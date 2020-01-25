|
BUTLER, DONALD G., Taylor, today, 11 a.m., Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home, 232 S. Main St., Montrose, by the Rev. Casimir Stanis, St. Brigid's Parish. Interment, St. Thomas Cemetery, Little Meadows. Calling hours, 10:30 to service. Donations: UCP of NEPA, 425 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
COLAROSSI, BENEDICT "BENNY," Tripp Park section, today, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Contributions: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: funeral home website.
CRONKITE, DAVID "SCOT," Yardville, N.J., formerly of Scranton, blessing service, today, 5 p.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Military honors by AMVETS Honor Guard. Private burial, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp. Visitation, today, 2 to 5. Condolences: funeral home website.
CUCURA, THERESA "TERRI," Wednesday, St. Anthony's Church, Throop, by Monsignor Michael J. Delaney, pastor. Pallbearers: David Weber, David Jackubowski, Joseph Flesher, William Washenik, Gratz Washenik and Dr. Kenneth Washenik. Interment: St. Anthony's Cemetery, Dickson City.
D'ARIENZO, THERESA R., Dunmore, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, Smith Street, Dunmore. Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst. No calling hours. Contributions: St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
DeFAZIO, MICHAEL "DUKE," Avoca, Mass, today, 9:30 a.m., Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, by the Rev. Phillip Sladicka. Arrangements: Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery with AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston providing military honors. Go directly to the church for Mass. Contributions: VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. Condolences: kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
DRUCTOR, EDITH J., Newton Twp., graveside service, today, 11 a.m., Milwaukee Cemetery, by the Rev. Mark Terwilliger. Arrangements: Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
EGAN, ASHLEY MADLYN, Hoboken, N.J., today, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 11 a.m., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 218 Smith St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Donations: NAMA at www.naminj.org. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
ENGLISH, JOAN MARIE TYRRELL, formerly of Scranton, today, 9:15 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Donations: Triangle Aphasia Project Unlimited, 171 High House Road, Suite 11, Cary, NC 27511, or www.aphasiaproject.org. Condolences: funeral home website.
FIGURED, JOSEPH C., Scranton, Monday, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Monastery Shrine Basilica Church, 1233 St. Ann's St. Entombment, Figured Family Mausoleum at Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Condolences: funeral home website.
GAUGHAN, AMY E., Friday, St. Patrick's Church, West Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Interment: Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Old Forge.
GORCENSKI, JOSEPH III, Dupont, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 728 Main St., Avoca. Mass, 10, Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont, by the Rev. Thomas J. Petro. Interment, Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. Calling hours, Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m. Donations: Humane Society, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
GUDZ, THERESA SKOWRONSKI, Avoca, Monday, 9:30 a.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea. Mass, 10, Queen of the Apostles Parish Church. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 7 p.m.
HART, JEAN MARIE, Jefferson Twp., Friday, Mass, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, Dunmore, by the Rev. John A. Doris. Pallbearers: Paul Brower, Joe Pietrafase, Jack Pietrafase, Drew Garvey, Cameron Garvey and Joseph T. Garvey. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
KRASNY, JOSEPH T., Sunday, 2 p.m., Stephens Funeral Home Inc., 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown. Calling hours, Sunday, 1 to 2. Condolences: stephensfuneral.com. Donations: the Hideout Emergency Response Team, 640 the Hideout, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.
LEGG, RONALD J. SR., Covington Twp., Monday, 10 a.m., Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Interment, Spring Brook Cemetery, Spring Brook Twp. Calling hours, Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m. Contributions: St. Jude's Research Hospital. Condolences: funeral home's website.
LOBLEY, LEE A., Hamlin, Monday, 11 a.m., James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by Pastor Ken Claflin. Calling hours, Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m. Spring interment, Salem Cemetery, Hamlin. Contributions: Hamlin Assembly of God Church, 613 Easton Turnpike, Lake Ariel, PA 18436; Girls Ministries of Crossroads Assembly of God Church, 803 Route 434, Elmhurst, PA 18444; or Lake Ariel Lions Educational Fund, P.O. Box 358, Lake Ariel, PA. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
ORZEL, RICHARD A., Peckville, formerly of Scranton, memorial Mass, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., Scranton. Interment, private. Donations: , Memorials Processing, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. Condolences: hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.
PASTELOK, JOSEPH R. SR., Scranton, Friday, Divine Liturgy, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Leonard Martin. Pallbearers: Joe Pastelok III, Mike Pastelok Sr., John Pastelok and Matt Pastelok. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements: Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., Scranton.
PURCELL, FRANCIS (FRANK) JOSEPH JR., Avoca, visitation, Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with memorial service, 1:30. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston.
REEVES, BARBARA JEAN, Scranton, memorial service, today, 1 p.m., St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 425 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Calling hours, today, noon to service, church. Interment, private. Arrangements: Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton. Condolences: vanstonandjames.com.
RINK, BRIAN DAVID, Old Forge, celebration of life, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., Villa Maria II Restaurant, 1610 Washburn St., West Scranton. Military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard. Arrangements: Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Condolences: funeral home's website.
ROSS, ELEANOR, Scranton, Friday, Mass, Holy Rosary Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Cyril Edwards and the Rev. Lee Havey, C.P. Interment, private, Cathedral Cemetery.
SCOZZARO, JOHN, Throop, today, Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Mass, noon, Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. Go directly to church. Private interment with military honors, Dunmore Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.
SHOEMAKER, RICHARD LOUIS JR., memorial service, today, 10 a.m., Bethel AME Church, 716 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.
SIPOWICZ, CARL "DOC," Moscow, memorial service, Sunday, 1 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Military honors upon completion of the service. Visitation, Sunday, 11 to service. Donations: , Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04203-9409; or to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 200 Vesey St., 28th floor, New York, NY 10281. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
TARCHACK, VERONICA A., Carbondale, today, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment, Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Contributions: St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
TOOLE, ELIZABETH "BABCIA/NANA/LIZ" ANN, Camden, S.C., Mass, today, 10 a.m., Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, by the Rev. Patrick Albert. Interment, St. Stephen's Cemetery, 576 Jackson Road, Shavertown. Arrangements: Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Condolences: funeral home website.
WARRICK, PAUL DAVID, Greenfield Twp., no public services. Celebration of life, later date. Arrangements: Savino Traditional Funeral Services and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 25, 2020