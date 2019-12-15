|
|
BALDWIN, SHERYL, Jessup, Monday, 2 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Interment: Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours: noon to the service. Condolences: funeral home website.
CALPIN, THELMA, Bell Mountain, Dickson City, Friday, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, by the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor. Pallbearers: Michael Naughton, Danny Naughton, Henry Calpin, Larry Calpin, Adam Gower and Jim Rau. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City. Arrangements: Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.
CAREY, AGNES J., South Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., Monday, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski. Interment: parish cemetery, private. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
CESTONE, MICHAEL J. JR., Waverly Twp. and Bal Harbour, Fla., Saturday, Mass, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Pallbearers: Thomas Fitzpatrick, Sam Salvino, and Frank and Michael J. Cestone, all grandsons. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery. Arrangements: Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
COMPTON, BERNARD "BERNIE," Scranton, blessing service, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Cemetery, Davis Street. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
D'ARIENZO, VINCENT J., Dunmore, Mass, Saturday, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Pallbearers: Shea Bittenbender, Jade Bittenbender, David Bittenbender, Joseph Tomko, Lee Granahan and Ron Mislinski. Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Condolences: TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
DEFAZIO, GERALDINE V., Clifford, Monday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours: today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: Clifford Firemen Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 92, Clifford, PA 18413. Condolences: funeral home website.
FELINS, DOROTHY, RN, Tripp Park section of Scranton, Monday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 1 to 4 p.m. Contributions: IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.
FISCHETTI, PATRICK F., Archbald, and formerly of Moscow, Mass, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Military honors after Mass at church. Committal prayers and interment: Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours: Tuesday, 9:30 to 10:30, church. Contributions: donor's choice. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences, funeral home's website.
GETEK, HELEN FRANKO, Falls, Monday, 10 a.m., Church of the Nativity BVM, Tunkhannock. Interment, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Go directly to the church for Mass. Contributions: Lake Winola Fire Company, US Route 307, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625-0073.
GOLDBERG, DR. STANLEY MARSHALL, DDS, Scranton, Shiva, 1 to 5 p.m., today at his home. Contributions: Temple Israel or the . Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences, www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
HIGGINS, JAMES M., Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Inurnment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 3 to 6 p.m. Contributions: Ronald McDonald House, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, 18510. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
KILLINO, THOMAS F., lifelong Old Forge resident, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours: today, 5 to 8 p.m., funeral home. Consolations: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
KING, ELEANOR FITZSIMMONS, Scranton, Monday, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours: today, 4 to 8 p.m., McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Donations: Catherine McAuley Center, 430 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
KOWALCIK, DIANE BAZZARRI RN, Old Forge, Tuesday, blessing service, 9 a.m., Old Forge Cemetery Chapel by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment will follow. Proceed directly to the cemetery chapel Tuesday. Viewing, Monday, 5 to 8 p.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
JACKSON, SHARON ANN, Dunmore, Saturday, Grove Church, Oak Street and North Main Avenue, North Scranton. Pallbearers: William and James Roman, Ronald and Justin Occhipinti, Mark Mecca and John Nowell. Interment, Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
LUKACHKO, HELEN R., Taylor, Monday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment: Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours: today, 2 to 4 p.m. Condolences: www.semianares.com.
McCARTHTY, CAROL, longtime resident of Jermyn, Monday, 11 a.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, by the Rev. Linda Eckersley, pastor, First United Methodist Church, Jermyn. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the service. Interment, Tompkinsville Cemetery.
McGRAIL, JOSEPH, Taylor, Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica, West Scranton, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard. Go directly to church. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Contributions in Joe's name: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, c/o 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.
MULLOCK, MICHAEL L., Olyphant, blessing service, Monday, 10 a.m., Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant, by Fr. Thomas Looney, CSC, College Chaplain at King's College. Burial: Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours: today, 3 to 6 p.m., funeral home. Knights of Columbus Council 10729, Jessup, service, 5:30 p.m. Donations: Hospice of Sacred Heart, 340 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic PA 18507. Condolences: www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
NAGLE, HENRY "BUDDY" JR., Simpson, Monday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Celebration of life: 9:30 a.m. Interment: private at the convenience of the family. Calling hours: today, 2 to 6 p.m. Condolences, funeral home website.
NEYMAN, FRANK E., formerly of Dickson City, funeral, with military honors, Monday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours: today, 2 to 5 p.m., funeral home. Masonic services by members of the Kingsbury Lodge 466, 4 p.m. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences, funeral home website.
O'HEARN, JANE BLACKWELL, Scranton, funeral, with military honors by AM VETS Post 189, Greater Pittston, Monday, noon, Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Taylor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation, today, 2 to 4 p.m. Contributions: Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
PARKS, MARLENE, Scranton, Saturday, Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica and the Rev. Bernard McIlhenny, SJ. Interment, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Arrangements: Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, Scranton.
RADA, JOSEPH, Duryea, funeral services, private. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea.
RULAND, JACK D., South Abington Twp., Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, by Mother Rebecca Barnes, pastor. Interment, with military honors, Clarks Green Cemetery. Calling hours: Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations in his name: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, the Jewish Home Employee Fund, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510, or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
SMITH, LINDA HILL, Factoryville and formerly of Clarks Green, memorial service, Wednesday, 6 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with services by Karen Rickaby. Visitation: 5 p.m. to service.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019