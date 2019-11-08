Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
ABBOTT, CATHERINE ANN, Dun­more, Saturday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Interment, Dun­more Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Dona­tions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abing­ton Twp., PA 18411. Con­dolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

BELL, TIMOTHY P., Mass, Sat­ur­day, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scran­ton. Welcoming of guests, 9:30. Interment, private. Contributions: Jewish Home, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Balti­more Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Arrangements: Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home.

BRUZAS, ROBERT SR., Dun­more, Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., St. Rocco's Church, Kurtz Street, Dunmore. No public visitation prior. Go directly to the church. Interment, private. Con­tri­bu­tions: Sisters of IHM, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, 18509. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dun­more. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

CESARE, MATTHEW J., Old Forge, Monday, 11 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Rev. Norm Dem­ming, St. Paul's Independent Bible Church. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Monday, 10 to service. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

CORNELL, DEBORAH, Moosic, viewing, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. Interment, private.

DECKER, ELWIN STEPHEN, Har­­­ford Twp., today, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church of Harford. Interment, Peck Ceme­tery. Arrangements: Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hall­stead. Con­­tributions: Har­ford Vol­unteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 206, Harford, PA 18823, or to the First Congregational Church of Har­ford, P.O. Box 217, Harford, PA 18823.

DENNIS, MARY KOZAK, Moosic, blessing service, Satur­day, noon, Thomas P. Kearney Fune­ral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Interment, Marcy Ceme­tery, Duryea. Visitation, Saturday, 10 a.m. to service. Condolences: funeral home website.

ERCOLANI, JOSEPH F. "PEP," Peckville, today, Mass, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Entomb­ment, Glenwood Mauso­leum, Clarks Summit. Calling hours, today, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Arrange­ments: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.

EVANS, JOSEPH MICHAEL SR., Harding, today, 11 a.m., Mill City Assembly of God, 167 Mercy Lane, Route 307, Dalton, by Pas­tor James Rugg. Arrange­ments: Paul F. Leonard Funeral Home, Pittston.

FOSTER, ROGER REED, Mount Cobb, viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Private services, interment and military honors. Donations: , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011; or the Alzheimer's Founda­tion of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 10001. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.

FOYTACK, GLADYS D., Duryea, formerly of Scranton, viewing, Sat­urday, 2 to 4 p.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Private interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Condolences: piontekfuneralhome.com.

GASPER, EDWARD E., Peck­ville, Saturday, 11 a.m., Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 313 First Ave., Jessup. Calling hours, one hour before liturgy, church. Interment, parish cemetery. Arrangements: Margotta Fune­ral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.

GILLIGAN, RITA HELEN, Poto­mac, Md., Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethes­­da, Md. Interment, All Souls Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 6 to 9 p.m., Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgom­ery Ave. (Route 28, off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, Md. Contri­butions: SOME (So Others Might Eat), 71 O St., NW, Wash­ing­ton, D.C. 20001. Condolen­ces: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.

HOLT, ROSEMARY ANN O'MAL­LEY, Reston, Va., Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Cathedral of St. Peter, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Private inurnment, Cath­edral Cemetery in the O'Malley family plot. Celebration of life memorial at Radisson at Lackawanna Station hotel, 700 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton, immediately following Mass. Dona­tions: Cathedral of St. Peter and/or NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness.

LEVCHAK, JOHN M., memorial Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 920 S. Second St., Allentown. Calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Fune­ral Home, 17th and Hamil­ton streets, Allentown. Burial, private. Condolences: BKRFH.com. Contributions: or to the American Diabetes Association.

MANCUSO, JOHN "JACKIE," Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Arch­bald. Inurnment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Visitation, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald. Donations: Allied Hospice, Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

MLINAR, MARIE ROSE, formerly of Forest City, Mass, today, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment, St. Jos­eph's Cemetery. Viewing, 9:30 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Dona­tions: Hamilton Continuing Care Center, 1059 Edinburg Road, Hamilton, NJ 08690; Attention: in honor of Meme. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.

MYERS, DIANE, Peckville, Sat­ur­day, 9:30 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, by the Rev. Ginger Daubenhauser. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Con­do­lences: funeral home website.

NEWAK, CAPT. HARRY GREG­ORY JR., Forest City, Mass, Sat­urday, 10:30 a.m., St. Pius X Church, 3493 State Route 106, Royal. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, State Routes 106 and 247, Finch Hill. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Contributions: Forest City Area Rotary Club, P.O. Box 16, Forest City, PA 18421; American Legion Post 524, P.O. Box 106, Forest City, PA 18421; or Traditional Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Condolences: funeral home website.

RICHARDS, BLAIR PATTON, for­­mer­ly of Scranton, graveside service, Saturday, 10:30 a.m., Dun­­more Cemetery. Donations: Nich­ol­son United Methodist Church, 64 State St., Nicholson, PA 18446. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

SHEA, JAMES A. SR., South Gibson, celebration of life, Sat­ur­day, 2 p.m., South Gibson United Methodist Church, 2839 State Route 2067, Union Dale. Contri­bu­tions: Elk Mountain Post 8488. Arrangements: James Wil­son Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

SNYDER, EDWARD CHARLES SR., Madison Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment and military honors, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Coving­ton Twp. Arrangmeents: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

SPADY, CLARENCE KHALIQUE, Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

SYXIENGMAY, SY, West Scran­ton, Buddhist funeral ritual, Sat­ur­day, noon, Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Buddhist cremation ceremony, 3 p.m. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: semiancares.com.

TERRUSO, ANTHONY G. SR., Old Forge, Saturday, 10:15 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Divine Liturgy, 11, St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, 140 Church St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Eduard Shestak, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Saturday, 9 to 10:15. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hos­pital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

TOTARO, PARMA R. BARBIERI, formerly of Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Inter­ment, Old Forge Cemetery. Con­dolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com. Contributions: Alz­heim­er's Association, alz.org/nca/donate.

WALTERS, JAMES, Pittston, private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

WINSLOW, SHIRLEY ANN (PAV­UK), Dunmore, viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sander­son St., Throop. Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, All Saints Cemetery, Hollisterville. Go directly to the church.

ZIPPETELLI, BEATRICE, formerly of the Providence section of Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment, Italian American Cemetery. Calling hours, 8:30 to 9:15, church.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -