ANTONIO, JAMES F., Eynon, Friday, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, Old Forge, by Pastor Daniel Miller. Pallbearers: J.P. Gutowski, son-in-law; Joey Gutowski and Rich Antonio, grandsons; and Jeremy Jayne, Billy Jayne and Ryan Howell, nephews. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
AQUILINA, MARGARET V. NARDONE, Dupont, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Calling hours, today, 8:30 to 9:45, Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Donations: Luzerne County SPCA or St. Ann's Monastery and Shrine Basilica, Scranton. Condolences: adoniziofuneralhome.com.
BAILEY, JAMES M., JR., Dunmore, Monday, 7 p.m., Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, Monday, 5 to service. Condolences: funeral home website.
BARRASSE, PETER J., Mount Margaret Estates of Scranton, Friday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., Scranton. Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. Joseph Sica and the Rev. Constantine Siconolfi. Pallbearers: Carlo Barrasse, Joseph Jude Barrasse, Jonathan Del Rosso, Matthew Joseph Soliman, Kenneth Yoder, Mark Yoder and Brent Lovelace. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery.
CADY, ROBERT ANDERSON, memorial service, today, 11 a.m., Hillside Haven Community Church, 232 Noble Road, South Abington Twp. Calling hours, 10 to 11, church. Private burial in Winterset, Iowa.
CECCARELLI, YOLE, Archbald, Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Calling hours, 9:30 to 10:30, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: funeral home website.
COER, ROBERT A., SR., Scranton, arrangements, Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
DECKER, VERDON C., Lenoxville, today, 11 a.m., Lenoxville United Methodist Church, 4820 state Route 374, Lenoxville, by the Rev. James P. Madas. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford. Viewing, today, 10 to 11, church. Arrangements: Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford. Contributions: Lenoxville United Methodist Church, 4820 state Route 374, Lenoxville, PA 18441; or the Kingsley Community Church, P.O. Box 125, Kingsley, PA 18825. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
DOBITSCH, JULIUS JOSEPH, JR., Clifford Twp., Tuesday, 10 a.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 River St., Carbondale, by the Rev. William McGinty. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart. Calling hours, 9 to service, church. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
DROBNICKI, MARGIE M., Carbondale, blessing service, Sunday, 5:30 p.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Interment, later date, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart. Viewing, Sunday, 3 to 6. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
ESTABROOK, EVELYN "LOIS," private, Watson Hill Bible Church, later date. Arrangements: Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead.
GULAS, PAULINE, Minersville, calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Service, Monday, 10 a.m., SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Minersville, with family greeting friends at 9:30. Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Minersville. Contributions: SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 558 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
GUIMENTO, ROBERT M. "JEEP," Dunmore, Wednesday, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut Street, Dunmore, by the Rev. Martin J. Gaiardo. Pallbearers: Michael Lonsdorf, Sandor Hopenwasser, Kael Hopenwasser, Tom Palvalowski, Patrick Luongo Jr. and Rich Zackoski. Honorary pallbearers: Keith Albright, Patrick Luongo Sr., Arthur Lonsdorf, Frank Kolatis, Dominick DeNaples and Louis DeNaples. Military honors by the United States Army. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes.
HAAS, GARY WILLIAM, formerly of Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Mass, 10, Divine Mercy Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard follow. Private interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home website.
HETRO, JOHN, West Pittston, Mass, today, 1:30 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston. Go directly to the church. Interment, private. Arrangements: Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. Condolences: adoniziofuneralhome.com.
JENESKY, ELEANOR M., Dunmore, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 9:30 to Mass. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
KAWASH, CZESLAWA "JESSICA," Fell Twp., Friday, Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Mass, St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, by the Rev. Seth D. Wasnock. Pallbearers: Dan Novak, John McLaughlin, Will Powell, Walter Martzen, Keith Gerherd and Rob Kelleher. Interment, private.
LANCE, ALICE, Factoryville, Mass, today, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 207 Seminary Road, Dalton, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Jennings Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Donations: Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 207 Seminary Road, Dalton, PA 18419; the Friends of the Poor, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
LEIGHTCAP, DARIUS JOHN, Danville, Vt., and Clarks Summit. Viewing, today, 10 a.m., and funeral service, 11, Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. Burial, Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp. Donations: Grace United Methodist Church, 36 Central St., St. Johnsbury, Vt., or Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
MAHONEY, MOLLY, Scranton, Friday, Mass, St. Patrick's Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Pallbearers: Jason Berkowitz, grandson; Jason Berkowitz Jr. and Wiliam Mahoney Jr., great-grandsons; Timothy Regan and Paul Regan, nephews; and Martin Musso, nephew-in-law. Private interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
MANLEY, RITA A., Bellevue section of Scranton, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., by Monsignor David Tressler. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website. Go directly to church Saturday. Contributions: Catherine Manley '86 Coffey Fellowship Fund, the University of Scranton, Alumni Office, Scranton, PA 18510.
MILLS, JAMES L., New Milford, private, Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home's website.
PELICK-JONES, ROSEMARIE ANN (BABE), Anchorage, Alaska, today, Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Richmondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
RILEY, MARGARET M., Carbondale, memorial Mass, today, 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery., Finch Hill. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.
RUDICK, SAMMY, Kingsley, today, 11 a.m., Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, by the Rev. Bonnie Resseguie. Interment with military honors, South Gibson Cemetery, South Gibson. Contributions: Ladies Auxiliary of Elk Mountain Post 8488, 8212 state Route 106, Kingsley, PA 18826. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
WASKO, NANCY A., Scranton, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore, by the Rev. Ryan Glenn. Pallbearers: John Carr, Tim Carr, Dan Drouse and Mike Busch. Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
WILLIAMS, SHEPPARD, Scranton, Mass, today, 10:30 a.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton. Go directly to the church. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
YABLONSKI, JEAN, Tunkhannock, Mass, Tuesday, 10 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Interment, Pieta Cemetery Tunkhannock. Viewing, Monday, 5 to 8 p.m., Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Condolences: funeral home website.
YANKAUSKAS, ELIZABETH K., Union Dale, Mass, Monday, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment, private. Viewing, Monday, 9 to 10:30, Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 11, 2020