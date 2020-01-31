Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Brennan Funeral Home
430 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for FUNERAL NOTICES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FUNERAL NOTICES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FUNERAL NOTICES Obituary
BEGIN, PAULINE, Nicholson, Mass, Saturday, 11 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Nicholson, by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment, St. Michael's Ceme­tery, Starkville. Viewing, Saturday, 10 to 10:45, Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

CAPITANO, EMILY, Greentown, Saturday, 1 p.m., Greene-Dreher Fire Company, 460 Crestmont Drive, Newfoundland. Calling hours, 11 to service. Arrange­ments: Frey-Fetsock Fune­ral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, LaAnna, South Sterling.

COMPTON, GEORGE W., formerly of Nazareth, Pa., memorial service, Sunday, 1 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 405 Church St., Hawley. Visitation, 12:30 to service. Donations: church or local charities.

CUMMINGS, MARTIN F., Scott Twp., celebration of life, Saturday, 11 a.m., Montdale United Meth­odist Church, 961 Lakeland Drive, Olyphant, by pastor Linda Eckersley. Condolences: bunnellfuneralhome.com. Arrange­ments: The Bunnell Funeral Home Inc., 179 E. Main St., Millville.

DIEHL, JOSEPH HENRY, Hones­dale, Thursday, Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, Archbald, by the Rev. Raymond Petts. Pall­bearers: Ray Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Leonard Thom­as, David May, Charles Lucke, Mikey Edwards and Leonard Diehl. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

FRICOVSKY, THOMAS G., formerly of Taylor, today, 9:15 a.m., Semian Funeral Home LLC, 704 Union St., Taylor. Mass, 10, Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. Entombment with military honors, Cathedral Maus­oleum, Scranton. Condolences: semiancares.com.

GRIVNER, SHARON ANN, Goulds­boro, Mass, Saturday, 1 p.m., Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow, by the Rev. Robert J. Simon. Interment, private. Go directly to the church on Saturday. Viewing, today, 4 to 7 p.m., Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cre­ma­tion Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Memorials: Leu­kemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Con­dolences: funeral home website or Facebook page.

GURSKY, MONICA, Forest City, formerly of Richmondale, today, Mass, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. John's Ceme­tery, Richmondale. Calling hours, 9 to Mass, church. Arrangements: Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City. Condo­lences: funeral home website.

KOSLOSKY, JOHN J., Taylor, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Ann's Basilica. Interment, St. John's Byzantine Cemetery, Scranton. Arrangements: Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Dona­tions: Hospice of the Sac­red Heart.

KRESOCK, MICHAEL R., Simp­son, Saturday, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 20 N. Church St., Carbondale, by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor. Visita­tion, 1 to service. Spring interment, Rounds Cemetery, Union Dale. Contributions: First United Methodist Church. Arrange­ments: Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. Condolences: scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

KWOLEK, CONRAD J., Clarks Summit, today, 11 a.m., Church of St. Gregory, 320 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Private interment, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Donations: Amer­ican Battlefield Trust. Arrangements: John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc.

MANCINI, BARBARA PASZEK, Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow. Burial, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Memorials: ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences: RichardsonFH.net.

MECCA, MARY E., Scranton, Saturday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSan­tis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St., North Scranton. Interment, St. Cath­er­ine's Cemetery, Moscow. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Dona­tions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; or donor's favorite charity. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.

MUNCIE, SARAH ANN, Jermyn, Saturday, Mass, 9:30 a.m., St. Rose Church, Carbondale. Call­ing hours, 9 to Mass. Arrange­ments: Brennan & Brennan Fune­ral Home Inc., Carbondale. Condolences: funeral home website.

OREHEK, LOUIS ANTHONY, Vand­ling, Mass, today, 11:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Church, 741 Delaware St., Forest City. Inter­ment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, with military honors. Viewing, to­day, 9 to 11, Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Contributions: Forest City Library, Forest City Lions Club or Browndale Sportman's Club. Condolences: lesjackfuneralhome.com.

SECOR, ELIZABETH "LIBBY" McELHENNY, formerly of West Reading, today, 12:30 p.m., Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Read­ing. Calling hours, 11:30 a.m. to services. Burial, Laureldale Cem­e­tery. Contributions: St. Mary's Epis­copal Church, 100 W. Wind­sor St., Reading, PA 19601. Con­dolences: kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

SMITH, GERALD J., Tanglwood Lakes, Greentown, Mass, time to be announced, BVM Queen of Peace Church, 314 Chestnut Ave., Hawley. Cremation, Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Memorials: Hospice of Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; hospicesacredheart.org/donations/. Condolences: TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements: Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley.

SUPRICK, MARY, Ransom Twp., Thursday, Sem­ian Funeral Home LLC, Taylor. Divine Liturgy, St. George's Orthodox Church, Tay­lor, by the Very Rev. Mark Lea­sure. Pallbearers: George P. and Mark Suprick, nephews; Mark Suprick, great-nephew; James Zeleniak, John A. Souter and Jim Snyder. Interment, parish cemetery.

SZAFRANIEC, WALTER A., Cheek­towaga, N.Y., Saturday, 11 a.m., Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, by the Rev. Michael Shambora, pastor, Moosic United Methodist Church. Interment, Spring Brook Cemetery. Visitation, today, 4 to 7 p.m.

ZAWISLAK, EDWARD C. SR., Hamlin, Saturday, 11 a.m., Light of Christ Church, 2067 Moosic Lake Road, Mount Cobb, by the Rev. Patricia Lee. Calling hours, Saturday, 10 to service, church. Masonic services, 11. Contribu­tions: Headstrong Foundation, 232 Green Ave., Holmes, PA 19403; Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or the Salem Lodge, 330 P.O. Box 313, Hamlin, PA 18427. Arrange­ments: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences, www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FUNERAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -