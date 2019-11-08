|
ABBOTT, CATHERINE ANN, Dunmore, Saturday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
BELL, TIMOTHY P., Mass, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Welcoming of guests, 9:30. Interment, private. Contributions: Jewish Home, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home.
BRUZAS, ROBERT SR., Dunmore, Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., St. Rocco's Church, Kurtz Street, Dunmore. No public visitation prior. Go directly to the church. Interment, private. Contributions: Sisters of IHM, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
CESARE, MATTHEW J., Old Forge, Monday, 11 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Rev. Norm Demming, St. Paul's Independent Bible Church. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Monday, 10 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
CORNELL, DEBORAH, Moosic, viewing, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. Interment, private.
DECKER, ELWIN STEPHEN, Harford Twp., today, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Harford. Interment, Peck Cemetery. Arrangements: Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Contributions: Harford Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 206, Harford, PA 18823, or to the First Congregational Church of Harford, P.O. Box 217, Harford, PA 18823.
DENNIS, MARY KOZAK, Moosic, blessing service, Saturday, noon, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Visitation, Saturday, 10 a.m. to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
ERCOLANI, JOSEPH F. "PEP," Peckville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Entombment, Glenwood Mausoleum, Clarks Summit. Calling hours, today, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
EVANS, JOSEPH MICHAEL SR., Harding, today, 11 a.m., Mill City Assembly of God, 167 Mercy Lane, Route 307, Dalton, by Pastor James Rugg. Arrangements: Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.
FOSTER, ROGER REED, Mount Cobb, viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Private services, interment and military honors. Donations: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 10001. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
FOYTACK, GLADYS D., Duryea, formerly of Scranton, viewing, Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Private interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Condolences: piontekfuneralhome.com.
GASPER, EDWARD E., Peckville, Saturday, 11 a.m., Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 313 First Ave., Jessup. Calling hours, one hour before liturgy, church. Interment, parish cemetery. Arrangements: Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
GILLIGAN, RITA HELEN, Potomac, Md., Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, Md. Interment, All Souls Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 6 to 9 p.m., Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Route 28, off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, Md. Contributions: SOME (So Others Might Eat), 71 O St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20001. Condolences: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.
HOLT, ROSEMARY ANN O'MALLEY, Reston, Va., Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Cathedral of St. Peter, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Private inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery in the O'Malley family plot. Celebration of life memorial at Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel, 700 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, immediately following Mass. Donations: Cathedral of St. Peter and/or NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness.
LEVCHAK, JOHN M., memorial Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 920 S. Second St., Allentown. Calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th and Hamilton streets, Allentown. Burial, private. Condolences: BKRFH.com. Contributions: or to the American Diabetes Association.
MANCUSO, JOHN "JACKIE," Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Inurnment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Visitation, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Donations: Allied Hospice, Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home website.
MLINAR, MARIE ROSE, formerly of Forest City, Mass, today, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery. Viewing, 9:30 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Donations: Hamilton Continuing Care Center, 1059 Edinburg Road, Hamilton, NJ 08690; Attention: in honor of Meme. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.
MYERS, DIANE, Peckville, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
NEWAK, CAPT. HARRY GREGORY JR., Forest City, Mass, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius X Church, 3493 State Route 106, Royal. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, State Routes 106 and 247, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Contributions: Forest City Area Rotary Club, P.O. Box 16, Forest City, PA 18421; American Legion Post 524, P.O. Box 106, Forest City, PA 18421; or Traditional Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Condolences: funeral home website.
RICHARDS, BLAIR PATTON, formerly of Scranton, graveside service, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Dunmore Cemetery. Donations: Nicholson United Methodist Church, 64 State St., Nicholson, PA 18446. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
SHEA, JAMES A. SR., South Gibson, celebration of life, Saturday, 2 p.m., South Gibson United Methodist Church, 2839 State Route 2067, Union Dale. Contributions: Elk Mountain Post 8488. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
SNYDER, EDWARD CHARLES SR., Madison Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment and military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Arrangmeents: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.
SPADY, CLARENCE KHALIQUE, Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
SYXIENGMAY, SY, West Scranton, Buddhist funeral ritual, Saturday, noon, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Buddhist cremation ceremony, 3 p.m. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: semiancares.com.
TERRUSO, ANTHONY G. SR., Old Forge, Saturday, 10:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Divine Liturgy, 11, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 10:15. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
TOTARO, PARMA R. BARBIERI, formerly of Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com. Contributions: Alzheimer's Association, alz.org/nca/donate.
WALTERS, JAMES, Pittston, private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
WINSLOW, SHIRLEY ANN (PAVUK), Dunmore, viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Hollisterville. Go directly to the church.
ZIPPETELLI, BEATRICE, formerly of the Providence section of Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment, Italian American Cemetery. Calling hours, 8:30 to 9:15, church.
