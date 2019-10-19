|
BARTUSKA, AMANDA, Springfield, Va., celebration of life, Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., Post 122, Duryea. Noon blessing by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora. Arrangements, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
BEKY, DANIEL J., Larksville, memorial funeral services, Sunday, 3 p.m., rotunda of the Luzerne County Courthouse, Wilkes-Barre. Visitation, Sunday, 11 a.m. to service. Arrangements: John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc.
BRICK, JEAN M., Factoryville, today, 11 a.m., Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, by Pastor Jon Buxton and Dr. Paul Nye, Jean's nephew. Calling hours, 9:30 to 11, church. Arrangements: Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, Pa. Private interment, Evergreen Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville. Contributions: Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
DICKERMAN, ROBERT D. "BOB," Greentown, memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church. Calling hours, 9:30 to service. Contributions: Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426; the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; or the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, South Sterling.
DOLINISH, ALICE POTAS, Old Forge, Monday, 12:15 p.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Divine Liturgy, 1 p.m., St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment, St. Michael's Byzantine Cemetery, Pittston. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas, 6:30. Contributions: church. Condolences: funeral home website.
DURKIN, FRANCIS P., Dunmore, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Calling hours, 8:30 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
FENOCCHI, DONALD J., DMD, Jessup, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant. Go directly to the church. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Blakely. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Contributions: Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant, PA; or to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: glinskyfuneralhome.com for further information.
HELRING, JOHN J. "JACK," Clarks Summit, and Hyannis, Mass., memorial Mass, today, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. Donations: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
HOPKINS, DAVID W. SR., Dalton, memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, by Pastor John Craig. Calling hours, 10 to service. Contributions: Calli Fund, c/o Jeff Walter, 82 Long Pine Lane, Factoryville, PA 18419.
KENNEDY, DANIEL J., Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Contributions: Friends of the Poor (FriendsofthePoorScranton.org) or to the scholarship fund at Scranton Preparatory School in memory of Daniel J. Kennedy. Condolences: ODonnellFuneral.com.
KRAH, WILLIAM JR., Duryea, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Jackson Street, Scranton. Interment, with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
LIBERMAN, SHELDON, Scranton, Wednesday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore, by Rabbi Samuel Sandhaus. Interment, Dalton Jewish Cemetery. Shiva, Oct. 23 and 24, 2 to 4 p.m., and Oct. 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Webster Towers, 500 N. Webster Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., Scranton, 18510; the Jewish Heritage Connection, 601 Jefferson Ave., Scranton, 18510; or to Chabad of the South Hills, 1701 McFarland Road, Pittsburgh, 15216. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
MACKRELL, MARY A., Marathon, N.Y., calling hours, today, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Stephen's Church, Marathon, followed by Mass at 11. Donations: American Diabetes Association. Condolences: sunsetmemorialservices.com.
McCAWLEY, JOHANNA FERECK, Wyoming, private blessing service and burial at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
McGOWAN, MARIAN, Nativity section of Scranton, today, Mass, 9 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Interment, private. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Go directly to church. Contributions: Marywood University or donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.
MEMO, MINNIE V., Eynon, private. Arrangements: Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home.
OROKOS, JOAN A., formerly of Owego, N.Y., calling hours, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, N.Y. Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, Newark Valley. Interment, Tuesday, 1 p.m., family plot at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Donations: National or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Condolences: macphersonfh.com.
PERNA, KENNETH (KEN) A. SR., Scranton, blessing service, today, 3 p.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visitation, today, 1 to services. Condolences: funeral home's website.
RISSE, ANNE STEGNER, Dunmore, final prayer service, today, 11 a.m., Hessling Funeral Home, 420 Main St., Honesdale. Calling hours during the hour prior. Donations: Green House Project, Nay Aug Park, 200 Arthur Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
ROSS, WILLIAM ROBERT, Clarks Summit, today, 1 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Interment, Sandy Bank Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Viewing, today, 11 a.m. to service. Donations: the family.
RUTKOWSKI, ROSE STEINDEL, Old Forge, Monday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, St. Ann's Basilica, 1251 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Mausoleum. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
RYBITSKI, ROBERT, Bethlehem, calling hours, today, 8 to 10 a.m. Service, 10, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton. Entombment with military honors, Bethlehem Memorial Park. Contributions: charity of choice. Condolences: schislerfuneralhomes.com.
SMITH, CHARLES (CHARLEY) F., Swoyersville, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Calling hours, 9 to 10. Interment, Holy Trinity Cemetery, Swoyersville. Arrangmeents: Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort. Donations: Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank Senior Food Program, 185 Research Drive, Pittston, PA 18640; or Catherine McAuley, 101 Church St., Plymouth, PA 18651. Condolences: hughbhughes.com.
UMERICH, VERNA F., Dunmore, Friday, St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, Scranton, by the Most Rev. Anthony Mikovsky. Pallbearers: Dr. W. Michael Umerich, Dr. Michael J. Umerich, Patrick Cadden, Cory Spangenberg, Scott Thorpe and Joseph Pigataro. Interment, parish cemetery.
