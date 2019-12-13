|
CALPIN, THELMA, Bell Mountain, Dickson City, today, 10:30 a.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, by the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City. Arrangements: Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Immanuel Lutheran Church-Evergreen Cemetery, 238 Reese St., Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home's website.
CESTONE, MICHAEL J. JR., Waverly Twp. and Bal Harbour, Fla., Saturday, Mass, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, or stfranciskitchen.org. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
CHILEWSKI, CHESTER (TOM) JR., Susquehanna, Saturday, noon, Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Calling hours, 10 to noon.
CIANNI, MARGARET E., Old Forge, Thursday, Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: Kenny Magnotta, Carmen Magnotta III, Fred Cianni, Joseph Marchese, Lenny Benfante and Joseph DiMattia. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.
D'ARIENZO, VINCENT J., Dunmore, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. No calling hours. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton 18509. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantisFuneral Home Inc. Condolences: TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
GETEK, HELEN FRANKO, Falls, Monday, 10 a.m., Church of the Nativity BVM, Tunkhannock. Interment, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Calling hours, Sunday, 6 to 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Go directly to the church for Mass. Contributions: Lake Winola Fire Company, US Route 307, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625-0073.
GONGLIEWSKI, JOAN SACCHETTI, Throop, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Church, Rebecca Street, Throop, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Go directly to the church. Private interment, St. Anthony's Cemetery. Arrangements: John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City.
GOONAN, DOLORES M., Scranton, private services, Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Private interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home's website.
GOWE, WILLIAM BRUCE, Kingston, and formerly of Fleetville, Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m., United Methodist Community Church, 406 Main St., Great Bend, memorial service at 3, by the Rev. Ho S. Kang and the Rev. Bruce Gowe. Donations: United Methodist Community Church, P.O. Box 586, Great Bend, PA 18821.
HIGGINS, JAMES M., Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Inurnment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Ronald McDonald House, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, 18510. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
HOCKING, ALICE, Peckville, today, noon, Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, by Dr. Gordon Simms of Faith Baptist Church. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Calling hours, 11 a.m. to service. Donations: Faith Baptist Church, 545 Keystone Ave., Peckville, PA 18452.
JACKSON, SHARON ANN, Dunmore, visitation, Saturday, 10 a.m., Grove Church, Oak Street and North Main Avenue, North Scranton. Celebration of Life, 11. Interment, Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly. Contributions: NEPA Youth For Christ, www.nepayfc.com/memorial. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. in Dunmore. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
LESTANSKY, KENNETH J., Plot section of Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment, private. Contributions: American Cancer Society, 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Condolences: funeral home website.
MAHADY, WILLIAM "BILL," Scranton, calling hours, today, 2 to 5 p.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Funeral service and interment, private. Contributions: Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
McDONALD, LOIS P., Wysox, Saturday, 10 a.m., Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. Visitation, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Burial, Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Twp., Pa. Donations: favorite charity. Condolences: bowenfuneralhomes.com.
McDONOUGH, ROBERT J. SR., Elmhurst Twp., Thursday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, Nativity of Our Lord Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Michael Bryant. Pallbearers: Sean O'Shea and James McDonough, grandsons; Dylan and Camden Labukas, great-grandsons; Jake Dunda and Ryan Krause. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
MIKLOICHE, JOHN F., Dundaff, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Pius X Church, 3615 State Route 106, Royal, by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, pastor. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Viewing, today, 9 to 10, church. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Clifford. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com. Donations: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or [email protected]
MILLER, GERALDINE REDINGTON, North Carolina, service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Lawrence Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
OLEXOVITCH, CARMEL M., formerly of Dunmore, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore, by the Rev. David Cappelloni, pastor. No calling hours. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Donations: Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit, 3350 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461. Arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home.
OSBORN, ROBERT S. JR., Clarks Summit, private graveside service. Donations: Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Venard Road, Clarks Summit. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home.
PARKS, MARLENE, Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, 10 to service, church. Interment, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Arrangements: Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton. Donations: , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517; Alzheimer's Association: Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701; or donor's choice.
POLLISH, JOAN E. CUTHBERTSON, Peckville, private. No public viewing. Interment, Abington Hills Cemetery. Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
ROBINSON, MARYELLEN, Pleasant Mount, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Entombment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Viewing, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411; or to the Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, PA 18431. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.
RONCHI, RICHARD L., Factoryville, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 700 W. Main St., Dalton, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Additional parking at First Baptist Church of Factoryville, 10 Church St. Contributions: HEADstrong Foundation, 232 Green Ave., Holmes, PA 19043; or to the donor's favorite charity.
SHREVE, DAVID J., Hanover Twp., Saturday, 10 a.m., Valley Alliance Church, 317 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, by Senior Pastor Shane Nichols. Interment, Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen. Visitation, today, 5 to 8 p.m., church. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
SLOCUM, GEORGE SR., Dickson City, funeral with military honors, Saturday, 10 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, by the Rev. David Repenning, Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church, Dickson City. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
STATUTO, PETER J., Olyphant, Saturday, Divine Liturgy, 9:30 a.m., Holy Ghost Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Parastas, 6 p.m. Donations: Holy Ghost Church, 313 First Ave., Jessup, PA 18434.
WALSH, JOHN (JACK) A., formerly of Scranton, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, Clarks Summit. Interment with military honors, Hickory Grove Cemetery. Calling hours: today, 4 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice Center and Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.
WHITING, ELIZABETH (BETTY) NEUTTS, West Scranton, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, private. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Go directly to church.
WIERNUSZ, MICHAELINE H., Tunkhannock, Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Viewing, Saturday, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences: funeral home website.
ZICK, GERALD E., New Milford, memorial service, today, 6 p.m., Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Calling hours, 4 to service. Donations: Columbia Hose Company No. 1, P.O. Box 599, New Milford, PA 18834.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019