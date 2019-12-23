Home

Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
FUNERAL NOTICES

ANGERSON, MILES JAMES, Moosic, private memorial, later date. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

BRAZILL, FRANK M. JR., South Scranton, private. Contri­butions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condo­lences, augusthaasfuneralhome.com.

EICHENBAUM, CLARLES ALAN, Carbondale, private. Arrangements: Parise Fune­ral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Con­do­­­lences: parisefuneralhome.com.

ERBACH, DR. KRISTIN MARIE (ERK), D.M.D., Honesdale, today, 10 a.m., Central United Methodist Church, Honesdale. Interment, Glen Dyberry Ceme­tery. Contributions: donor's favorite charity.

GRIM, ROBERT J. "BOB," Spring Brook Twp., formerly of Allentown, today, 2 p.m., Stephens Funeral Home Inc., 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown. Visitation: 1 p.m. until services. Condolences: stephensfuneral.com. Interment, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Contributions: Amazing Grace Bible Baptist Church, 1180 Church St., Moscow, PA 18444 or Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, 1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, PA 18103.

HALLOCK, JAMES EARL JR., Deltona, Fla., celebration of his life, spring, Maple Lake United Methodist Church, Spring Brook Twp. Interment, Fairview Mem­orial Park, Elmhurst.

KEENE, ELIZABETH "BETTY JANE," formerly of Greentown, today, noon, Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roe­merville Road, Greentown. Inter­ment, Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling. Calling hours: 10 a.m. to service. Contribu­tions: Hem­lock Grove United Meth­odist Church, 491 Roemer­ville Road, Greentown, PA 18426. Write Keene Memorial in the memo note. Arrangements: Frey-Fet­sock Funeral Home Inc.

KISHEL, MILDRED ANN, Oly­phant, today, Mass, noon, St. Patrick's Church at Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant. Arrangements: Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home, 129 Grant St., Olyphant. Con­do­lences: glinskyfuneralhome.com.

LAWLER, CATHERINE, Carbon­dale, today, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Ser­vices Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Blessing service, 11 a.m. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery. Calling hours: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.

LOUGHNEY, SHANE DAVID, Scranton, Dec. 30, 2 p.m., Thom­as J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton. Calling hours: noon to 2.

MELODY, HAROLD JAMES "JIM," Buckeye, Ariz., private. Donations: local food bank or animal shelter.

MORCOM, MARGARET SUS­AN, formerly of Jermyn, today, 11 a.m., Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, by Linda Eckersley, pastor, First United Methodist Church. Inter­ment, Jermyn Cem­e­tery.

NARDONE, JOSEPH R., Moun­tain Top, today, 9 a.m., Adon­izio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Mass, 9:30, St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Inter­ment, Denison Cemetery. Con­do­len­ces, www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.

POLLEY, SISTER M. ST. KEN­NETH, IHM, Scranton, today, 10 a.m. Mass, Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Interment, St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contri­bu­­tions: IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

RUPPEL, MARION ESTHER, Tunk­hannock, private memorial service. Contributions: Allied Ser­vices Hospice & Palliative Care, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.

RYMAN, ROBERT ALLEN, Dal­las, memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Richard H. Disque Fune­ral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial High­way, Dallas. Calling hours: 9 to service.

SAYLOCK, STANLEY, Mechan­icsburg, formerly of Elmhurst, today, 12:30 p.m., Duffy & Snow­don Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, by pastor Lori Rob­in­son. Calling hours: 11 to service, funeral home. Interment, com­mittal and military honors: Fairview Memorial Park, Elm­hurst. Contributions: Home­land Hospice, 1901 N. Fifth St., Har­ris­burg, PA 17102. Condolences, funeral home website.

SUNDAY, PHYLLIS, Dickson City, today, John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boule­vard Ave., Dickson City. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Visi­ta­tion Church, Dundaff Street, Dick­son City, by Monsignor Pat­rick J. Pratico, pastor. Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, 9 to 10:30, funeral home.

TOGHER, JOHN, formerly of Scranton, today, 9:15 a.m., Sem­ian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10 a.m., St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment with military honors, SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Scranton. Con­tributions, Prince of Peace Parish, SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Wash­burn Street and Filmore Avenue, Scran­ton, PA 18504, or the , 613 Baltimore Drive, Suite 3, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: www.sem­iancares.com.

TOWNSEND, CLAUDE A. SR., Peckville, today, 1 p.m., Green Ridge Assembly of God, 825 Green Ridge St., Scranton. No calling hours. Interment, private. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Condolences, www.vanstonandjames.com.

WHEATLEY, JIM, Hop Bottom, memorial service, later date. Arrangements: Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 23, 2019
