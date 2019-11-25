|
|
BARHIGHT, MARION E., Carbondale, Graveside services, Saturday, 11 a.m., Canaan Corners Cemetery, Owego Turnpike, Waymart, by the Rev. Donald Perry. Contributions: First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, 20 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
BROJACK, DAVID, Scott Twp., no public calling hours. Services, Saturday, 10 a.m., Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 25 Church Hill, Dalton. No flowers. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504; the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or the Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 25 Church Hill, Dalton, PA 18414. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.
BUSH, DAVID KEITH SR., Mountville, Pa., arrangements: Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences:SnyderFuneralHome.com.
CHARNEY, RICHARD J., formerly of Scranton, Mass, today, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment, rite of committal and military honors: Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Scranton. Proceed directly to church. Donations: St. Francis Commons, 504 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 to assist with housing for homeless veterans. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Memories: funeral home website or Facebook page.
CORTESE, ROBERT (BOB), Jefferson Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Calling hours, 8:30 to 10, Monday, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Interment of cremains, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Condolences, funeral home website. Donations: in his memory to the donor's choice of charity.
CRESSWELL, NANCY, Lake Winola, today, 11 a.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, by pastor Bob Matthews. Interment: Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville. Contributions, in Nancy's name, VNA Hospice, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447.
DUNNIGAN, SISTER M. JANE FRANCES, I.H.M., Scranton, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Mass, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, today, 3 to 5 p.m., IHM Center. Prayer service, 4. Interment: Tuesday, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
EDDINS, EILEEN, Greentown, celebration of life, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Memorial service, spring, St. John's Episcopal Church, Hamlin. Memorial contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, and Asera Care Hospice, in Eileen's honor.
EVANS, DEBORAH "DEBBIE" NEALON, Scranton, celebration of her life, Tuesday, 4 to 6 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.
GENELLO, MILDRED ELIZABETH "MITZI," Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Rocco's Church, 122 Kurtz St., Dunmore. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Donations: Goodwill Industries of NEPA, 925 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505 or St. Rocco's Church.
GILMAN, FLORENCE, Scranton, Tuesday, graveside services, 11 a.m., Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Mordechai Fine. Shiva at her son Keith's home, 917 N. Longwood Drive, South Abington Twp., Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Condolences, www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
HURLBURT, BERNADETTE "BONNIE" (DAVIES), West Scranton and Thousand Island region of New York, private arrangements, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Contributions, in Bonnie's name, to the Child's Play Charity, c/o, 9660 153rd Ave. NE, Redmond, WA 98052. Condolences: funeral home website.
LOFTUS, MARIE (DiBIASI), formerly of Scranton, private celebration of her life in December. Donations: HELP of Southern Nevada 1640 E. Flamingo 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119; and the Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Indicate Marie Loftus on the memo line.
MATT, EDWARD VINCENT, Duryea, today, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Mass, 10, Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, Duryea.
McCABE, ROBERT, Dalton, memorial services, private. Donations, Act Out Theatre Group LLC, 150 E. Grove St., Dunmore, PA 18510, actouttheatre.com; or the Mamaroneck School District, note Chatsworth Arts in check memo, c/o Robert Diskin, 1048 Squires Drive, West Chester, PA 19382.
McGRAW, VINCENT C., South Abington Twp., today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Go directly to church. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Donations: Center for NTM and Bronchiectasis at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Department of Medicine Development Office, 5200 Eastern Ave., MFL Center Tower, Suite 357B, Baltimore, MD 21224, made payable to Johns Hopkins University with "IMO Vincent McGraw" noted in the memo.
PIERSIMONI, NORMA "CICI," Archbald, today, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon. Entombment: Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403.
REGAN, ROBERT J., Linden, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Burial, St. Mary's Cemetery, Lock Haven. Contribu_tions: Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701, to benefit the Cancer Center; or to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
STRAUB, JOAN, South Scranton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Proceed directly to church. Condolences: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home website.
WALSH, MARIE M., Jermyn, Mass, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, 624 Madison Ave., Jermyn, by the Rev. John C. Ruth, pastor. Visitation: 10 to Mass, church. Entombment, Mother of Sorrows, Greenfield Twp. Donations: Humane Society or Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Arrangements: Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
WEBER, EMILY LOUISE (FOOTE), Dalton, memorial service, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Stateline Evangelical Wesleyan Church. Inurnment: Brookside Cemetery. Donations: Factoryville Fire Company Ambulance, Station 9, 412 College Ave., Factoryville, PA 18419.
WOODRUFF, PHYLLIS, Old Bridge, New Jersey, Tuesday, noon, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Family can gather at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Condolences, www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
