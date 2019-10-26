|
BAKER, JUNE R., Prompton, formerly of South Canaan, today, 10 a.m., Free Methodist Church of South Canaan, 19 St. Tikhon's Church Road, South Canaan. Interment, Simon Cemetery, South Canaan. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
BENTON, BERTHA (BERTIE) M., Tunkhannock, memorial service, Sunday, 4 p.m., Tunkhannock United Methodist Church, 4 Church St., Tunkhannock, by Ernie King and the Rev. Jon Buxton. Arrangements by Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, Tunkhannock. Interment, private, Chase Cemetery, Fleetville. Condolences: funeral home website.
BETTI, ELISA, Jessup, Mass, Friday, St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Entombment, Glenwood Mausoleum. The Rev. Gerard McGlone officiating. Pallbearers: Gerald Betti Jr., William Rosetti Sr., William Rosetti Jr., Mark Panusky Sr., Mark Panusky Jr., Luke Panusky, Brett taroli, Kyle McMyne and Jeff Reese.
CHAPCHUK, FRANK, Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 10 a.m., SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Washburn Street and Fillmore Avenue, Scranton. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours: Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., funeral home. Panakhida service, 4:30, by Mitred Archpriest Basil Micek. Donations: , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Condolences: www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
CISTOLA, RONALD P., Old Forge, blessing service, Monday, 6 p.m., by the Rev. August Ricciardi, Prince of Peace Parish pastor, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard to follow. Calling hours: Monday, 4 until services. Condolences: funeral home website.
COOKE, ELLEN ANN, Simpson, memorial service, today, 3 to 5 p.m., Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
FAWCETT, SGT. JOSEPH G., Mayfield, Friday, Divine Liturgy, SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment with military honors by U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard and Shopa Davey #6082, Peckville, St. Cyril's Cemetery, Peckville. Pallbearers: Joby Fawcett, Blaine Fawcett, Mark Bremer, Phil Ross, Frankie Gravine and Randi Morcom.
JONES, GEORGE T., Hatboro and Elk Lake, today, St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City, Mass, 10 a.m. Interment with military honors, St. Agnes Cemetery, Forest City. Calling hours, today, 9 to Mass, church. Condolences: funeral home website.
KAPINUS, JOSEPH G. JR., Scott Twp., today, Mass, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Church, Scott Twp. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, 9:30 to Mass, church. Contributions: Corpus Christi Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp., PA 18447. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home.
KELLY, WILLIAM G., Carbondale, services, private. Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale.
KIEHART, IRENE (FEDORCHAK), funeral service, Monday, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Orthodox Church, by the Very Rev. John Kowalczyk. Viewing, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., church. Parastas, 5. Interment, parish cemetery. Donations: St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 305 Walnut St., Jermyn, PA, 18433.
LUBASH, EDWARD T., Mayfield, today, 8:45 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30, St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson, by the Rev. Joseph Sitko. Interment with military honors, Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, East Jermyn. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
McANDREW, ANNA MAE, Clarks Summit Senior Living, today, 8:30 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Interment, private, St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
McGOFF, KATHLEEN A., St. Mary's Villa, today, St. Paul's Church, Green Ridge. Visitation, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass at 11. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Lupus Foundation of America Inc., 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037, www.lupus.org. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc.
MILLER, LEONA SABIA, Clarks Summit, memorial Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
MILLER, THEODORE (TED) A. SR., Lake Winola, memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Osterhout Bible Church. Donations: Osterhout Bible Church, 467 Lane Hill Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
PUSHINAITIS, VINCENT P., Fell Twp., celebration of life, today, Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, noon to 1 p.m.; blessing service at 1, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, Scranton, followed by military honors by the United States Marine Corps Color Guard.
RICHARDSON, TINA L. BOUSELLI, Monongahela, memorial service, today, noon, Beach Lake United Methodist Church, 7 Milanville Road, Beach Lake. Interment, Indian Orchard Cemetery. Calling hour, 11 a.m. to service.
ROWLANDS, BETTY, Scranton, Friday, Trinity Lutheran Church, Grove Street, Clarks Summit. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst by the Rev. George J. Matthews Jr. Pallbearers: Allen, David and Peter Werner, Sean and Rowland Morrison and Adam Stanton.
VEATER, BETTY MARLENE, South Abington Twp., celebration of life, today, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mass, 11:30, celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Interment: Valley View Cemetery, Montdale. Donations: Church of St. Gregory, Attn: Betty Veater Memorial, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, PA 18411. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
WARNER, LAWRENCE J., Scranton, graveside service, today, 10 a.m., St. Stanislaus Polish National Church cemetery, Kane Street. Arrangements, Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home.
