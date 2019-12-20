|
|
FORD, SHARON LEE TUCKER, Conestoga, calling hours, today, 10 to 11 a.m. Mass, St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster. Interment, St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org. Arrangements: Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville. Condolences: SnyderFuneralHome.com.
GENEROTTI, LUCY, Tunkhannock, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
GERMANO, JOSEPH DOMENICK, Dunmore, Mass, Thursday, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, by the Rev John A. Doris. Military honors. Pallbearers: William Hannick, Kevin Ryczak, Brian Mott, Eric Ryczak, Chris Maple and Tom Gallagher. Honorary pallbearer: Louis Pasqualichio. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
GOERLITZ, WILLIAM W., Sturges, Mass, Saturday, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Private interment. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
HILLER, JOHN R., Dalton, Saturday, 11 a.m., Factoryville United Methodist Church, 162 College Ave., Factoryville, by pastor Jean Blackie. Calling hours, today, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville. Interment: Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville. Contributions: Factoryville United Methodist Church or the Dalton Fire Company, P.O. Box 684, Dalton, PA 18414.
HOLEVA, JOSEPH ROBERT, Dickson City, no calling hours or funeral.
JONES, ANNMARIE P. ALTIER, Scranton, Mass, Saturday, noon, St. Ann's Monastery Parish, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, Holy Family Cemetery, Throop. Calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Condolences: funeral home's website.
KEELER, JEAN NEELY, Falls Twp., Saturday, 11 a.m., Lake Winola Methodist Church, by the Rev. Nicholas McMichael, pastor. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Mill City. Calling hours, today, 3 to 6 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Memorials: Lake Winola United Methodist Church, 326 Maple Drive, Lake Winola, PA 18625; or Lake Winola Fire Company, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625; or Allied Hospice, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
KELLEY, JOAN NEGVESKY, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment: St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery, Dickson City. Arrangements: Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Go directly to the church. Committal services at the church following Mass.
LEHNERT, WALTER PHILLIP, Seminole, Fla., Thursday, Mass, Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Pallbearers: Keith and Charles Lehnert, and Travis Hearon, grandsons; Robert, Michael and Frank Lehnert, nephews; Bruce Gardner, son-in-law; and Paul Kubi. Interment with military honors, Glenwood Mausoleum, South Abington Twp.
LONG, JOSEPH, formerly of Scranton, today, 9 a.m., Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, by the Rev. John Polednak. Interment: Fort Indiantown Gap. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
LORSONG, THERESA, Moosic, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grove St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Arrangements: Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
MALDONADO, ELIJAH, Scranton, blessing service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor of St. Patrick's Parish. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Visitation, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: funeral home's website.
MERLI, MARIE, Old Forge, Thursday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: James Tricarico, Raymond Astolfi, Charles Gechunis, Robert Sheppard, Eugene Tomassoni and Ron Benke. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.
PARKER, ADRIAN M., Scranton, today, 11 a.m., Bethel AME Church, 716 N. Washington Ave., by the Rev. Darian Banks. Calling hours: today, 9 to 11, church. Interment: Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Go Fund Me Education Fund to benefit his two minor children. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
PASQUALICHIO, PAT "WEEKS," Clarks Summit, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 330 North Abington Road, Clarks Green. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m., church. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton. Condolences: NEPAFuneralhome.com.
PASTORE, ROBERT "BOB" JR., Scranton, today, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Donations: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
PAYNE, MABEL I., Kingsley, Saturday, 1 p.m., South Gibson United Methodist Church. Calling hours, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment: South Gibson Cemetery. Donations: South Gibson Cemetery Association. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
PENSAK, THELMA HELEN, Tunkhannock, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Tunkhannock Assembly of God, 181 Bridge St., Tunkhannock, by Pastor Rick Womer. Visitation, 10 to service. Interment, private. Contributions: Tunkhannock Assembly of God, and the Sacred Heart Hospice, www.hospicesacredheart.org/donate. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
PETROSKY, THERESA, Taylor, 9:15 a.m., Saturday, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica, 1250 St. Ann St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Burke, C.P., Pastor. Burial: Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: funeral home website.
PETRUCELLI, DR. ROSEMARIE ANNE, Chevy Chase, Md., today, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Calling hours, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
PUTHOROSKY, JOHN, Blakely, Saturday, All Saints Orthodox Church, Willow Street, Olyphant. Requiem Service, 10 a.m., by the Rev. Joshua Schooping, pastor. Interment with military honors, All Saints Cemetery, Peckville. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., church. Parastas, 7. Contributions: All Saints Orthodox Church. Arrangements: John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Olyphant.
SANTARELLI, MARCUS, Blakely, Saturday, 10 a.m., Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Mass, 11, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Go directly to church. Interment, private. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions: Penelope Santarelli Memorial Fund, c/o NBT Bank, 1230 O'Neill Highway, Dunmore, PA 18512. Condolences: funeral home website.
STATES, DELORES, Clarks Summit, private graveside gathering, later date. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson. Condolences: funeral home website.
SZYMANSKI, DR. ILEANA FERNANDA, Scranton, memorial Mass, today, 10 a.m., Madonna Della Strada Chapel, 415 Monroe Ave., Scranton. Light brunch follows. Mass and celebration of life in 2020. Donations: International Rescue Committee, https://www.rescue.org/; or the Women's Resource Center, https://wrcnepa.org/. Arrangements: McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave.
TOMARELLI, RICHARD J., Old Forge, Saturday, blessing service, 10 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, Saturday, 8:30 to 10. Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
YEPSON, HOWARD ALBERT, Carbondale, private. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 20, 2019