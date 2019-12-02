|
|
BAILEY, MARIAN E., West Scranton, no services, per her request. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton. Condolences: www.vanstonandjames.com.
BESTEN, CAROL ANN BIANCO, Greenfield Twp., today, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Condolences: funeral home website.
DIGWOOD, JACK T., Taylor, calling hours, Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. Per Jack's request, no flowers for visitation.
GANTZ, WALTER (BABE), South Scranton, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment with military honors, Abington Hills Cemetery. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: .
GENTILE, FRED J., Mount Cobb, Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Committal services, military honors and interment: St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4 to 8 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences, funeral home website.
GERMANO, PETER C., Moosic, today, 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, later date, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Calling hours: today, 5 to 7 p.m.
GRZYBOWSKI, JAMES J., formerly of Scott Twp., private. Arrangements: Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
HARDICK, BRANDY, Lake Ariel, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
KOEZENO, JOSEPH J., Jermyn, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
KOWALKO, EDWARD "GRUBY," Throop, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Go directly to church. Calling hours: Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Contributions to your local police or fire department.
McCLELLAND, ELEANOR KENT, formerly of Carbondale, Wednesday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Services, 10 a.m. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours, Tuesday, 2 to 5 p.m. Contributions: National Soaring Museum, 51 Soaring Hill Drive, Elmira, N.Y., or the First Presbyterian Church, 76 Salem Ave., Carbondale, PA 18407. Condolences: funeral home website.
McMULLEN, CATHERINE, Plattsburgh, N.Y., today, 9:30 a.m., Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, 728 Main St., Avoca. Mass, 10, Queen of the Apostles Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations: Queen of the Apostles Church, Avoca, or Elmore SPCA, Peru, N.Y.
MONETTA, LINDA L., North Abington Twp., Wednesday, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Blessing service, 6:30, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor, Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. Interment: Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly Twp. Family is requesting no fresh flowers. Contributions: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or . Condolences, funeral home website.
MURMAN, ROSE KATHRYN BARTOLI, Clarks Summit, formerly of Syracuse, N.Y., today, 11 a.m., Mass, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment, North Syracuse Cemetery, Syracuse. Calling hours, today, 10 until Mass, church. Contributions: Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th floor, New York, NY 10001, or www.alzfdn.org. Condolences: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home website.
RYZNER, MARY, Duryea, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea. Mass, 10, St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston. Calling hours: Monday, 5 to 8 p.m. Interment, parish cemetery.
TRAPPER, DONALD A., Moosic, today, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: American , 968 Postal Road, Allentown, PA 18109, or donors favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.
WITTMANN, PETER JOSEF, Jefferson Twp., today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Office of Christian Burial, 3 p.m., by the Rev. Robert Lozinski. Condolences: NEPAFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 2, 2019