CONDON, ELLEN T., Nativity Sec­tion of Scranton, Friday, 10 a.m., Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, Cathedral Cem­e­tery. Calling hours, Thurs­day, 4 to 7 p.m., and Friday, 9 to 10. Contributions: Catherine McAuley Center, 430 Pittston Ave., Scranton PA 18505, or catherinemcauleycenter.org.Con­do­lences: funeral home website.

IRELAND, BLISS ARNEBERG, Mendham, N.J., celebration of life, Jan. 4, Brookside Community Church. Graveside services for local friends and family, later date, Arneberg family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling, and the Ireland family lot, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y. Donations: Interfaith Food Pantry in Morris Plains, N.J., or Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

KELLY, JEAN M., R.N., Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Carbon­dale, private, interment in Cathe­dral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrange­ments: Brennan & Bren­nan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

LAWLER, CATHERINE, Carbon­dale, blessing service, Monday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Ser­vices Inc., Carbondale, by Eileen Aguilar, St. Rose of Lima Church. Pallbearers: Leo and Mike Law­ler, Matt and Devin Schwartz, Aaron Hayes and Glenn Melnick. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery.

McGURRIN, JAMES J., Clarks Summit, formerly of West Scran­ton, Friday, 7 p.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Calling hours, Fri­day, 4 to service. Interment, private. Contributions: Rock Steady Boxing (Fighting Back Against Parkinson's), 1 Maxson Drive, Old Forge, PA 18518. Condo­lences: vanstonandjames.com.

MORCOM, MARGARET SUS­AN, formerly of Jermyn, Monday, Battenberg Funeral Home, Jer­myn, by Linda Eckersley, pastor, First United Methodist Church. Pallbearers: Chad Propst, Quinn Fry, Tyler Paone, Illiya Tracy, James Ogdie and George Golas­zewski. Inter­ment, Jermyn Cem­e­tery.

POLLEY, SISTER M. ST. KEN­NETH, IHM, Scranton, Monday, Mass, Our Lady of Peace Resi­dence, Scranton, by Monsignor Thomas Muldowney. Pallbearers: Glenn, Jay and Marc Johnson, Michael Polley and Robert Jef­fries. Interment, St. Cather­ine's Cemetery, Moscow.

RYMAN, ROBERT ALLEN, Dal­las, memorial service, Saturday, 10 a.m., Richard H. Disque Fune­ral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial High­way, Dallas. Calling hours, 9 to service.

SUNDAY, PHYLLIS, Dickson City, Monday, John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Dickson City. Mass, St. Mary's Visi­ta­tion Church, Dick­son City, by Mon­signor Pat­rick J. Pratico, pastor. Pallbearers: Richard and Nich­olas Edmondson, and Christo­pher and Tyler Sunday, grandsons; Frank Gianzanti, nephew; and Joe Stedina. Interment, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Scranton.

TOGHER, JOHN, formerly of Tay­lor, Monday, Sem­ian Funeral Home, Taylor. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ric­ciardi, pastor; Archpriest Michael Lepa and Archpriest Basil Micek. Pallbearers: John and Joe Togher, sons; Michael Togher, grandson; Jim Togher, nephew; Thomas Dolph and Andy Smith. Interment with military honors, SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cem­etery, Scranton.

WILLIAMS, GERALDINE A., Elm­hurst Twp., blessing service, Friday, 11:30 a.m., Duffy & Snow­don Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay. Private interment, Fair­view Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Calling hours, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508. Condolences: funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 24, 2019
