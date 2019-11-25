Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BARHIGHT, MARION E., Car­bon­dale, Graveside services, Sat­ur­day, 11 a.m., Canaan Cor­ners Cemetery, Owego Turnpike, Waymart, by the Rev. Donald Perry. Contributions: First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, 20 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407. Arrange­ments: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

BROJACK, DAVID, Scott Twp., no public calling hours. Services, Saturday, 10 a.m., Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 25 Church Hill, Dalton. No flowers. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504; the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or the Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 25 Church Hill, Dalton, PA 18414. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.

BUSH, DAVID KEITH SR., Mount­ville, Pa., arrangements: Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crem­atory. Condo­len­ces:SnyderFuneralHome.com.

CHARNEY, RICHARD J., formerly of Scranton, Mass, today, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Cath­erine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment, rite of committal and military honors: Sac­red Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Scran­ton. Proceed directly to church. Donations: St. Francis Commons, 504 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 to assist with housing for homeless veterans. Arrangements: Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp. Memories: funeral home website or Facebook page.

CORTESE, ROBERT (BOB), Jef­ferson Twp., Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dick­son City. Calling hours, 8:30 to 10, Monday, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Inter­ment of cremains, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dick­son City. Condo­lences, funeral home website. Donations: in his memory to the donor's choice of charity.

CRESSWELL, NANCY, Lake Win­ola, today, 11 a.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, by pastor Bob Matthews. Interment: Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville. Contributions, in Nan­cy's name, VNA Hospice, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447.

DUNNIGAN, SISTER M. JANE FRANCES, I.H.M., Scranton, Tues­day, 10:30 a.m. Mass, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scran­ton. Call­ing hours, today, 3 to 5 p.m., IHM Center. Prayer service, 4. Interment: Tuesday, St. Cath­erine's Cemetery, Moscow. Con­tri­butions: retired IHM Sisters, c/o the IHM Sisters Retire­ment Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

EDDINS, EILEEN, Greentown, cel­ebration of life, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Memorial service, spring, St. John's Episcopal Church, Hamlin. Memorial contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, and Asera Care Hospice, in Eileen's honor.

EVANS, DEBORAH "DEBBIE" NEALON, Scranton, celebration of her life, Tuesday, 4 to 6 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

GENELLO, MILDRED ELIZA­BETH "MITZI," Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Rocco's Church, 122 Kurtz St., Dunmore. Inter­ment, Dunmore Cem­etery. Dona­tions: Goodwill Industries of NEPA, 925 Prospect Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18505 or St. Rocco's Church.

GILMAN, FLORENCE, Scran­ton, Tuesday, graveside services, 11 a.m., Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Mordechai Fine. Shiva at her son Keith's home, 917 N. Long­wood Drive, South Abington Twp., Tuesday, 4 to 8 p.m. Con­dolences, www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

HURLBURT, BERNADETTE "BON­­NIE" (DAVIES), West Scran­ton and Thousand Island region of New York, private arrangements, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Contributions, in Bonnie's name, to the Child's Play Charity, c/o, 9660 153rd Ave. NE, Redmond, WA 98052. Condolences: funeral home website.

LOFTUS, MARIE (DiBIASI), formerly of Scranton, private celebration of her life in December. Dona­tions: HELP of Southern Nevada 1640 E. Flamingo 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119; and the Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Indicate Marie Loftus on the memo line.

MATT, EDWARD VINCENT, Dur­yea, today, 9:30 a.m., Kie­singer Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Mass, 10, Nativity of Our Lord Parish Church, Duryea.

McCABE, ROBERT, Dalton, mem­orial services, private. Dona­tions, Act Out Theatre Group LLC, 150 E. Grove St., Dunmore, PA 18510, actouttheatre.com; or the Mama­roneck School District, note Chats­worth Arts in check memo, c/o Robert Diskin, 1048 Squires Drive, West Chester, PA 19382.

McGRAW, VINCENT C., South Abington Twp., today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Go directly to church. Interment, St. Catherine's Ceme­tery, Moscow. Donations: Cen­ter for NTM and Bronchi­ectasis at Johns Hopkins Hospi­tal, Depart­ment of Medicine Devel­opment Office, 5200 East­ern Ave., MFL Center Tower, Suite 357B, Balti­more, MD 21224, made payable to Johns Hopkins University with "IMO Vincent McGraw" noted in the memo.

PIERSIMONI, NORMA "CICI," Archbald, today, 9 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon. Entombment: Cathedral Ceme­tery, Scranton. Contributions: Christ the King Parish, 429 Church St., Archbald, PA 18403.

REGAN, ROBERT J., Linden, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Burial, St. Mary's Cemetery, Lock Haven. Contribu_tions: Susquehanna Health Foun­dation, 1001 Gram­pian Blvd., Wil­liamsport, PA 17701, to benefit the Cancer Center; or to American Dia­betes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215; or to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

STRAUB, JOAN, South Scran­ton, today, Mass, 10 a.m., Sac­red Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Proceed directly to church. Condo­lences: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home website.

WALSH, MARIE M., Jermyn, Mass, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, 624 Madison Ave., Jermyn, by the Rev. John C. Ruth, pastor. Visitation: 10 to Mass, church. Entombment, Mother of Sorrows, Greenfield Twp. Donations: Humane Society or Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Arrangements: Battenberg Fune­ral Home, Jermyn.

WEBER, EMILY LOUISE (FOOTE), Dalton, memorial service, Tuesday, 7 p.m., Stateline Evangelical Wes­ley­an Church. Inurnment: Brookside Cemetery. Donations: Factoryville Fire Company Ambulance, Station 9, 412 College Ave., Factoryville, PA 18419.

WOODRUFF, PHYLLIS, Old Bridge, New Jersey, Tuesday, noon, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Family can gather at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Condo­lences, www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -