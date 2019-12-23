|
|
ANGERSON, MILES JAMES, Moosic, private memorial, later date. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.
BRAZILL, FRANK M. JR., South Scranton, private. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences, augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
EICHENBAUM, CLARLES ALAN, Carbondale, private. Arrangements: Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
ERBACH, DR. KRISTIN MARIE (ERK), D.M.D., Honesdale, today, 10 a.m., Central United Methodist Church, Honesdale. Interment, Glen Dyberry Cemetery. Contributions: donor's favorite charity.
GRIM, ROBERT J. "BOB," Spring Brook Twp., formerly of Allentown, today, 2 p.m., Stephens Funeral Home Inc., 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown. Visitation: 1 p.m. until services. Condolences: stephensfuneral.com. Interment, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Contributions: Amazing Grace Bible Baptist Church, 1180 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444 or Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, 1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, PA 18103.
HALLOCK, JAMES EARL JR., Deltona, Fla., celebration of his life, spring, Maple Lake United Methodist Church, Spring Brook Twp. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
KEENE, ELIZABETH "BETTY JANE," formerly of Greentown, today, noon, Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling. Calling hours: 10 a.m. to service. Contributions: Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426. Write Keene Memorial in the memo note. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc.
KISHEL, MILDRED ANN, Olyphant, today, Mass, noon, St. Patrick's Church at Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Condolences: glinskyfuneralhome.com.
LAWLER, CATHERINE, Carbondale, today, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Blessing service, 11 a.m. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery. Calling hours: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
LOUGHNEY, SHANE DAVID, Scranton, Dec. 30, 2 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton. Calling hours: noon to 2.
MELODY, HAROLD JAMES "JIM," Buckeye, Ariz., private. Donations: local food bank or animal shelter.
MORCOM, MARGARET SUSAN, formerly of Jermyn, today, 11 a.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, by Linda Eckersley, pastor, First United Methodist Church. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery.
NARDONE, JOSEPH R., Mountain Top, today, 9 a.m., Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Mass, 9:30, St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, Denison Cemetery. Condolences, www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
POLLEY, SISTER M. ST. KENNETH, IHM, Scranton, today, 10 a.m. Mass, Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
RUPPEL, MARION ESTHER, Tunkhannock, private memorial service. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice & Palliative Care, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
RYMAN, ROBERT ALLEN, Dallas, memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Calling hours: 9 to service.
SAYLOCK, STANLEY, Mechanicsburg, formerly of Elmhurst, today, 12:30 p.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, by pastor Lori Robinson. Calling hours: 11 to service, funeral home. Interment, committal and military honors: Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. Contributions: Homeland Hospice, 1901 N. Fifth St., Harrisburg, PA 17102. Condolences, funeral home website.
SUNDAY, PHYLLIS, Dickson City, today, John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dundaff Street, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick J. Pratico, pastor. Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 to 10:30, funeral home.
TOGHER, JOHN, formerly of Scranton, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment with military honors, SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions, Prince of Peace Parish, SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Washburn Street and Filmore Avenue, Scranton, PA 18504, or the , 613 Baltimore Drive, Suite 3, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: www.semiancares.com.
TOWNSEND, CLAUDE A. SR., Peckville, today, 1 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. No calling hours. Interment, private. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Condolences, www.vanstonandjames.com.
WHEATLEY, JIM, Hop Bottom, memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 23, 2019