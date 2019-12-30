|
BROWNELL, JOANN (SWEEDER), Moscow, pending arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
CADY, ROBERT ANDERSON, memorial service, Jan. 11, 11 a.m., Hillside Haven Community Church, 232 Noble Road, South Abington Twp. Calling hours: 10 to 11, church. Private burial in Winterset, Iowa.
CALOMINO, ANTHONY D., Archbald, funeral services, private. Mass. Saturday, St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Service: LMMFH, Jessup. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Franco Naughton, Tom McIwee, Tony Gilette, Ron Russo, Chris and Ron Herbert, Jim Valvano and Gary Ceccarelli Condolences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
CAMPIONE, JOAN (NEU) DOMANISH, Clarks Summit and formerly of Scranton, services and interment, private. Arrangements: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Condolences, funeral home website.
CASEY, MARY E. PIATT, Archbald, Mass, Thursday, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald, by the Rev. Edward Casey. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 10 to Mass, church. Contributions: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. Condolences: www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
DELAYO, ANTHONY J., Scranton, memorial service, today, 9:30 a.m., chapel at Cathedral Cemetery, Oram Street, Scranton. Burial follows. Donations: Geisinger Health Foundation. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
FRETTY, KRISTINE A., formerly of Olyphant, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant. Interment of cremains, Holy Ghost Cemetery, private. No public calling hours. Arrangements: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences, funeral home website.
GILMARTIN, RUTH B., Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Wilkes-Barre and Trucksville, memorial service in Pennsylvania after the holidays. She will be interred next to her husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in the spring. Donations: International Essential Tremor Foundation: www.essentialtremor.org/donate.
HADSALL, CHARLOTTE ANNETTE "MONTROSS," Tunkhannock, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Eatonville United Methodist Church, 44 Church Road, Tunkhannock, by Pastor Robin Fillmore. Visitation, 9 to service. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery. Contributions: church. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
HANLON, CATHERINE, Scranton, memorial service, later date. Contributions: SHCC Activities Fund, 2933 McCarthy St., Scranton, PA 18505. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
IRELAND, BLISS ARNEBERG, Mendham, N.J., celebration of life, Saturday, Brookside Community Church. Graveside services for local friends and family, later date, Arneberg family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling, and the Ireland family lot, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y. Donations: Interfaith Food Pantry in Morris Plains, N.J., or Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.
KNEELAND, ANNA CATHERINE (MISLINSKI), formerly of Daleville, Mass, today, noon, St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon, church. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. Condolences, funeral home website.
LOUGHNEY, SHANE DAVID, today, 2 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Calling hours, noon to 2 p.m.
MAMOLA, PAUL EDWARD, Lynchburg, Va., funeral services, private. Arrangements: Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 434-239-2405. Condolences: www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
MELLOW, MELISSA MARIE "MIMI," Peckville, today, James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Go directly to church. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Contributions: Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
MODZELEWSKI, EDWIN J., Dallas and formerly Scranton, today, 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, later date, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Calling hours, 5 to 7. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
PETITTO, JOSEPHINE M., Dunmore, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11:30 a.m., St. Rocco's Church, Dunmore. Interment: St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, 8:30 to 11 a.m., funeral home. Condolences: www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
POTTER, GERALD H., Thompson Twp., celebration of life, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Thompson United Methodist Church. Visitation, 10 to 11:30. Contributions: Barnes Kasson SNF, 2872 Turnpike St., Susquehanna, PA 18847 or Thompson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Thompson, PA 18465.
RUSSOMANO, BONAVENTURE J., Taylor, blessing service, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Interment with military honors: Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Donations: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.
SEPELYAK, ROBERT J., Duryea, Mass, Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Viewing, private. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
STRAUSBAUGH, LONI TERESA, Madison Twp., memorial service, Saturday, 3 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Visitation, Saturday, 1 to service. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
TYRPAK, WALTER JR., Pflugerville, Texas, visitation and funeral service held Dec. 21 at St. Elias Orthodox Church. Burial service at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Local arrangements: Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences: www.semiancares.com.
URBAS, ANN MAY, Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, private. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
WALDMAN, DORIS, Scranton, graveside funeral service was held Sunday at Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore, by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon. No local shiva. Contributions in Doris' name: Temple Israel, 918 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510 or the Jewish Home of Eastern PA, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Condolences, www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
WETZEL, RONALD V., Simpson, blessing service, today, 5 p.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Calling hours, today, 3 to 5 p.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
