BAVUN, ROSE M., Simpson, today, blessing service, noon, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
CALPIN, THELMA, Bell Mountain, Dickson City, Friday, 10:30 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, by the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, today, 3 to 6 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Immanuel Lutheran Church-Evergreen Cemetery, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home's website.
CESTONE, MICHAEL J. JR., Waverly Twp. and Bal Harbour, Fla., Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, or stfranciskitchen.org. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
CIANNI, MARGARET E., Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 9:30. Condolence: funeral home's website, ciucciofuneralhome.com.
CURLEY, ELAINE F., Dover, viewing, today, 10 a.m., and memorial service, 11, Zion United Methodist Church, 1030 Carlisle Road, York. Interment, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Contributions: New Hope Ministries of Dillsburg, Pa. Arrangements: John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc., York.
D'ARIENZO, VINCENT J., Dunmore, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. No calling hours. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton 18509. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantisFuneral Home Inc. Condolences: TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
GEDMAN, CATHERINE "KAY," Scranton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Visitation, today, 9:30 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
GONGLIEWSKI, JOAN SACCHETTI, Throop, Friday, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Church, Rebecca Street, Throop, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Go directly to the church. Private interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City.
GOWE, WILLIAM BRUCE, Kingston, and formerly of Fleetville, Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m., United Methodist Community Church, 406 Main St., Great Bend, memorial service at 3, by the Rev. Ho S. Kang and the Rev. Bruce Gowe. Donations: United Methodist Community Church, P.O. Box 586, Great Bend, PA 18821.
HOCKING, ALICE, Peckville, Friday, noon, Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, by Dr. Gordon Simms of Faith Baptist Church. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Calling hours, 11 a.m. to service. Donations: Faith Baptist Church, 545 Keystone Ave., Peckville, PA 18452.
KROPTAVICH, DAVID ROBERT, Tunkhannock, today, 7 p.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Pastor Chris Stark, Rock Church Worship Center. Viewing, 6 to service. Interment, later date, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Condolences: funeral home website.
LESTANSKY, KENNETH J., Plot section of Scranton, Friday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Condolences: funeral home website.
MAHADY, WILLIAM "BILL," Scranton, calling hours, Friday, 2 to 5 p.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Funeral service and interment, private. Contributions: Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
McDONALD, LOIS P., Wysox, Saturday, 10 a.m., Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Visitation, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Burial, Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Twp., Pa. Donations: favorite charity. Condolences: bowenfuneralhomes.com.
McDONOUGH, ROBERT J. SR., Elmhurst Twp., today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 10:30 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Contributions: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
MIKLOICHE, JOHN F., Dundaff, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, 3615 State Route 106, Royal, by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, pastor. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Viewing, Friday, 9 to 10, church. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Clifford. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or [email protected]
MILETTA, FRANK JOHN "BURNS" JR., Old Forge, Mass, Tuesday, Holy Rosary Church, Duryea, by the Rev. John Polednak. Pallbearers: Josh Ricci, John Kohut, Chad Smith, John Fasceski, Stephen Serniak and Brandon Miletta. Burial, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.
MILLER, GERALDINE REDINGTON, North Carolina, service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Lawrence Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
NOVEMBRINO, ROSEANN, Scranton, Wednesday, Mass, St. Lucy's Church, Scranton, by Monsignor David Tressler, the Rev. Sam Ferretti and Deacon Carmine Mendicino. Pallbearers: Robert Hug Jr., Brian Carey, Joseph, William and Dominick Curmaci Jr. and attorney John Brazil. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
PARKS, MARLENE, Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 10 to service, church. Interment, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Arrangements: Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton. Donations: American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; Alzheimer's Association: Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or donor's choice.
ROBINSON, MARYELLEN, Pleasant Mount, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Viewing, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or to the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.
SHREVE, DAVID J., Hanover Twp., Saturday, 10 a.m., Valley Alliance Church, 317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, by Senior Pastor Shane Nichols. Interment, Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen. Visitation, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., church. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
WALSH, JOHN (JACK) A., formerly of Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit. Interment with military honors, Hickory Grove Cemetery. Calling hours: Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice Center and Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.
WHITING, ELIZABETH (BETTY) NEUTTS, West Scranton, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Go directly to church.
WIERNUSZ, MICHAELINE H., Tunkhannock, Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Viewing, Saturday, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences: funeral home website.
ZICK, GERALD E., New Milford, memorial service, Friday, 6 p.m., Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Calling hours, 4 to service. Donations: Columbia Hose Company No. 1, P.O. Box 599, New Milford, PA 18834.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019