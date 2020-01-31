|
BEGIN, PAULINE, Nicholson, Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Starkville. Viewing, Saturday, 10 to 10:45, Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
CAPITANO, EMILY, Greentown, Saturday, 1 p.m., Greene-Dreher Fire Company, 460 Crestmont Drive, Newfoundland. Calling hours, 11 to service. Arrangements: Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, LaAnna, South Sterling.
COMPTON, GEORGE W., formerly of Nazareth, Pa., memorial service, Sunday, 1 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 405 Church St., Hawley. Visitation, 12:30 to service. Donations: church or local charities.
CUMMINGS, MARTIN F., Scott Twp., celebration of life, Saturday, 11 a.m., Montdale United Methodist Church, 961 Lakeland Drive, Olyphant, by pastor Linda Eckersley. Condolences: bunnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: The Bunnell Funeral Home Inc., 179 E. Main St., Millville.
DIEHL, JOSEPH HENRY, Honesdale, Thursday, Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, Archbald, by the Rev. Raymond Petts. Pallbearers: Ray Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Leonard Thomas, David May, Charles Lucke, Mikey Edwards and Leonard Diehl. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
FRICOVSKY, THOMAS G., formerly of Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Entombment with military honors, Cathedral Mausoleum, Scranton. Condolences: semiancares.com.
GRIVNER, SHARON ANN, Gouldsboro, Mass, Saturday, 1 p.m., Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment, private. Go directly to the church on Saturday. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Memorials: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Condolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.
GURSKY, MONICA, Forest City, formerly of Richmondale, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Richmondale. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condolences: funeral home website.
KOSLOSKY, JOHN J., Taylor, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, St. John's Byzantine Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
KRESOCK, MICHAEL R., Simpson, Saturday, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor. Visitation, 1 to service. Spring interment, Rounds Cemetery, Union Dale. Contributions: First United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
KWOLEK, CONRAD J., Clarks Summit, today, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 320 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Private interment, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Donations: American Battlefield Trust. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc.
MANCINI, BARBARA PASZEK, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow. Burial, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Memorials: ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: RichardsonFH.net.
MECCA, MARY E., Scranton, Saturday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., North Scranton. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Donations: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or donor's favorite charity. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
MUNCIE, SARAH ANN, Jermyn, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose Church, Carbondale. Calling hours, 9 to Mass. Arrangements: Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.
OREHEK, LOUIS ANTHONY, Vandling, Mass, today, 11:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, with military honors. Viewing, today, 9 to 11, Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Contributions: Forest City Library, Forest City Lions Club or Browndale Sportman's Club. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.
SECOR, ELIZABETH "LIBBY" McELHENNY, formerly of West Reading, today, 12:30 p.m., Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Calling hours, 11:30 a.m. to services. Burial, Laureldale Cemetery. Contributions: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 100 W. Windsor St., Reading, PA 19601. Condolences: kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
SMITH, GERALD J., Tanglwood Lakes, Greentown, Mass, time to be announced, BVM Queen of Peace Church, 314 Chestnut Ave., Hawley. Cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Memorials: Hospice of Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; hospicesacredheart.org/donations/. Condolences: TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements: Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley.
SUPRICK, MARY, Ransom Twp., Thursday, Semian Funeral Home LLC, Taylor. Divine Liturgy, St. George's Orthodox Church, Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure. Pallbearers: George P. and Mark Suprick, nephews; Mark Suprick, great-nephew; James Zeleniak, John A. Souter and Jim Snyder. Interment, parish cemetery.
SZAFRANIEC, WALTER A., Cheektowaga, N.Y., Saturday, 11 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Michael Shambora, pastor, Moosic United Methodist Church. Interment, Spring Brook Cemetery. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m.
ZAWISLAK, EDWARD C. SR., Hamlin, Saturday, 11 a.m., Light of Christ Church, 2067 Moosic Lake Road, Mount Cobb, by the Rev. Patricia Lee. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to service, church. Masonic services, 11. Contributions: Headstrong Foundation, 232 Green Ave., Holmes, PA 19403; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the Salem Lodge, 330 P.O. Box 313, Hamlin, PA 18427. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences, www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 31, 2020