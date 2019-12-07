|
ALLEN, MARY PLUSO, Moosic, today, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Mass, 10, Queen of the Apostles Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
BAGG, STANLEY EARL, today, 3 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. by Pastor Daniel Miller of Servant Church of the Abingtons. Calling hours, 2 to service. Donations: Allied Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
BERRY, JOHN M., Vandling, Mass, today, noon, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 419 Church St., Archbald. Interment, private. Condolences: funeral home website.
BRAZILL, PAUL J., Vestal, N.Y., Mass, today, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main St., Vestal. Calling hours: 10 a.m. to Mass, church. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, at a later date. Donations: Catholic Charities of Broome County, 232 Main St., Binghamton, NY 13905, or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760.
BYRNE, JOHN, Carbondale, today, 10:30 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Mass, 11, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment in Ireland, later date. Donations: St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or using Memorial ID 11824013. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
CAIN, GAIL A., Carbondale, Friday, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Bonnie Resseguie. Pallbearers: Eugene Cain, Joseph Cain, Donavyn Cain, Anthony Hiller, Jordan Clark and Kris Mandas. Interment, Sandy Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
CAVEZZA, JOSEPH J., Scranton, private, Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Scranton.
CULLEN, KATHERINE M. "KATSY," Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Clare's Church, 2301 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
DEMBOSKY, WALTER C. "DELL," formerly of Peckville, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment, parish cemetery. Go directly to church. Contributions: Lackawanna Treasury of Scranton, c/o Merli Sarnoski Handicap Fishing Pier.
DRAKE, BEVERLY MAE, Factoryville, memorial service, today, 3 p.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Visitation, 2 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
ELDRIDGE, ARLENE M., Nanticoke, Monday, 11:30 a.m., Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. Mass, noon, St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Visitation: Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home.
GEORGE, MARTIN D., Wyoming, Sunday, 6:30 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea, by Dr. Christine E. Kiesinger, Ph.D. Calling hours: 4 p.m. until the service.
GOHSLER, JOAN MARIE MOLNAR, Jacksonville, N.C., formerly of Peckville, services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
HAMILTON, THOMAS W., Dickson City, private services and interment. Arrangements, Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
JARBOLA, ANDREW J. JR., Mass, today, 11 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. No calling hours. Interment, private at the convenience of the family. Contributions: in Andy's memory to the Child Advocacy Center of Scranton.Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, Scranton. Condolences: www.vanstonandjames.com.
KANIG, ARNOLD, donations in Arnold's memory: Jewish Home for the Aged, 7150 Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335.
KESSLER, HENRIETTA "HANK" ANN, Spring Brook Twp., today, 1 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment, in Spring Brook Cemetery, will be private. Viewing, today, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., funeral home. Donations: Camp Bravehearts, an oncology camp for women, 19 Cambridge Road, Albany, NY 12203 or Compassionate Friends, Charlotte Chapter, c/o Carol Patton, 5902 Rimerton Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
LAZZERI, EUGENE, Scranton, celebration of life, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St. Memorial contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
LEE, JOHN "JACK" PETER, Scranton, Friday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Pallbearers: John Lee, Thomas Lee Sr., Ed Ellard, Bob Malinowski, Brian Florovito and William Prebish. Burial with military rites by AMVETS Honor Guard, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
LEFFERTS, WILLIAM EDWARD, Scranton, memorial services, today, 2 p.m., Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton. Calling hours, 1 to service. Interment, private. Contributions: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
LUIZZA, JEFF, Old Forge, blessing service was celebrated by the Rev. Doug Hoeffner, Church of God pastor, with burial at Marcy Cemetery in Duryea. Contributions, in Jeff's name, Church of God c/o 101 Center St., Taylor, PA 18517. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolence: funeral home website.
MIZGALA, PETER, Old Forge, Monday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home 704 Union St., Taylor. Services, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 512 Summer St., Old Forge, by the Rev. Peter Henry. Interment with military honors: Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Calling hours: Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Parastas services, Sunday, 3:30 p.m. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: funeral home website.
PAZZALIA, RICHARD B., Peckville, Friday, Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky. Pallbearers: Alan Gerek, Joe Gerek, Ross Jacobeno, Stanley Koval, Joe Munley, James O'Hara, Ronald Zory and Stanley Zory. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Montdale.
PERRY, CONNIE, Scranton, today, 11:30 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2506 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 9:30 to service, church. Memorials: Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center https://cancer.columbia.edu/make-donation (please designate for breast cancer research) or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
RICHARDSON, DONALD, formerly of Carbondale, Private funeral services were conducted in Las Vegas.
RUZBARSKY, MARY A., Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment: All Saints Cemetery, Hollisterville. Calling hours: 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509-1599. Condolence, www.unmoreFuneralHome.com.
SECULA-GRILZ, SHIRLEY, Merrimack, N.H., memorial Mass, Monday, 11 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Contributions: Arbors of Bedford's Associate Fund, 70 Hawthorne Drive, Bedford, NH 03110. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. Condolences: funeral home website.
SILVER, FLORENCE E., Nashua, N.H., and recently of Scranton, Sunday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Service, noon, by Rabbi Yaakov Bilus and co-celebrated by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon. Calling hours: 11:15 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment, Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore. Donations: , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.Condolences, www.crantonJewishFunerals.com.
WHITE, JAMES W. "JIMMY" JR., Gardens of Tunkhannock, formerly of Scranton, Friday, Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Daniel Jones. Pallbearers: Richard White, son; Kamron Hubbard, Ricky Howey, Trevor MacDougall, Chris Mitchell and Randy Love. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
YEVICS, MARGARET RAYTICK, St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst. today, St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, 310 Broadway, Scranton. Viewing, 10 a.m., and Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom, noon, by the Rev. Leonard Martin, S.J. Interment, parish cemetery. Donations: St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 310 Broadway, Scranton; or donor's choice. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
