|
|
BALDWIN, SHERYL, Jessup, today, 2 p.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, noon to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
CAREY, AGNES J., South Scranton, Mass, 10 a.m., today, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 1217 Prospect Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Scott P. Sterowski. Interment: parish cemetery, private. Arrangements: Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
COMPTON, BERNARD "BERNIE," Scranton, blessing service, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Cemetery, Davis Street. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
DEBOER, SIDNEY "BUD," Tunkhannock, Tuesday, 11 a.m., Pilgrim Holiness Church, 135 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by pastor Joel Byer and the Rev. Perry Case. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Viewing, today, 6 to 8 p.m., Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to service, church. Donations: Endless Mountains Christian Academy, 135 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Condolences: funeral home website.
DEFAZIO, GERALDINE V., Clifford, today, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Contributions: Clifford Firemen Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 92, Clifford, PA 18413. Condolences: funeral home website.
FELINS, DOROTHY, RN, Tripp Park section of Scranton, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Peter's Cathedral, 315 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences: funeral home website.
FISCHETTI, PATRICK F., Archbald, and formerly of Moscow, Mass, Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Military honors after Mass at church. Committal prayers and interment, Evergreen Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, Tuesday, 9:30 to 10:30, church. Contributions: donor's choice. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Condolences, funeral home's website.
GALACCI-ROGERS, LINDA, East Berlin, Pa., and formerly Dover, Pa., no services.
GETEK, HELEN FRANKO, Falls, today, 10 a.m., Church of the Nativity BVM, Tunkhannock. Interment, Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Go directly to church. Contributions: Lake Winola Fire Company, US Route 307, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625-0073.
HIGGINS, JAMES M., Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Inurnment, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Contributions: Ronald McDonald House, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, 18510. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
HOBAN, LINUS T., Olyphant, Tuesday, graveside committal service, 2 p.m., Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
JANESKI, MARY T., Exeter, Wednesday, 11 a.m., Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains, by Deacon Donald Crane. Interment, private. Calling hours, Wednesday, 9 to 11 a.m. Condolences: corcoranfuneralhome.com.
KELLY, BEVERLY ROE, Brighton Twp., today, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Noll Funeral Home, 333 Third St., Beaver. Funeral service, Tuesday, 1 p.m. Private interment, Beaver Cemetery. Condolences: nollfuneral.com.
KILLINO, THOMAS F., lifelong Old Forge resident, today, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
KING, ELEANOR FITZSIMMONS, Scranton, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Church, Penn Avenue. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Donations: Catherine McAuley Center, 430 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
KOPICKI, ROSEMARIE ANN TRAVAGLINI, Mesa, Arizona, private memorial, Arizona. Memorial service, Scranton, later date.
KOWALCIK, DIANE BAZZARRI RN, Old Forge, Tuesday, blessing service, 9 a.m., Old Forge Cemetery Chapel by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment follows. Go directly to the cemetery chapel Tuesday. Viewing, today, 5 to 8 p.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Condolences: ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
LEHNERT, WALTER PHILLIP, Seminole, Fla., Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Calling hours: 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Interment, Glenwood Mausoleum, South Abington Twp. Contributions: DAV, www.dav.org. Condolences: funeral home website.
LEVINSON, KATHRYN "KATHY," Throop, Tuesday, blessing service, 7 p.m. August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., by the Rev. Michael Bryant. Inurnment, private. Calling hours, Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
LORSONG, THERESA, Moosic, Mass, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grove St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August Ricciardi. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Arrangements: Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
LUKACHKO, HELEN R., Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10 a.m., Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Condolences: semianares.com.
McCARTHTY, CAROL, longtime resident of Jermyn, today, 11 a.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, by the Rev. Linda Eckersley, pastor, First United Methodist Church, Jermyn. Visitation, 9:30 to service. Interment, Tompkinsville Cemetery.
McGRAIL, JOSEPH, Taylor, Mass, Wednesday, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica, West Scranton, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard. Go directly to church. Calling hours, Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, c/o 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website.
MELLANDER, BARBARA MAE, Newton Twp., memorial service, Jan. 18, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, by the Rev. William Carter, pastor. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
MERLI, MARIE, Old Forge, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Viewing, Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Anna Holgash, of Old Forge. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
MULLOCK, MICHAEL L., Olyphant, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant, by the Rev. Thomas Looney, CSC, College Chaplain at King's College. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Donations: Hospice of Sacred Heart, 340 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic PA 18507. Condolences: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
NAGLE, HENRY "BUDDY" JR., Simpson, today, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Celebration of life, 9:30 a.m. Interment, private. Condolences: funeral home website.
NEYMAN, FRANK E., formerly of Dickson City, funeral with military honors, today, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: funeral home website.
O'HEARN, JANE BLACKWELL, Scranton, funeral with military honors by AM VETS Post 189, Greater Pittston, today, noon, Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, Taylor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
OPIELA, CASMIER "WHIST_LER," Dupont, Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., Duryea. Mass, 10, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Interment, parish cemetery.
ROCHINSKI, JOAN L., formerly of Dickson City, Tuesday, 9 a.m., Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Mass, 9:30, St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences, funeral home website.
RULAND, JACK D., South Abington Twp., Tuesday, 10 a.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, by Mother Rebecca Barnes, pastor. Interment, with military honors, Clarks Green Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Donations: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503; the Jewish Home Employee Fund, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
SABATELLE, MICHAEL A., Dunmore, Tuesday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 3 to 7 p.m. Contributions: SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
SMITH, LINDA HILL, Factoryville and formerly of Clarks Green, memorial service, Wednesday, 6 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Karen Rickaby. Visitation, 5 p.m. to service.
STATUTO, PETER J., Olyphant, Saturday, Divine Liturgy, Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup, by the Very Rev. John Cigan. Pallbearers: Guy Forlenza, Lou Venturi, Jim McAllister, Bill and Jon Dellia, and Tony Statuto. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.
TOMARELLI, RICHARD J., Old Forge, Saturday, blessing service, 10 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Saturday, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
TUCKER, PATRICIA J., Clarks Summit, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Interment, private.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 16, 2019