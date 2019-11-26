Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BARHIGHT, MARION E., Car­bon­dale, graveside services, Sat­ur­day, 11 a.m., Canaan Cor­ners Ceme­tery, Owego Turnpike, Way­mart, by the Rev. Donald Perry. Contribu­tions: First United Meth­o­dist Church of Carbondale, 20 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407. Arrange­ments: James Wilson Fune­ral Home, Lake Ariel. Condo­lences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

BROJACK, DAVID, Scott Twp., no public calling hours. Services, Saturday, 10 a.m., Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 25 Church Hill, Dalton. No flowers. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504; the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or the Church of the Epiph­any Episcopal Church, 25 Church Hill, Dalton, PA 18414. Arrange­ments: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.

BROWN, DANIEL TYRONE, Scran­ton, arrangements, Thom­as J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

DUNNIGAN, SISTER M. JANE FRANCES, I.H.M., Scranton, to­day, 10:30 a.m. Mass, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scran­ton. Interment, St. Cath­erine's Cem­etery, Moscow. Con­tri­bu­tions: IHM Sisters Retire­ment Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

EVANS, DEBORAH "DEBBIE" NEALON, Scranton, celebration of her life, today, 4 to 6 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Dona­tions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

GENELLO, MILDRED ELIZA­BETH "MITZI," Mass, Monday, St. Rocco's Church, Dunmore, by Monsignor Neil J. VanLoon. Pall­bearers: J.P. Aniska and Dave Sleightholm, grandsons; Carlo and Alfredo Pisa, and Bill Firjone, nephews; and Michael Langan. Inter­ment, Dunmore Cem­etery.

GILMAN, FLORENCE, Scran­ton, today, graveside services, 11 a.m., Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Mordechai Fine. Shiva at her son Keith's home, 917 N. Long­wood Drive, South Abington Twp., today, 4 to 8 p.m. Con­do­lences, www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

LENCHAK, ALBERT D., Dupont, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Dupont. No viewing. Arrange­ments: Lokuta-Zawac­ki Funeral, Dupont.

LISHMAN, JACQUELINE M., Scranton, Wednesday, 5 p.m., Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Calling hours, Wednesday, 3 to service, church. Memorials: Dona­tion Processing, the Mic­hael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagers­town, MD 21741-5014. Arrange­ments: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home.

PIERSIMONI, NORMA "CICI," Archbald, Monday, Harrison Fune­ral Home, Archbald. Mass, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon, by the Rev. Clement Yeboah. Pallbearers: Michael Rogari, Andrew, Andy and Adam Martin, Carlos and Nicholas Cas­tellanos. Entombment, Cathe­dral Ceme­tery, Scranton.

STRAUB, JOAN, South Scran­ton, Monday, Mass, Sac­red Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, by the Rev. Scott Ster­owski, pastor. Pall­bear­ers: James, Tom, Michael, Paul, Jerry, Matt and Robert Straub. Inter­ment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst.

WALSH, MARILYN DONAHUE, Scranton, Wednesday, Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scran­ton. Entomb­ment, Cathe­dral Cemetery. Go directly to church. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: STOP Children's Cancer, 2622 NW 43rd St., Suite B-3, Gainesville, FL 32606, or to the St. Patrick's Food Pantry.

WASHKUCH, FRANCES (FRAN­NIE) KUCHARSKI, Throop, Wednes­day, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dick­son City. Mass, 9:30, St. Anthony's Church, Throop. Inter­ment, St. John's Cem­etery, Throop. Calling hours, today, 4 to 6 p.m. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

WEBER, EMILY LOUISE (FOOTE), Dalton, memorial service, today, 7 p.m., Stateline Evangelical Wes­ley­an Church. Inurnment: Brookside Cemetery. Donations: Factoryville Fire Com­pany Ambulance, Station 9, 412 Col­lege Ave., Factoryville, PA 18419.

WOODRUFF, PHYLLIS, Old Bridge, New Jersey, today, noon, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Family gathers at 11 a.m. Condo­lences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

YOUSHOCK, CLAUDINE M., Oly­phant, Wednesday, 10 a.m., Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant, by Deacon Carmine Mendicino, St. Lucy's Parish. Interment, SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019
