, Bethlehem Memorial Park. Contributions: charity of choice. Condolences: schislerfuneralhomes.com.
SAYLOCK, DORIS J., Mechanicsburg, formerly of Elmhurst Twp., memorial service, today, 1 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, by Pastor Lori Robinson. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Calling hours, today, noon to 1. Contributions: Homeland Hospice, 1901 N. Fifth St., Harrisburg, PA 17102. Condolences: funeral home website.
TOLERICO, CECELIA, Carbondale, Thursday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Mass, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. James A. Price, C.P. Pallbearers: Peter Fulton, Kevin Madensky, Bill Clauss, Jeff Sears, Thomas Brennan and Justin Taylor. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill.
TURLEY, RONALD W., Nicholson, private military memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
UMERICH, VERNA F., Dunmore, today, 10:30 a.m., St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 531 E. Locust St., Scranton, by the Most Rev. Anthony Mikovsky. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, today, 9 to 10 a.m., Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Donations: American or St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral.
WAYLAND, LUCY (GREEN), Waymart, today, Holly Memorial Gardens, Charlottesville, Va. Arrangements, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
YAGER, ANN M. PLISKO, Exeter, private graveside blessing service by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Burial, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive 7, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 18, 2019