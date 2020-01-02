|
BARNAK, EDWARD, Laflin, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Calling hours, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
BESTRYCKI, ELIZABETH "BETTY" FARRELL, Minooka section of Scranton, Friday, 9 a.m., Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, Birney Avenue, Minooka. Mass, 10, Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, Minooka. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home.
BIERYLA, STEPHEN JOHN, Old Forge, today, 7 p.m., blessing service by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi at Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. Interment: convenience of the family. Viewing, today, 4 to 7, funeral home. Condolences: www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
BONANZA, SISTER THERESA, IHM, Friday, 11 a.m., Mass, Our Lady of Peace Residence, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Our Lady of Peace Residence, today, 3 to 5 p.m. Prayer service, 4. Interment following Mass, Friday, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: support the retired IHM Sisters c/o the IHM Sisters Retirement Fund, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
CALOMINO, JOSEPH J., Dunmore, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore, by Bishop Joseph R. Kopacz, bishop of the Diocese of Jackson, Miss. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Contributions: SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512, or St. Anthony's Playground Association, c/o Caroline Zangardi, 644 Cooney St., Dunmore, PA 18512. Condolences: TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
CASEY, MARY E. PIATT, Archbald, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 411 Church St., Archbald, by the Rev. Edward Casey. Interment, Jermyn Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 10 to Mass, church. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements: S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth. Condolences: www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
CHEZIK, DOROTHY A., Friday, 9:30 a.m., John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City. Divine Liturgy, 10, SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Throop. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., funeral home. Parastas service, 6:30. Contributions: SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, PA. 18447.
DAVIS, JOAN R., Jessup, no calling hours. Condolences: mazurfuneralhomes.com.
DONATH, MARGHERITA (MARGE) SORINO, Mass, Friday, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Calling hours, today, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
ELECHKO, MELVIN V., Dalton, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, Clarks Summit.
HADSALL, CHARLOTTE ANNETTE "MONTROSS," Tunkhannock, memorial service, Saturday, 11 a.m., Eatonville United Methodist Church, 44 Church Road, Tunkhannock, by Pastor Robin Fillmore. Visitation, 9 to service. Interment, Sunnyside Cemetery. Contributions: church. Condolences: aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.
IRELAND, BLISS ARNEBERG, Mendham, N.J., celebration of life, Saturday, Brookside Community Church. Graveside services for local friends and family, later date, Arneberg family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling, and the Ireland family lot, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, N.Y. Donations: Interfaith Food Pantry in Morris Plains, N.J., or Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.
KREDER, ELIZABETH "BETTY," North Andover, Mass., formerly of Scranton, Mass, Friday, noon, St. Michael's Church in North Andover, Mass. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Donations in her memory, Communities Rising, www.communities-rising.org/donate, or Lazarus House, www.lazarushouse.org/donate.
LaTORRE, JOSEPH H., Doylestown, memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown. Calling hours, 10 a.m. to service. Interment, Doylestown Cemetery. Contributions: Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 18th St., NW, Washington, DC 20006 (https://www.pva.org/). Arrangements: Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown, reedandsteinbach.com.
LATZANICH, MARIE S., Mount Pocono, viewing, today, 3 to 6 p.m., Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Divine Funeral Liturgy, Friday, 10 a.m., St. Michael's Byzantine Church, 511 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, by the Rev. Father Robert Lozinski. Burial, St. Michael's Cemetery, O'Neill Highway, Dunmore. Donations: Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601, or the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org.
OBELENUS, VICTORIA T. "VICKY," Elkdale, Clifford Twp., private. Arrangements: Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge. Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
PEHANICH, EDWARD SR., Taylor, Friday, 8:45 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Services, 9:30, St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor. Interment, parish cemetery. Calling hours, today, 4 to 8 p.m. Panikhida services, 4:30. Condolences, www.semiancares.com.
POPE, JEAN LOUISE, Carbondale, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, by the Rev. John Lapera. Interment, Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, later date. Calling hours, 9 to 9:30, church. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
POTTER, GERALD H., Thompson Twp., celebration of life, Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Thompson United Methodist Church. Visitation, 10 to 11:30. Contributions: Barnes Kasson SNF, 2872 Turnpike St., Susquehanna, PA 18847 or Thompson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Thompson, PA 18465.
RICHARDS, WILLIAM H., celebration of life, March 8, Dalton. Contributions: Traditional Home Health & Hospice, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512 or Dalton United Methodist Church, Dalton, PA 18414.
ROSS, WILLIAM A., Nicholson, memorial service, Saturday, 5 p.m., Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson, by Pastor Sean Heuer of the Bridge Community Church. Calling hours, 3 to service.
RUSSO, CONNIE J., Clifton Twp., blessing service, today, 11:30 a.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment with rite of committal: Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Viewing, today, 9:30 until the time of the service, funeral home. Condolences, funeral home's website or Facebook page.
SEPELYAK, ROBERT J., Duryea, Mass, Friday, 11 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea. Viewing, private. Arrangements: Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
SKORANSKI, JOSEPH O. (GIMPY), Moosic, Friday, 7 p.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by Guy Giordano, pastor of the Slocum Chapel, Exeter. Visitation, Friday, 5 until the time of service.
SLICK, THERESA E., Carbondale, Saturday, 10 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Wayne Wolfe, pastor of the Carbondale First Presbyterian Church. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart. Viewing hours, Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
STRAUSBAUGH, LONI TERESA, Madison Twp., memorial service, Saturday, 3 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Visitation, Saturday, 1 to service. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
WHITE, WILLIAM FLOYD, Taylor, private arrangements, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 2, 2020