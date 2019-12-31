Scranton Times Obituaries
Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
111 Coburn Avenue
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
(570) 586-0811
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BIERYLA, STEPHEN JOHN, Old Forge, Thursday, 7 p.m., blessing service by the Rev. August A. Ric­ciardi at Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Interment: convenience of the family. Viewing, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condo­lences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.

CASEY, MARY E. PIATT, Arch­bald, Mass, Thursday, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald, by the Rev. Edward Casey. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery. Calling hours, Thurs­day, 10 to Mass, church. Contri­butions: , 262 Danny Thom­as Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: S.J. Gront­­­kowski Funeral Home, Ply­mouth. Condolences: www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.

GOODMAN, CAROLE, Bel­mont, Vermont, formerly of Scran­ton, private graveside service. Contributions in her memory: American Brain Tumor Associ­ation at www.abta.org.

HADSALL, CHARLOTTE ANN­ETTE "MONTROSS," Tunkhan­nock, memorial service, Satur­day, 11 a.m., Eatonville United Methodist Church, 44 Church Road, Tunkhannock, by Pastor Robin Fillmore. Visitation, 9 to ser­vice. Interment, Sunnyside Cem­etery. Contributions: church. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.

IRELAND, BLISS ARNEBERG, Mendham, N.J., celebration of life, Saturday, Brookside Com­mu­nity Church. Graveside services for local friends and family, later date, Arneberg family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling, and the Ireland family lot, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y. Donations: Interfaith Food Pantry in Morris Plains, N.J., or Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

KEEN, THELMA J. PIERCE GARD­NER, Greenfield Twp., funeral service, Thursday, 10 a.m., Finch Hill Baptist Church, 404 Route 106, Greenfield Twp., by pastor John May. Calling hours, 9 to 10. Interment, Sandy Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Donations: Finch Hill Baptist Church. Arrangements: Oliver Shif­ler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Condo­lences, www.shiflerfuneralhome.com.

MELLOW, MELISSA MARIE "MI­MI," Peckville, Monday, James M. Margotta Funeral Home, Peckville. Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor; Monsignor Joseph Quinn, the Rev. Joseph Sica and the Rev. John Doris. Pallbearers: Todd and Brody Bargella, Robert Nolan, Joseph Miraglia, Gerald Highsted, Joseph Pavalone, Andrew Swoyer and Jonathan Mengoni. Inter­ment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.

PETITTO, JOSEPHINE M., Dun­more, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., Dun­more. Mass, St. Rocco's Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. David Cappelloni. Pallbearers: Angelo Petitto Sr., Angelo Petitto Jr., Donny Anticoli, Ricky Rondo­manski, Logan Baum and Jim Kobrynich. Interment, St. Cath­erine's Cemetery, Moscow.

POTTER, GERALD H., Thomp­son Twp., celebration of life, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Thompson United Methodist Church. Visita­tion, 10 to 11:30. Contributions: Barnes Kasson SNF, 2872 Turn­pike St., Susquehanna, PA 18847 or Thompson United Meth­­­o­dist Church, P.O. Box 66, Thompson, PA 18465.

REILLY, THE REV. BETTY J., Moscow, today, 11 a.m., Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Jeff Rarich. Calling hours, today, 10 to 11, church. Interment and committal, private.

RUSSO, CONNIE J., Clifton Twp., blessing service, Thursday, 11:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Ser­vices LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment with rite of committal: Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Viewing, Thurs­day, 9:30 until the time of the service, funeral home. Con­do­­lences, funeral home's website or Facebook page.

RUSSOMANO, BONAVENTURE J., Taylor, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Fune­ral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Fran­cis Pauselli. Interment with mili­tary honors: Forest Hill Cem­etery, Dunmore. Donations: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.

SEPELYAK, ROBERT J., Dur­yea, Mass, Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Viewing, private. Arrangements: Bernard J. Pion­tek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.

STRAUSBAUGH, LONI TER­ESA, Madison Twp., memorial ser­vice, Saturday, 3 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Visitation, Saturday, 1 to service. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.

URBAS, ANN MAY, Old Forge, Monday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: Vincent McCauley, Kirk McCauley, R.J. Davis, Jordan Petrill, James Tricarico and Eugene Tomassoni. Inter­ment, private.

WASYLYNIAK, MARIE (ESKIN), Scranton, Friday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, by Father Myron Myronyuk, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Sum­mit. Contributions: St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences, funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019
