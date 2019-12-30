Home

BROWNELL, JOANN (SWEE­DER), Moscow, pending arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Fune­ral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.

CADY, ROBERT ANDERSON, memorial service, Jan. 11, 11 a.m., Hillside Haven Community Church, 232 Noble Road, South Abington Twp. Calling hours: 10 to 11, church. Private burial in Winterset, Iowa.

CALOMINO, ANTHONY D., Arch­bald, funeral services, private. Mass. Saturday, St. Mary's Visitation Cemetery, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Prat­ico. Service: LMMFH, Jessup. Arrange­ments: Louis M. Margot­ta Funeral Home. Pallbearers: Franco Naughton, Tom McIwee, Tony Gilette, Ron Russo, Chris and Ron Herbert, Jim Valvano and Gary Ceccarelli Condolences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

CAMPIONE, JOAN (NEU) DOMAN­ISH, Clarks Summit and formerly of Scranton, services and interment, private. Arrange­ments: Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Con­­do­lences, funeral home website.

CASEY, MARY E. PIATT, Arch­bald, Mass, Thursday, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald, by the Rev. Edward Casey. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery. Calling hours, Thurs­day, 10 to Mass, church. Contri­butions: , 262 Danny Thom­as Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: S.J. Gront­­kowski Funeral Home, Ply­mouth. Condolences: www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.

DELAYO, ANTHONY J., Scran­ton, memorial service, today, 9:30 a.m., chapel at Cathedral Cem­­etery, Oram Street, Scran­ton. Burial follows. Donations: Geisin­ger Health Foundation. Arrange­ments: Savino Traditional Fune­rals & Cremation Care. Con­do­lences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.

FRETTY, KRISTINE A., formerly of Olyphant, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Oly­phant. Interment of cremains, Holy Ghost Cemetery, private. No public calling hours. Arrange­ments: Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City. Condolences, fune­ral home website.

GILMARTIN, RUTH B., Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Wilkes-Barre and Trucksville, memorial service in Pennsylvania after the holidays. She will be interred next to her husband at the National Mem­orial Cemetery of Arizona in the spring. Donations: Inter­na­tional Essential Tremor Foun­da­tion: www.essentialtremor.org/donate.

HADSALL, CHARLOTTE ANN­ETTE "MONTROSS," Tunkhan­nock, memorial service, Satur­day, 11 a.m., Eatonville United Methodist Church, 44 Church Road, Tunkhannock, by Pastor Robin Fillmore. Visitation, 9 to service. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery. Contributions: church. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.

HANLON, CATHERINE, Scran­ton, memorial service, later date. Contributions: SHCC Activities Fund, 2933 McCarthy St., Scran­ton, PA 18505. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

IRELAND, BLISS ARNEBERG, Mendham, N.J., celebration of life, Saturday, Brookside Com­mu­nity Church. Graveside services for local friends and family, later date, Arneberg family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling, and the Ireland family lot, St. Jos­eph's Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y. Donations: Interfaith Food Pantry in Morris Plains, N.J., or Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

KNEELAND, ANNA CATHERINE (MISLINSKI), formerly of Dale­ville, Mass, today, noon, St. Cath­erine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Calling hours, today, 10 a.m. to noon, church. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Mos­cow. Condolences, funeral home website.

LOUGHNEY, SHANE DAVID, today, 2 p.m., Thom­as J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Calling hours, noon to 2 p.m.

MAMOLA, PAUL EDWARD, Lynch­burg, Va., funeral services, private. Arrangements: Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 434-239-2405. Condolences: www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

MELLOW, MELISSA MARIE "MIMI," Peckville, today, James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Go directly to church. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Contri­bu­tions: Muscular Dystrophy Asso­ci­ation, 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences: www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

MODZELEWSKI, EDWIN J., Dallas and formerly Scranton, today, 7 p.m., Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Interment, later date, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Taylor. Calling hours, 5 to 7. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

PETITTO, JOSEPHINE M., Dun­more, today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11:30 a.m., St. Rocco's Church, Dunmore. Interment: St. Cath­erine's Cemetery, Moscow. Call­ing hours, 8:30 to 11 a.m., funeral home. Condolences: www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

POTTER, GERALD H., Thomp­son Twp., celebration of life, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Thompson United Methodist Church. Visita­tion, 10 to 11:30. Contributions: Barnes Kasson SNF, 2872 Turn­pike St., Susquehanna, PA 18847 or Thompson United Meth­­o­dist Church, P.O. Box 66, Thompson, PA 18465.

RUSSOMANO, BONAVENTURE J., Taylor, blessing service, Tues­day, 10 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Fune­ral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Fran­cis Pauselli. Interment with mili­tary honors: Forest Hill Cem­etery, Dunmore. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Donations: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.

SEPELYAK, ROBERT J., Dur­yea, Mass, Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Viewing, private. Arrangements: Bernard J. Pion­tek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

STRAUSBAUGH, LONI TER­ESA, Madison Twp., memorial service, Saturday, 3 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Visitation, Saturday, 1 to service. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.

TYRPAK, WALTER JR., Pfluger­ville, Texas, visitation and funeral service held Dec. 21 at St. Elias Orthodox Church. Burial service at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. Local arrangements: Semian Fune­­ral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Condolences: www.semiancares.com.

URBAS, ANN MAY, Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Inter­ment, private. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

WALDMAN, DORIS, Scranton, graveside funeral service was held Sunday at Temple Israel Cem­etery, Dunmore, by Cantor Vladimir Aronzon. No local shiva. Contributions in Doris' name: Temple Israel, 918 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510 or the Jew­ish Home of Eastern PA, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dun­more. Condolences, www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

WETZEL, RONALD V., Simp­son, blessing service, today, 5 p.m., Joseph W. Scotchlas Fune­ral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simp­son. Calling hours, today, 3 to 5 p.m. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Condolences: www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 30, 2019
