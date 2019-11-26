|
BARHIGHT, MARION E., Carbondale, graveside services, Saturday, 11 a.m., Canaan Corners Cemetery, Owego Turnpike, Waymart, by the Rev. Donald Perry. Contributions: First United Methodist Church of Carbondale, 20 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
BROJACK, DAVID, Scott Twp., no public calling hours. Services, Saturday, 10 a.m., Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 25 Church Hill, Dalton. No flowers. Contributions: St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504; the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or the Church of the Epiphany Episcopal Church, 25 Church Hill, Dalton, PA 18414. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences: funeral home website.
BROWN, DANIEL TYRONE, Scranton, arrangements, Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
DUNNIGAN, SISTER M. JANE FRANCES, I.H.M., Scranton, today, 10:30 a.m. Mass, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
EVANS, DEBORAH "DEBBIE" NEALON, Scranton, celebration of her life, today, 4 to 6 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.
GENELLO, MILDRED ELIZABETH "MITZI," Mass, Monday, St. Rocco's Church, Dunmore, by Monsignor Neil J. VanLoon. Pallbearers: J.P. Aniska and Dave Sleightholm, grandsons; Carlo and Alfredo Pisa, and Bill Firjone, nephews; and Michael Langan. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery.
GILMAN, FLORENCE, Scranton, today, graveside services, 11 a.m., Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Mordechai Fine. Shiva at her son Keith's home, 917 N. Longwood Drive, South Abington Twp., today, 4 to 8 p.m. Condolences, www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
LENCHAK, ALBERT D., Dupont, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Dupont. No viewing. Arrangements: Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral, Dupont.
LISHMAN, JACQUELINE M., Scranton, Wednesday, 5 p.m., Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, by the Rev. Andrew Weidner, pastor. Calling hours, Wednesday, 3 to service, church. Memorials: Donation Processing, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home.
PIERSIMONI, NORMA "CICI," Archbald, Monday, Harrison Funeral Home, Archbald. Mass, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon, by the Rev. Clement Yeboah. Pallbearers: Michael Rogari, Andrew, Andy and Adam Martin, Carlos and Nicholas Castellanos. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
STRAUB, JOAN, South Scranton, Monday, Mass, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, by the Rev. Scott Sterowski, pastor. Pallbearers: James, Tom, Michael, Paul, Jerry, Matt and Robert Straub. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
WALSH, MARILYN DONAHUE, Scranton, Wednesday, Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery. Go directly to church. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: STOP Children's Cancer, 2622 NW 43rd St., Suite B-3, Gainesville, FL 32606, or to the St. Patrick's Food Pantry.
WASHKUCH, FRANCES (FRANNIE) KUCHARSKI, Throop, Wednesday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Anthony's Church, Throop. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Throop. Calling hours, today, 4 to 6 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
WEBER, EMILY LOUISE (FOOTE), Dalton, memorial service, today, 7 p.m., Stateline Evangelical Wesleyan Church. Inurnment: Brookside Cemetery. Donations: Factoryville Fire Company Ambulance, Station 9, 412 College Ave., Factoryville, PA 18419.
WOODRUFF, PHYLLIS, Old Bridge, New Jersey, today, noon, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Family gathers at 11 a.m. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
YOUSHOCK, CLAUDINE M., Olyphant, Wednesday, 10 a.m., Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home Inc., 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant, by Deacon Carmine Mendicino, St. Lucy's Parish. Interment, SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 26, 2019