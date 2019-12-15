Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BALDWIN, SHERYL, Jessup, Mon­day, 2 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Interment: Cathedral Ceme­tery. Calling hours: noon to the service. Condolences: funeral home website.

CALPIN, THELMA, Bell Moun­tain, Dickson City, Friday, Imman­uel Lutheran Church, 238 Reese St., Scranton, by the Rev. John Zimmerman, pastor. Pallbearers: Michael Naughton, Danny Naugh­ton, Henry Calpin, Larry Calpin, Adam Gower and Jim Rau. Inter­ment, Evergreen Cem­­e­tery, Dick­son City. Arrange­ments: Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.

CAREY, AGNES J., South Scran­­ton, Mass, 10 a.m., Mon­day, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski. Interment: parish cemetery, private. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scran­­­ton. Condolences: funeral home website.

CESTONE, MICHAEL J. JR., Wav­­erly Twp. and Bal Harbour, Fla., Saturday, Mass, Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abing­ton Road, Clarks Green, by the Rev. John M. Lapera. Pallbearers: Thomas Fitzpatrick, Sam Salvino, and Frank and Michael J. Cestone, all grandsons. Inter­ment, St. Catherine's Cem­e­tery. Arrange­ments: Albert P. O'Donnell Fune­ral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.

COMPTON, BERNARD "BER­NIE," Scranton, blessing service, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Cemetery, Davis Street. Arrange­ments: Thomas J. Hughes Fune­ral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.

D'ARIENZO, VINCENT J., Dun­more, Mass, Saturday, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Pallbearers: Shea Bittenbender, Jade Bitten­bender, David Bittenbender, Jos­eph Tomko, Lee Granahan and Ron Mislinski. Entomb­ment, Fair­view Memorial Park, Elm­hurst. Condolences: TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.

DEFAZIO, GERALDINE V., Clif­ford, Monday, Lawrence A. Gab­riel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Calling hours: today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: Clifford Fire­men Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 92, Clifford, PA 18413. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

FELINS, DOROTHY, RN, Tripp Park section of Scranton, Mon­day, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathe­dral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 1 to 4 p.m. Contributions: IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condo­len­ces: funeral home website.

FISCHETTI, PATRICK F., Arch­bald, and formerly of Moscow, Mass, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Immac­­ulate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Mili­tary honors after Mass at church. Committal prayers and interment: Evergreen Cemetery, Dick­son City. Calling hours: Tues­day, 9:30 to 10:30, church. Con­tri­bu­tions: donor's choice. Arrange­ments: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condo­lences, funeral home's website.

GETEK, HELEN FRANKO, Falls, Monday, 10 a.m., Church of the Nativity BVM, Tunkhannock. Inter­­­ment, Pieta Cemetery, Tunk­hannock. Calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Fune­­ral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Go directly to the church for Mass. Contributions: Lake Winola Fire Company, US Route 307, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625-0073.

GOLDBERG, DR. STANLEY MAR­­SHALL, DDS, Scranton, Shiva, 1 to 5 p.m., today at his home. Contributions: Temple Isra­el or the . Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences, www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

HIGGINS, JAMES M., Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Inurnment, Mount Car­mel Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 3 to 6 p.m. Con­tributions: Ronald McDonald House, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scran­ton, 18510. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

KILLINO, THOMAS F., lifelong Old Forge resident, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Ser­vices LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Prince of Peace Parish), 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment: Holy Cross Cem­etery, Old Forge. Calling hours: today, 5 to 8 p.m., fune­ral home. Consolations: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

KING, ELEANOR FITZSIM­MONS, Scranton, Monday, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Ave­nue. Interment, Cathedral Cem­­e­tery. Calling hours: today, 4 to 8 p.m., McGoff-Hughes Fune­ral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Dona­tions: Cath­er­ine McAuley Center, 430 Pitts­ton Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.

KOWALCIK, DIANE BAZZARRI RN, Old Forge, Tuesday, blessing service, 9 a.m., Old Forge Ceme­tery Chapel by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment will follow. Pro­ceed directly to the cemetery chapel Tuesday. Viewing, Mon­day, 5 to 8 p.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: www.ferri­gillettefuneralservices.com.

JACKSON, SHARON ANN, Dun­more, Saturday, Grove Church, Oak Street and North Main Ave­nue, North Scranton. Pallbearers: William and James Roman, Ronald and Justin Occhipinti, Mark Mecca and John Nowell. Interment, Hickory Grove Ceme­tery, Waverly. Arrange­ments: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.

LUKACHKO, HELEN R., Taylor, Monday, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10 a.m., Divine Mer­cy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scran­ton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pau­selli. Interment: Cathedral Ceme­tery, Scranton. Calling hours: today, 2 to 4 p.m. Condo­lences: www.semianares.com.

McCARTHTY, CAROL, longtime resident of Jermyn, Monday, 11 a.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jer­myn, by the Rev. Linda Eckersley, pastor, First United Methodist Church, Jermyn. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the service. Interment, Tompkinsville Cemetery.

McGRAIL, JOSEPH, Taylor, Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica, West Scranton, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard. Go directly to church. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Contri­bu­tions in Joe's name: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, c/o 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.

MULLOCK, MICHAEL L., Oly­phant, blessing service, Monday, 10 a.m., Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Oly­phant, by Fr. Thomas Looney, CSC, College Chaplain at King's College. Burial: Cathedral Ceme­tery, Scranton. Calling hours: today, 3 to 6 p.m., funeral home. Knights of Columbus Council 10729, Jessup, service, 5:30 p.m. Donations: Hospice of Sacred Heart, 340 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic PA 18507. Condolences: www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.

NAGLE, HENRY "BUDDY" JR., Simpson, Monday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Cele­bration of life: 9:30 a.m. Inter­ment: private at the convenience of the family. Calling hours: today, 2 to 6 p.m. Condolences, funeral home website.

NEYMAN, FRANK E., formerly of Dickson City, funeral, with military honors, Monday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours: to­day, 2 to 5 p.m., funeral home. Masonic services by members of the Kingsbury Lodge 466, 4 p.m. Donations: Hospice of the Sac­red Heart, 100 William St., Dun­more, PA 18510. Condo­lences, funeral home website.

O'HEARN, JANE BLACKWELL, Scranton, funeral, with military honors by AM VETS Post 189, Greater Pittston, Monday, noon, Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Taylor. Interment, Cathedral Cem­e­tery. Visitation, today, 2 to 4 p.m. Contributions: Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.

PARKS, MARLENE, Scranton, Saturday, Mass, Immac­ulate Conception Church, 800 Taylor Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Jos­eph Sica and the Rev. Bernard McIlhenny, SJ. Inter­ment, St. Mary of Mount Car­mel Cemetery, Dunmore. Arrangements: Edward Knight O'Don­nell Funeral Home LLC, Scran­ton.

RADA, JOSEPH, Duryea, funeral services, private. Arrange­ments: Kiesinger Funeral Servi­ces Inc., Duryea.

RULAND, JACK D., South Abing­ton Twp., Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, by Mother Rebecca Barnes, pastor. Interment, with military honors, Clarks Green Cemetery. Calling hours: Monday, 4 to 7 p.m., Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations in his name: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503, the Jewish Home Employee Fund, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510, or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Balti­more Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

SMITH, LINDA HILL, Factory­ville and formerly of Clarks Green, memorial service, Wednes­day, 6 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cre­ma­tion Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Sum­­mit, with services by Karen Rickaby. Visitation: 5 p.m. to service.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -