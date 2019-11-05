|
BATTAGLIA, MARY SPINELLI, Clarks Summit, blessing service, today, 11 a.m., chapel at Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
BROTTER, MARVIN, Scranton, today, 9:30 a.m., Goodman Chapel at Temple Israel, 918 E. Gibson St., Scranton, by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon. Visitation, 8:45 to service. Interment, New Montefiore Cemetery, West Babylon, N.Y. Private shiva for friends and relatives, Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m., 1900 Cleveland Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Lymphoma Research Foundation, 88 Pine St., Suite 2400, New York, NY 10005. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
CASTORAL, JEANNE E., Bedminster N.J., Wednesday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 419 Church St., Archbald, by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Entombment: St. Francis Cemetery, Eynon. Viewing: today, 6 to 8 p.m., Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Condolences: funeral home website.
CONLON, JAMES "JIMBO," Blakely, Mass, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross at St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Calling hours, 9 to service, church. Interment, private, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Condolences, www.hudak-oshefuneralhome.com.
COSME, KAREN DEBE, Waverly, celebration of life, Thursday, 11 a.m., Point Lookout Community Church, 60 Freeport Ave., Point Lookout, N.Y. Visitation: Wednesday, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Towers Funeral Home, South Long Beach Road, Oceanside, N.Y. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
DECKER, ELWIN STEPHEN, Harford Twp., Friday, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Harford. Interment, Peck Cemetery. Viewing: Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Contributions: Harford Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 206, Harford, PA 18823, or to the First Congregational Church of Harford, P.O. Box 217, Harford, PA 18823.
EMMETT, MARGARET, Carbondale, Monday, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Mass, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. James Price, C.P., pastor. Pallbearers: Brandon Emmett, Frank and Anthony Carito, Walter, Mark and Anthony Mikucki, and Nathan Preschutti. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Scott Twp.
EVANS, JOSEPH MICHAEL SR., Harding, Friday, 11 a.m., Mill City Assembly of God, 167 Mercy Lane Route 307, Dalton, by Pastor James Rugg. Arrangements: Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.
FIEHL, PAULINE M., Tripp Park, Scranton, Mass, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Mary Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Viewing: Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., Scranton. Condolences, funeral home website.
GALE, JOHN "JACK," Dupont, today, 10 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, by the Rev. Joseph Elston. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services, 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Go directly to church. Contributions: Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
GILLIGAN, RITA HELEN, Potomac, Md., Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, Md. Interment, All Souls Cemetery. Calling hours: Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Route 28, off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, Md. Contributions: SOME (So Others Might Eat), 71 O St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20001. Condolences: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.
HINTON, RACHEL ELIZABETH, Ashburn, Va., Mass, today, 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit, by her cousin, Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn. No calling hours. Contributions: Loudoun Serenity House Fund, c/o The Community Foundation of Loudoun County, P.O. Box 342, Leesburg, VA 20178. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, Dunmore.
HUNTINGCUT, THERESA, Scranton, memorial service, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
McLEAN, GERALD THOMAS, Pittston, today, 9 a.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Mass, 9:30, St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, St. Rocco's Cemetery. Donations: . Condolences, www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
MICKNICK, JOSEPH "PAPA JOE," Jessup, Monday, Semian Funeral Home, Taylor. Divine Liturgy, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Taylor, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak. Pallbearers: Nathan and Sean Micknick, and R.J. and Cole Bond, grandsons; Andy Yontas, son-in-law; and Richard Barry, nephew. Interment, parish cemetery.
MURSCH, PHILIP T., Forest City, today, 11 a.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, by the Rev. Allan Rupert. Viewing, 10 a.m. to service. Interment, Scott Valley Cemetery, Montdale. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Carl Mursch.
PAULINE, ARTHUR MARIO, Naples, Fla., Monday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: Mark Andrasi, son-in-law; Benjamin and Nick Andrasi, grandsons; Jim Tagliaferri and Greg Balducci, nephews; and Raymond Sindone. Interment, Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
RICHARDS, BLAIR PATTON, formerly of Scranton, graveside service, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Dunmore Cemetery. Donations: Nicholson United Methodist Church, 64 State St., Nicholson, PA 18446. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
RICHARDS, CATHERINE ELIZABETH, Clarks Summit, private, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
RUANE, THOMAS F., Roaring Brook Twp., today, 9:45 a.m., Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, 301 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Mass, 11, St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp., by the Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay, pastor. Interment, private. Contributions: iation, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, lung.org or Clearbrook Treatment Centers, 1100 E. Northampton St., Laurel Run, PA 18706, clearbrookinc.com.
SENIO, HELEN, formerly of Jermyn, Monday, St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Jermyn, by the Very Rev. John Kowalczyk. Pallbearers: Vladimir Kitchura, John Krisa, George Vanish, Harold Wolford and Daniel Ziaya. Interment, parish cemetery.
SHEA, JAMES A. SR., South Gibson, celebration of life, Saturday, 2 p.m., South Gibson United Methodist Church, 2839 State Route 2067, Union Dale. Contributions: Elk Mountain Post 8488. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
SHIPLEY, DONNA L., Olyphant, today, noon, Rescue and Restore Church, 125 Lackawanna Ave., Olyphant, by the Rev. Jack Munley. Interment, private.
TABOR, ELIZABETH R., Olyphant, Monday, John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Olyphant. Mass, St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Pallbearers: John, Joseph, David, and Paul Tabor. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Blakely.
TAFFERA, EVO CELESTINO, Clearwater, Fla., and Old Forge, Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Entombment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Viewing, today, 6 to 9 p.m. Contributions: Palm Garden of Clearwater, 3480 McMullen Booth Road, Safety Harbor, FL 33761. Condolences, www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
TOTARO, PARMA R. BARBIERI, formerly of Old Forge, Friday, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Viewing, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association, alz.org/nca/donate.
WILLIAMS, WILLARD GARDNER, Lake Winola, Factoryville, Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 5, 2019