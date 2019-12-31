|
|
BIERYLA, STEPHEN JOHN, Old Forge, Thursday, 7 p.m., blessing service by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi at Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Interment: convenience of the family. Viewing, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
CASEY, MARY E. PIATT, Archbald, Mass, Thursday, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald, by the Rev. Edward Casey. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 10 to Mass, church. Contributions: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. Condolences: www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
GOODMAN, CAROLE, Belmont, Vermont, formerly of Scranton, private graveside service. Contributions in her memory: American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org.
HADSALL, CHARLOTTE ANNETTE "MONTROSS," Tunkhannock, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Eatonville United Methodist Church, 44 Church Road, Tunkhannock, by Pastor Robin Fillmore. Visitation, 9 to service. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery. Contributions: church. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
IRELAND, BLISS ARNEBERG, Mendham, N.J., celebration of life, Saturday, Brookside Community Church. Graveside services for local friends and family, later date, Arneberg family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling, and the Ireland family lot, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y. Donations: Interfaith Food Pantry in Morris Plains, N.J., or Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.
KEEN, THELMA J. PIERCE GARDNER, Greenfield Twp., funeral service, Thursday, 10 a.m., Finch Hill Baptist Church, 404 Route 106, Greenfield Twp., by pastor John May. Calling hours, 9 to 10. Interment, Sandy Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. Donations: Finch Hill Baptist Church. Arrangements: Oliver Shifler & Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Condolences, www.shiflerfuneralhome.com.
MELLOW, MELISSA MARIE "MIMI," Peckville, Monday, James M. Margotta Funeral Home, Peckville. Mass, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, by the Rev. Andrew Kurovsky, pastor; Monsignor Joseph Quinn, the Rev. Joseph Sica and the Rev. John Doris. Pallbearers: Todd and Brody Bargella, Robert Nolan, Joseph Miraglia, Gerald Highsted, Joseph Pavalone, Andrew Swoyer and Jonathan Mengoni. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
PETITTO, JOSEPHINE M., Dunmore, Monday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. Mass, St. Rocco's Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. David Cappelloni. Pallbearers: Angelo Petitto Sr., Angelo Petitto Jr., Donny Anticoli, Ricky Rondomanski, Logan Baum and Jim Kobrynich. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
POTTER, GERALD H., Thompson Twp., celebration of life, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Thompson United Methodist Church. Visitation, 10 to 11:30. Contributions: Barnes Kasson SNF, 2872 Turnpike St., Susquehanna, PA 18847 or Thompson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Thompson, PA 18465.
REILLY, THE REV. BETTY J., Moscow, today, 11 a.m., Moscow United Methodist Church, 126 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Jeff Rarich. Calling hours, today, 10 to 11, church. Interment and committal, private.
RUSSO, CONNIE J., Clifton Twp., blessing service, Thursday, 11:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment with rite of committal: Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Viewing, Thursday, 9:30 until the time of the service, funeral home. Condolences, funeral home's website or Facebook page.
RUSSOMANO, BONAVENTURE J., Taylor, blessing service, today, 10 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli. Interment with military honors: Forest Hill Cemetery, Dunmore. Donations: donor's choice. Condolences: funeral home website.
SEPELYAK, ROBERT J., Duryea, Mass, Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Viewing, private. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
STRAUSBAUGH, LONI TERESA, Madison Twp., memorial service, Saturday, 3 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Visitation, Saturday, 1 to service. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
URBAS, ANN MAY, Old Forge, Monday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge. Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Pallbearers: Vincent McCauley, Kirk McCauley, R.J. Davis, Jordan Petrill, James Tricarico and Eugene Tomassoni. Interment, private.
WASYLYNIAK, MARIE (ESKIN), Scranton, Friday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, by Father Myron Myronyuk, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m., Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Contributions: St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Condolences, funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 31, 2019