BATTAGLIA, MARY SPINELLI, Clarks Summit, blessing service, Tuesday, 11 a.m., chapel at Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
DICKMAN, SCOTT, Dalton, Sunday, 4 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Karen Rickaby. Calling hours: Sunday, 2 to service. Donations: Leah Farrell-Purdy, c/o Peoples Security Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 248, Clarks Summit, PA 18411.
DOMNICK, WILLIAM C., West Scranton, Mass, Monday, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street, West Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Interment of remains, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours: 9 a.m. to Mass, church. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
FREDERICKS, VERONICA, Archbald, Friday, Mass, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. Pallbearers: Thomas Fredericks, Charles Fredericks, David Ferguson, Michael Fredericks, Peter Fredericks, James Fredericks and Erich Fredericks. Burial, Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace parish cemetery, Hawley.
GALDIERI, JOHN VINCENT, West Scranton, Mass, Monday, 11 a.m., Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph Quinn. Donations: Perpetual Care Fund of the Memorial Walkway at the Church of St. Benedict, c/o Our Lady of the Snows Parish, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
HAWLEY, PAUL ROBERT, Deerfield Beach, Fla., celebration of life, private, today. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
HUBAL, ELLEN WILSON, Olyphant, formerly of Jessup, today, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, one hour before Mass, church. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com. Donations: American Diabetes Association, 63 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
HUNTINGCUT, THERESA, Scranton, memorial service, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
JUSTICE, FREDERICK CARLYLE JR., 10 a.m. today, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 6400 McCarty Road, Saginaw, Mich. Interment, St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation: today, 9 a.m. to Mass, St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Memorials: St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
LACHANCE, KATHRYN, Dunmore, memorial service, Nov. 16, 2 p.m., Trinity Congregational Church, Scranton. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
PALLO, MICHAEL F., South Abington Twp., Mass, today, 11 a.m., Church of St. Benedict, 1849 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit. Calling hours: 10 to service. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
PAULINE, ARTHUR MARIO, Naples, Fla., Monday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: National Association for the Blind, Attn: Outreach, 200 E. Wells St., at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, MD 21230 or www.nfb.org/donate. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
RADICCHI, RUTH H., Susquehanna, funeral service, Monday, 10 a.m., Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave., Susquehanna. Calling hours: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Contributions: SNF Activities Fund, 2872 Turnpike St., Susquehanna, PA 18847 or the Ruth Radicchi Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains, 270 Lake Ave., Montrose, PA 18801.
RADWANSKI, ANDREW, Moosic, celebration of life, today, 5 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora, pastor of the Moosic United Methodist Church. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Calling hours: today, 2 to services. Contributions: Allied Developmental Services, c/o 475 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home website.
REMPE, EUGENE "GENE" FRANCIS, Taylor, a South Scranton native, today, 9 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, Nativity of Our Lord, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 8:30 a.m. until services, funeral home. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: funeral home website.
SANTARSIERO, CHARLES J., West Mountain, Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 9 a.m. until Mass, church. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
SCACCIA, GERALD "CHICK" P., Old Forge, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Prince of Peace Parish at St. Mary's Church, West Grace and Lawrence streets, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Calling hours: 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences, www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
SCHOTT, EUGENIA A., celebration of her life, today, 4 p.m., Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main St., Honesdale, by Deacon Robert Warnock and the Rev. Jane M. Pykus. Visitation: one hour prior to the services. Contributions: Thompson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Thompson, PA 18415.
SCHUSTER, CONSTANCE, Pittston Twp., Monday, 9 a.m. Be at funeral home no later than 8:45. Mass, 9:30, Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church, Dupont. Interment, chapel of St. Rocco's R.C. Cemetery, Pittston Twp. Calling hours, Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. Arrangements: Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Condolences: www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
TABOR, ELIZABETH R., Olyphant, funeral, Monday, 9 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 404 Susquehanna Ave., Olyphant, Mass, 9:30, St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely. Calling hours: Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.
TAFFERA, EVO CELESTINO, Clearwater, Fla. and Old Forge, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Entombment will follow a procession to Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Viewing: Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: Palm Garden of Clearwater, 3480 McMullen Booth Road, Safety Harbor, FL 33761. Condolences, www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
THOMAS, ANN ELIZABETH, Clarks Summit, visitation, today, 1 to 5 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, memorial service to follow immediately. Donations: American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or by mail at American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
WELLS, GLORIA ANNE, Madison Twp., Friday, Divine Liturgy, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Pallbearers: Michael Smith, son-in-law; Boris Shikinsky, cousin; David Malos; Yuri, cousin; and John Worobey. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
ZEIBIG, RONALD H., Tunkhannock, memorial service, today, 4:30 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Calling hours: 3:30 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 2, 2019