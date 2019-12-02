Home

BAILEY, MARIAN E., West Scran­ton, no services, per her request. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Vans­ton and James Funeral Home, Scranton. Condolences: www.vanstonandjames.com.

BESTEN, CAROL ANN BIANCO, Greenfield Twp., today, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cre­mation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: funeral home website.

DIGWOOD, JACK T., Taylor, calling hours, Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. Per Jack's request, no flowers for visitation.

GANTZ, WALTER (BABE), South Scranton, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Leon S. Gorgol Fune­ral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Inter­ment with military honors, Abington Hills Cemetery. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Con­tri­butions: .

GENTILE, FRED J., Mount Cobb, Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Committal services, military honors and interment: St. Cath­erine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Con­tributions: donor's choice. Con­dolences, funeral home website.

GERMANO, PETER C., Moosic, today, 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, later date, SS. Peter & Paul Cem­etery, Taylor. Calling hours: today, 5 to 7 p.m.

GRZYBOWSKI, JAMES J., formerly of Scott Twp., private. Arrangements: Battenberg Fune­ral Home, Jermyn.

HARDICK, BRANDY, Lake Ariel, arrangements, Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

KOEZENO, JOSEPH J., Jermyn, arrangements, Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

KOWALKO, EDWARD "GRUBY," Throop, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Go directly to church. Calling hours: Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Contributions to your local police or fire department.

McCLELLAND, ELEANOR KENT, formerly of Carbondale, Wednesday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Services, 10 a.m. Interment, Willow View Cem­­etery, Clifford. Calling hours, Tuesday, 2 to 5 p.m. Contri­bu­tions: National Soaring Museum, 51 Soaring Hill Drive, Elmira, N.Y., or the First Presbyterian Church, 76 Salem Ave., Carbon­dale, PA 18407. Condolences: funeral home website.

McMULLEN, CATHERINE, Platts­burgh, N.Y., today, 9:30 a.m., Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Fune­ral & Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca. Mass, 10, Queen of the Apostles Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka. Inter­ment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Dona­tions: Queen of the Apos­tles Church, Avoca, or Elmore SPCA, Peru, N.Y.

MONETTA, LINDA L., North Abington Twp., Wednesday, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Fune­ral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Sum­mit. Blessing service, 6:30, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor, Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. Interment: Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly Twp. Family is requesting no fresh flowers. Con­tributions: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or . Con­do­lences, funeral home website.

MURMAN, ROSE KATHRYN BAR­TOLI, Clarks Summit, formerly of Syracuse, N.Y., today, 11 a.m., Mass, Church of St. Greg­ory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, North Syracuse Cemetery, Syra­cuse. Calling hours, today, 10 until Mass, church. Contributions: Alzheimer's Foundation of Amer­ica, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 10001, or www.alzfdn.org. Condolences: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home website.

RYZNER, MARY, Duryea, Tues­day, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea. Mass, 10, St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston. Calling hours: Monday, 5 to 8 p.m. Interment, parish cemetery.

TRAPPER, DONALD A., Moosic, today, Miller Bean Fune­ral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cem­etery. Contributions: Ameri­can , 968 Pos­tal Road, Allentown, PA 18109, or donors favorite charity. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

WITTMANN, PETER JOSEF, Jef­ferson Twp., today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Office of Christian Burial, 3 p.m., by the Rev. Robert Lozin­ski. Condolences: NEPAFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 2, 2019
