CHAMBERLAIN, FRED III, Scott Twp., no calling hours or services. Cremation arrangements, Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Contributions: Factoryville Sportsmen's Club, Lake Winola Road, Factoryville, PA 18419.
CHRISTIANO, ANTHONY, Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 720 Delaware St., Scranton, by Pastor Richard Bradshaw. Military honors follow at the church. Private interment, Fairview Memorial Park. Arrangements: Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home's website.
DAUCHERT, BRYAN S., Lakeville, Thursday, noon, Hawley United Methodist Church. Spring burial, Lakeville Cemetery. Arrangements: Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
DIGWOOD, JACK T., Taylor, calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. Per Jack's request, no flowers for visitation.
DIMMICK, DOROTHY B., Tunkhannock, Thursday, 11 a.m., Mehoopany Baptist Church, 4301 Route 87, Mehoopany, by the Rev. Lee Kliewer and the Rev. Joseph Billingsley, pastors. Interment, Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen. Calling hours: today, 4 to 6 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Contributions: or American . Condolences: funeral home website.
EDNOCK, MYRON, Carbondale, Thursday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours: today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website.
GANTZ, WALTER (BABE), South Scranton, today, 9:30 a.m., Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave. Mass, 10, St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral. Interment with military honors, Abington Hills Cemetery. Contributions: .
GENTILE, FRED J., Mount Cobb, Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., St. Eulalia's Church, 214 Blue Shutters Road, Roaring Brook Twp. Committal services, military honors and interment: St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Calling hours: today, 4 to 8 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Contributions: donor's choice. Condolences, funeral home website.
GROSCH, THEOLINDE MARIA, Scranton. Arrangements, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Scranton. Contributions: an act of kindness to those whose lives you touch. Condolences: funeral home website.
KOWALKO, EDWARD "GRUBY," Throop, today, 9:30 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Go directly to church. Contributions: your local police or fire department.
LEE, JOHN "JACK" PETER, Scranton, Friday, 9:15 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Burial with military rites by AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Calling hours: Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
LOGAN, ROBERT "BOB" J., Scranton, celebration of life to be announced. Donations: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, to cover burial costs.
MAZZA, ANGELO B., Carbondale, Thursday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Fallbrook Street, Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours: today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Boy Scouts of America or the Marine Corps League. Condolences: funeral home website.
McCLELLAND, ELEANOR KENT, formerly of Carbondale, today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Services, 10 a.m. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Contributions: National Soaring Museum, 51 Soaring Hill Drive, Elmira, N.Y., or the First Presbyterian Church, 76 Salem Ave., Carbondale, PA 18407. Condolences: funeral home website.
MONETTA, LINDA L., North Abington Twp., today, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Blessing service, 6:30, by the Rev. John Lapera, pastor, Church of St. Gregory, Clarks Green. Interment: Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly Twp. Family is requesting no fresh flowers. Contributions: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or . Condolences, funeral home website.
MUNLEY, ROBERT W. JR., founder of Munley Law, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, by the Rev. James Alco. Go directly to the church. Private interment, St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Calling hours, 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Contributions: Lackawanna Pro Bono, 233 Penn Ave., Scranton PA 18503.
PETTINATO, PHILLIP EUGENE, Old Forge, viewing, today, 8 to 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Mass, 10 a.m., by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment services, chapel of Old Forge Cemetery, Old Forge. Donations: St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp. Condolences: GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
PROCACCI, GINA, today, Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 10 a.m., Queen of Angels Parish, St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
RUBY, PAULINE, Scranton, Divine Liturgy, private, St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, Dunmore. Private interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Contributions: Caleb J. Regenski Memorial Foundation, 1114 Dewberry Drive, Hawley, PA 18428. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
SEYMOUR, RONALD, Scranton, Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Oram Street. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours: today, 4:30 to 7 p.m., McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.
TANSKI, LINDA, Moosic, Friday, 11 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, by the Rev. Nate Achterhof of Moosic Presbyterian Church. Interment, Langcliffe Cemetery, Avoca. Calling hours, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m.
TRAPPER, DONALD A., Moosic, Monday, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Pallbearers: Mitchell Hock, Paul Nealon, Jeff Woelkers, and Michael, Jeff and Joseph Trapper. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019