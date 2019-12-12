Home

FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BAVUN, ROSE M., Simpson, today, blessing service, noon, Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simp­son. Interment, Our Mother of Sor­rows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

CALPIN, THELMA, Bell Moun­tain, Dickson City, Friday, 10:30 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, by the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor. Interment, Evergreen Cem­etery, Dickson City. Calling hours, today, 3 to 6 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Con­tri­butions: Immanuel Lutheran Church-Evergreen Cemetery, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home's website.

CESTONE, MICHAEL J. JR., Wav­erly Twp. and Bal Harbour, Fla., Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abing­ton Road, Clarks Green. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cem­e­tery. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: St. Fran­cis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, or stfranciskitchen.org. Arrange­ments: Albert P. O'Donnell Fune­ral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

CIANNI, MARGARET E., Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moo­sic Road, Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Interment, Old Forge Cem­etery. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 9:30. Condolence: funeral home's website, ciucciofuneralhome.com.

CURLEY, ELAINE F., Dover, view­ing, today, 10 a.m., and mem­orial service, 11, Zion United Methodist Church, 1030 Carlisle Road, York. Interment, Indiantown Gap National Ceme­tery, Annville. Contributions: New Hope Ministries of Dillsburg, Pa. Arrangements: John W. Keffer Fune­ral Homes and Crematory Inc., York.

D'ARIENZO, VINCENT J., Dun­more, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entomb­ment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elm­hurst. No calling hours. Con­tri­butions: St. Joseph's Center Foun­dation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton 18509. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantisFuneral Home Inc. Condolences: TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.

GEDMAN, CATHERINE "KAY," Scranton, Mass, today, 11 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chap­el, 1605 Oram St., Scran­ton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Visitation, today, 9:30 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

GONGLIEWSKI, JOAN SAC­CHET­­TI, Throop, Friday, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Church, Rebec­­ca Street, Throop, by Mon­signor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Go directly to the church. Private interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery. Calling hours, to­day, 4 to 7 p.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boule­vard Ave., Dickson City.

GOWE, WILLIAM BRUCE, Kings­­ton, and formerly of Fleet­ville, Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m., United Methodist Community Church, 406 Main St., Great Bend, memorial service at 3, by the Rev. Ho S. Kang and the Rev. Bruce Gowe. Donations: United Meth­odist Community Church, P.O. Box 586, Great Bend, PA 18821.

HOCKING, ALICE, Peckville, Fri­day, noon, Hedley W. Mason Fune­ral Home, 436 Main St., Peck­ville, by Dr. Gordon Simms of Faith Baptist Church. Inter­ment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elm­hurst Twp. Calling hours, 11 a.m. to service. Donations: Faith Baptist Church, 545 Keystone Ave., Peckville, PA 18452.

KROPTAVICH, DAVID ROBERT, Tunkhannock, today, 7 p.m., Hard­ing-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by Pastor Chris Stark, Rock Church Worship Center. Viewing, 6 to service. Interment, later date, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhan­nock. Condolences: funeral home website.

LESTANSKY, KENNETH J., Plot section of Scranton, Friday, Solf­an­elli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: American Can­cer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

MAHADY, WILLIAM "BILL," Scran­ton, calling hours, Friday, 2 to 5 p.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Funeral service and inter­ment, private. Contributions: Salvation Army, 500 S. Wash­ing­ton Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolen­ces: vanstonandjames.com.

McDONALD, LOIS P., Wysox, Sat­urday, 10 a.m., Maryott-Bow­en Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Visitation, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. Burial, Bradford County Mem­orial Park, Burlington Twp., Pa. Donations: favorite charity. Condolences: bowenfuneralhomes.com.

McDONOUGH, ROBERT J. SR., Elmhurst Twp., today, Carluc­ci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dun­more. Mass, 10:30 a.m., Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elm­hurst. Contri­butions: Wounded War­rior Pro­j­ect, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condo­lences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.

MIKLOICHE, JOHN F., Dundaff, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, 3615 State Route 106, Royal, by the Rev. Michael J. Kir­win, pastor. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Viewing, Friday, 9 to 10, church. Arrange­ments: Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Clif­ford. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospi­tal, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or [email protected]

MILETTA, FRANK JOHN "BURNS" JR., Old Forge, Mass, Tuesday, Holy Rosary Church, Duryea, by the Rev. John Poled­nak. Pallbearers: Josh Ricci, John Kohut, Chad Smith, John Fasceski, Stephen Serniak and Brandon Miletta. Burial, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge.

MILLER, GERALDINE REDING­TON, North Carolina, service, Sat­­ur­day, 10 a.m., Lawrence Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

NOVEMBRINO, ROSEANN, Scran­­ton, Wednesday, Mass, St. Lucy's Church, Scranton, by Mon­signor David Tressler, the Rev. Sam Ferretti and Deacon Car­mine Mendicino. Pallbearers: Rob­ert Hug Jr., Brian Carey, Joseph, William and Dominick Curmaci Jr. and attorney John Brazil. Interment, Cathe­dral Cem­etery, Scranton.

PARKS, MARLENE, Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 11 a.m., Immac­ulate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 10 to service, church. Inter­ment, St. Mary of Mount Car­mel Cemetery, Dunmore. Arrangements: Edward Knight O'Don­nell Funeral Home LLC, Scran­ton. Donations: American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; Alzheim­er's Association: Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or donor's choice.

ROBINSON, MARYELLEN, Pleas­ant Mount, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Viewing, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or to the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.

SHREVE, DAVID J., Hanover Twp., Saturday, 10 a.m., Valley Alliance Church, 317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, by Senior Pastor Shane Nichols. Interment, Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen. Visitation, Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., church. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

WALSH, JOHN (JACK) A., formerly of Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit. Inter­ment with military honors, Hickory Grove Cemetery. Calling hours: Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Allied Services Hos­pice Center and Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.

WHITING, ELIZABETH (BETTY) NEUTTS, West Scranton, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basil­ica. Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Go directly to church.

WIERNUSZ, MICHAELINE H., Tunkhannock, Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunk­hannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, Sunnyside Cem­etery, Tunkhannock. Viewing, Saturday, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuch­ka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Contributions: St. Jude Chil­dren's Research Hospital. Con­dolences: funeral home website.

ZICK, GERALD E., New Milford, memorial service, Friday, 6 p.m., Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Calling hours, 4 to ser­vice. Donations: Columbia Hose Company No. 1, P.O. Box 599, New Milford, PA 18834.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019
